Hunting season tradition

Leaves are falling, the air is crisp and deer season is right around the corner. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love this time of year. Becoming involved in hunting a few years ago gave me yet another reason why I look forward to fall.
My husband has been taking advantage of archery season the past few weeks but so far has not had much for luck. I think he’s just saving all the deer for me. I have been trying hard the past few years to bring home my first set of antlers.
Two years ago, I had my first successful hunt, taking a doe in November and a second in January. Being eight months pregnant last year didn’t keep me out of the woods. I was a trooper throughout the season but still came up empty-handed.
I’m not sure what to expect from firearm season this year. We have seen a few decent bucks on our trail cameras, but lately there has not been a lot of movement in the area. Hopefully cold fronts and the start of the rut shake things up.
Time is another factor in how successful my hunting will go this year. We have become a family with a lot of irons in the fire between work, building our new home addition and, of course, parenting.
Life after kids looks a lot different, but luckily, there are two sets of grandparents who don’t mind stepping in to watch the boy when we take to the woods. They say it takes a village, and I had to experience it to believe it.
My son has gone from baby to little boy in the blink of an eye. Our soon-to-be 10-month-old has been zipping around the house, teasing the cat and finding anything and everything he can climb on.
Getting him to hold still long enough for a bath has even become a challenge. Once he starts walking, I don’t know how we’ll keep him indoors, either.
Some year, when he’s old enough to come hunting with us, he will get the chance to learn the sport and carry on the love of the outdoors. Until then, he will just have to hear our stories.
Another thing that will make this year’s hunt special is the fact that while my son is too little to tag along, his little sibling will be. Apparently, I’m making hunting while pregnant an annual tradition.
Being five months along instead of eight will be tremendously easier to trek back and forth to the ground blind. Let's hope this little one is the good luck charm I need to bring home some horns this year.
Either way, I am looking forward to the season and to spring when we welcome the newest Henery to our little family and the newest hunting buddy to the crew.
