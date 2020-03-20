The state of Nebraska went through the worst floods in its history last year, and the recovery is continuing.
Counties all over Northeast Nebraska have spent the year rebuilding hundreds of miles of roads. And some are preparing for a potential flood this year.
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the final bridge closed on the state highway system was opened to traffic on Feb. 7.
After the storm, 3,300 miles of highways throughout the state were closed either due to flooding or the blizzards. Twenty-seven bridges closed, including seven in Northeast Nebraska.
"Our highway infrastructure is vital for the mobility of Nebraskans. Most people don't realize how important that is until that mobility is hampered by the loss of a bridge or highway," said Kevin Domogalla, District 3 engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. "The people of Hadar, Stanton, Pender and Niobrara saw their commutes go from minutes to often well over an hour. Our goal was to open these highways as quickly as we could to restore that mobility."
In Madison County, there are still a few roads closed, but most roads were reopened within a few months.
"We have had a lot of effort on getting roads opened and getting them fixed at least so they could be passable," said Richard Johnson, Madison County highway superintendent. "An awful lot of roads have been fixed in the last year."
Old Hadar Road, a major county road that passes through Madison and Pierce counties, closed last March 20, but people were able get back on the road for school, farming and work in June.
Out of all of the roads under construction in Pierce County, only one bridge a half mile west of Foster remains closed.
"It's a low-volume bridge, and there is a way around it," said Brian McDonald, Pierce County highway superintendent. "We're in the process of trying to get a replacement together for that bridge."
In Stanton County, almost 79 miles of road needed to be repaired. A few of them are still closed, including the I-69 intersection, the 837th Road and the 2-Mile Corner (Wood Duck) bridge.
"It completely took the road away; that one (2-Mile Corner Wood Duck bridge) is definitely still closed," said LaLene Bates, Stanton County planning and zoning administrator. "We still have a few roads that are driveable, but they aren't complete."
The bridge on Highway 57 south of Stanton was closed for seven months.
"Thank goodness when the Stanton bridge opened because everything was OK, and everyone was happy," Bates said.
All of the segments to the state highway system are now open, but there is work being done on the new Mormon Canal bridge near Niobrara. A temporary bridge allows traffic across the river.
"There were segments of highway that took only a few hours to repair and open to traffic," Domogalla said. "The Mormon Canal bridge will most likely be the final bridge to be completed and should be opened this fall."
With 2019 in the past, many of the highway superintendents in Northeast and North Central Nebraska counties, along with most of rest of the people in Nebraska, have moved on, but there is still plenty of work to be done.
"While I'm hoping that we don't have the same experience as last year, we will be ready for it if we do," Domogalla said. "As always, we keep an eye on the weather and the rivers and streams for potential flooding issues."