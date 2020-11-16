Hunting: Wildlife trickery

Blog 20 Below

Most of us can recall the classic Looney Tunes battle between Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck where they’d argue about which hunting season it truly was. Bugs would outwit Elmer or Daffy, and Elmer would leave confused or recklessly blast away.

Nowadays, hunters aren’t as easily tricked by the local wildlife to give up their pursuits or hunt the other species, yet animals are still a lot smarter than we sometimes give them credit.

While I’m not a hunter myself, many in my family and community do partake in the activity. As long as everyone’s following the rules, people often bring back positive reports, even if the deer outsmarts them for another year in a row.

My favorite stories are of the animals beating people in the end. I always appreciate it when the ducks are on the opposite side of the pond or the pheasants silently sneak away. Of course, I’m not the one hunting, but I can’t help but chuckle. As for the hunters, they often have a good laugh too, after the burn has worn off.

In the end, I’ve learned that hunting’s all about spending time with family or friends, enjoying the sport, or appreciating nature, and that’s something even Bugs and Daffy can’t argue about.

