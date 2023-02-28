It took a full year, but the Elgin Public/Pope John girls basketball team turned heartbreak into elation.
The Wolfpack earned a spot in the Class D1 state tournament on Friday with a 49-45 victory over Maywood-Hayes Center in a district final played at Kearney Catholic.
That led to emotions on the trip back to Elgin that were 180 degrees different from after last year’s district round of play.
That was when EPPJ held a 24-point lead in the third quarter but saw that evaporate along with an opportunity to qualify for Lincoln for only the second time in co-op history.
The Wolfpack didn’t let this district final slip away.
“They were pretty excited,” said coach Randy Eisenhauer, who reached 250 career victories in the subdistrict tournament. “It’s always nice when you get that win. It makes that 2½-hour bus ride a lot better.
“I don’t know if I want to say it was a monkey off our back after what happened to us last year in the district final because we should have won that one, but this time they did what they wanted to do. Now we have to make some noise this week down in Lincoln.”
Eisenhauer said last year’s heartbreak was motivation for this year’s squad.
“We tried not to say too much about it,” he said. “I know the girls weren’t always happy when I brought it up, but I thought in the back of our heads the girls always knew what happened last year.
“This year, there were a lot of games where the girls would talk to each other about how we can’t make these mistakes in big games again. So I would say it was always in the back of our minds, and it was even toward the end of the game on Friday night.”
That negative experience turned into a positive in the second half against Maywood-Hayes Center.
“I saw how the girls grew up from last year to this year with how they communicated with each other always about how there is this much time left and this is what we have to do,” Eisenhauer said. “Our slogan this year was ‘Stay hungry’ because they knew we had the team to get to Lincoln, but they knew in the back of their minds what happened last year. They weren’t going to let it happen this year as well.”
Elgin Public/Pope John enters the state tournament with a 22-4 record and has won 13 of its last 14.
“We returned a lot of girls from last year’s team,” Eisenhauer said. “I had four starters return and some girls who played some good minutes off the bench. A lot of it, I would say, would be experience that helped us a ton.
“Another thing that people probably don’t talk about a lot, I just have a group of girls whose attitude is always positive. They always are willing to work. They’re always willing to come to practice every day and do what I expect of them.”
The experience of this group playing together and for Eisenhauer certainly has helped.
“I started coaching these girls when they were in third and fourth grade,” he said. “When I was coaching them, they talked about it, even in elementary, how one day this (going to state) is where they wanted to be.
“They continued to keep working, and they’ve played together for seven or eight years. That’s huge for us.”
A pair of juniors lead the Wolfpack in scoring. Guard Keyera Eisenhauer puts up 14.3 points per game while forward Ashlyne Charf adds 14.1 to go along with 10.9 rebounds.
EPPJ is the seventh seed and faces second-seeded Centura (23-3) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Centurions are 1-2 against top-seeded Ravenna, and their only other loss came to C1 state qualifier Gothenburg.
Sydney Davis — a 6-foot senior — averages 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Junior guard Kyra Wooden chips in 10.0 points.
“Centura is a very, very athletic team from what I’ve seen for my scouting reports the last couple of days,” Randy Eisenhauer said. “They have a couple girls who are just crazy athletic, so we’ll have our hands full, which we knew.
“I think they’ve been rated No. 1, 2 or 3 all year in a couple of polls that I look at. When you are rated that high all year, you probably have a pretty dang good team. They’ve got a couple guards that can shoot, then they have a really good post player, the Davis girls. We’ll have our hands full.”
Randy Eisenhauer said turnovers would be a big factor on whether Elgin Public/Pope John can advance in the state tournament.
“The other day, we had 30 turnovers against Maywood-Hayes Center, but they committed 29,” he said. “That’s one thing we talk about. We have to make sure we don’t hand the ball to them.
“If it’s against someone’s press or whatever it is, don’t give them layups. We’re going to have to make sure we control the ball. It always helps to shoot the ball as well, and we have a good shooting team.”
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC surprised people at last year’s Class D1 state tournament, advancing to the semifinals and ultimately placing fourth after entering the postseason with a 10-15 record.
No one will get caught off guard this time.
The Trojans (20-6) are seeded third and face sixth-seeded Johnson-Brock (21-5) on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.
Cedar Catholic hasn’t lost to a D1 team this season. Five of its losses came against Class C2 state qualifiers — Crofton (twice), Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender and Ponca. The other came to a Class C1 team, Pierce.
Senior guard Makenna Noecker averages 20.6 points per game while being the focus of every defense that the Trojans face.
Senior Laney Kathol puts up 7.2 points and 9.8 rebounds.
Hartington Cedar Catholic qualified for its fourth consecutive state tournament and won its first-round game each of the previous three trips.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS is part of the Class D2 state tournament for the sixth consecutive season.
The Flyers advanced to the final the last three years and won the 2021 title.
They enter this year as the No. 3 seed with a 19-6 record.
A loss to state qualifier Wynot in the subdistrict final was the only defeat to a D2 opponent this season.
Fourth-seeded McCool Junction (24-2) is St. Francis’ first-round opponent and making its first trip to Lincoln in 20 years. Tip-off at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.
The Flyers gave up more than 50 points only once this season and have held 21 out of 24 opponents to 43 points or fewer.
Offensively, 6-1 sophomore center Isabel Preister averages 11.2 points while senior forward Kylee Wessel adds 10.4.
O’NEILL ST. MARY’S finished fourth last year with a young team.
Now, with more experience, the Cardinals are looking for an even higher finish.
St. Mary’s (22-2) is seeded third entering Thursday’s 7:45 p.m. battle against Wynot at the Devaney Center.
The Cardinals have won 18 in a row since back-to-back losses to Class C opponents Grand Island Central Catholic and Summerland in December.
The Cardinals have three juniors averaging in double figures — Alissa Brabec (17.2 points), Mya Hedstrom (14.5) and Lorissa Reiman (11.3). Reiman also pulls down 10.7 rebounds per game.
WYNOT ENTERS as a dangerous sixth seed against St. Mary’s.
The Blue Devils faced their usual tough schedule and lost only once to a D2 opponent. That was against Humphrey St. Francis, and they avenged that loss in the subdistrict championship game.
Wynot’s defense will look to slow down the Cardinals while the offense is paced by 5-8 senior forward Amber Lawson’s 11.3 points. Junior guard Kinslee Heimes adds 9.3 points.
Wynot heads to Lincoln for the fifth consecutive season.
Last year’s loss to Falls City Sacred Heart snapped a streak of 12 straight first-round victories.