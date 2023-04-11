There’s no sign of a sophomore slump for Sophie Humphrey.
Instead, the Battle Creek long jumper and hurdler is displaying a sophomore surge.
Humphrey qualified for the state track and field meet as a freshman in the long jump and 100-meter high hurdles.
That helped establish her goals for her second high school season.
“I honestly think it’s my motivation to try to do better every meet,” Humphrey said. “Obviously, last year was kind of a base. To start this year, I’ve been comparing it to last year and want to get better every time.”
Despite less than ideal weather during the opening weeks of this year’s season, Humphrey already has broken personal records and shown that she’s poised to take some big steps forward.
Humphrey tops the area charts in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.77 from last week’s Battle Creek invite. She’s the only area hurdler to cross the finish line in under 16 seconds so far this season, and her time is the second best in Class C.
She is second in the area in the long jump at 16 feet, 7 inches, just a quarter inch behind leader Camryn Skiff of Norfolk High. Her PR last year was 16-4.25.
And Humphrey sits eighth in the area in the 300 low hurdles. She has run the event only once at the Bravettes’ home meet and finished in 50.95 seconds while knocking over the final two hurdles.
That came on a bitterly cold and windy day that saw the competitors deal with wind chills in the 20s.
“I try not to let the weather get to me and compete the best that I can compete,” Humphrey said.
Her attitude has played a big part in her success, Battle Creek coach Taylor Baumert said.
“She works extremely hard, so everything she earns on the track she’s earned by working hard,” he said. “So there is no surprise there. It’s not an accident.”
Humphrey already improving on what she accomplished as a freshman is also no surprise to Baumert.
“It’s pretty amazing as a sophomore,” Baumert said. “You challenge her with whatever you want, and she responds to it. I’m really excited to see what she can do the rest of the year.”
Humphrey said she was happy with how the first weeks of this season had gone.
“I’m excited to continue and see what the year can hold,” she said. “I’m excited for warmer weather.”
The one place where Humphrey struggles is in naming her favorite event. It’s a dead-heat tie between the long jump and 100 hurdles that she can’t break.
She is also a member of Battle Creek’s 4x100 relay team that sits just outside the area leaders.
While enjoying her personal success, Humphrey is also happy about the potential that the Bravettes have displayed.
“I’m excited for my team this year,” she said. “I think we have really good athletes, and I hope we can continue to compete to the fullest of our potential and see growth.”
SURGING AHEAD
Humphrey isn’t the only area athlete who already has improved on last year’s marks.
West Point-Beemer’s Meg Anderson leads the charts in the shot put with a throw of 40-4.5. Her best mark last year was 38-10.
Clarkson/Leigh’s Chloe Hanel tops the high jump at 5-4, an inch better than last season.
Jordan Metzler of Wakefield has an area-best 1:00.44 in the 400 — 0.75 seconds faster than Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Jocelynn Skoda, who tops the charts in the 200 and triple jump. Metzler already has gone 0.51 seconds faster than last year. She also leads the area in the 300 hurdles.
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens leads in the 1,600 and 3,200, where she is a two-time defending Class C state champion. She also has the area’s best time of 2:21.68 in the 800, which is 3.76 seconds faster than her best time as a sophomore.
AREA CHARTS
Other area leaders include Wausa’s Taylor Alexander, whose 125-7 stands 4-7 farther than anyone else in the discus.
Battle Creek’s Mya Zohner — who has finished in the top two in the Class C pole vault the past two seasons — tops that event again at 10-0. No one else in the area has cleared higher than 8-6 yet.
O’Neill’s Presley Heiss (12.99) is the only area 100-meter sprinter to get under 13 seconds so far.
West Holt brings the speed to the relays and has the best times in the 4x100 and 4x400. O’Neill St. Mary’s is tops in the 4x800.