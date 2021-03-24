The Humphrey High School speech team had a proposition for senior Oriana Kuehler, who had finished in first place in all three of her speech events several times this season — and then again at districts.
Could she actually do it again at the state speech competition and become Humphrey’s first triple-state champion?
Kuehler and 14 other qualifiers from Humphrey traveled to Kearney to compete last Friday in the Nebraska School Activities Association State Speech Championships. In the end, she not only won first place in all three of her events, but the Humphrey speech team took home the Class D1 championship trophy.
Kuehler said it was a running joke among the 20-person speech team, but eventually, the possibility of getting first place in her poetry, entertainment and serious prose events was stuck in her mind.
“I really wanted to make it and it was a goal I set after I made it in all three,” Kuehler said. “At this point, I thought, ‘This is my senior year. This is the last time I’m going to get to perform at state for this — just do it and enjoy it.’ ”
The NSAA has allowed students to triple-enter in speech competitions for the past three years, said Steph Hogancamp, Humphrey’s head coach. Kuehler has been performing serious prose since she was a freshman, but after the one-act season finished last fall, she began writing her entertainment speech.
And her poetry piece wasn’t put together until about a week before the team’s first meet.
Kuehler said it wasn’t hard to go between the dark mood of a serious prose piece to an animated entertainment performance and then transfer to an articulate work of poetry.
“It’s nice to be able to switch. Consistently doing a more ‘down’ speech just drags you down. Doing my entertainment made me happier,” she said. “I got more enjoyment when I opened up more and tried more events.”
Hogancamp said her team was full of talented and top performers this year, with 15 of the 20 members qualifying for state. The majority of the team consists of freshmen and sophomores, which is somewhat unusual in Hogancamp’s 20 years of coaching.
Humphrey won the Class D1 championship in 2017 and 2019. Even with the pandemic looming and a one-year break after canceled tournaments, Hogancamp said the competition at state was difficult.
“It’s amazing to see all of the talent that’s put on display,” she said. “My favorite part of the meet was that the teams in Northeast Nebraska were just stellar. If you look across the classes, from Class A to D2, there were (many) Northeast Nebraska schools in the top six. The culture of speech in Northeast Nebraska is just so strong and we support each other.”
Kuehler, along with three other Humphrey students, qualified for national speech tournaments in May from their wins at state. While she’s excited to compete, she said nothing would quite compare to the experience of becoming a triple-state champion at her last year in the NSAA competition.
“When they were giving out medals, the first time I got first place everybody clapped, but then I did it a second time and everybody said, ‘Wait a second,’ ” she said. “When I received my third one, the auditorium shook — that is how loud people were being. It felt amazing.”