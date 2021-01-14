Humphrey St. Francis remains unbeaten with win against Pierce

PIERCE — After being down double digits in the second and third quarter, the Pierce girls cut the lead to a single possession each time. However, they were unable to complete the comeback as the Humphrey St. Francis Flyers won the game 53-48 and remain undefeated.
The Pierce Bluejays were down 43-42 with four and half minutes remaining in the game when the Flyers went on a short 5-0 run and pulled away. Four of those points came from Husker Women’s Basketball commit Allison Weidner who said Thursday’s close game end up being good for them.
“I think we had a lot of defensive breakdowns tonight, and they were knocking down shots. They’re a great team. They can shoot and play inside. We made our free throws at the end, but they gave us a test, and that was good for us.”
The Flyers’ defense wasn’t up to their usual standard, and it was most noticeable at the start of the second quarter when the Bluejays went on an 8-0 run. Coach Bryan Reichmuth of St. Francis echoed Weidner’s sentiments about their defense on Thursday.
“We didn’t find a defense that was working well for us. We played four different defenses, and it was a battle from start to end.”
The Bluejays were down 17-7 at the start of the second quarter and 37-24 midway through the third quarter but fought back each time. The Flyers are fortunate to have a scoring threat like Weidner that can flip momentum with a spectacular play. Averaging 28 points per game, Weidner gets a lot of attention from fans throughout games because of her skills on the court. She’s felt a little more pressure over the years because of the attention but tries to just focus on the game.
“I just play my game. I think gradually through the years, more eyes have been on me because of my recruitment, but I just play my game. Some games I’m not going to score as much, and I have to dish it out more. I understand that being a true point guard, being able to score and dish and know which to do.”
The Flyers were led by Weidner and her 22 points.
Despite the loss, Coach Darren Sindelar of Pierce said that could be the best game his team had played, and that they just have to clean up a few things.
“I thought our kids played really hard tonight. We try to break the game down by quarters and win those eight minutes, and I thought we did. This might’ve been the best game we’ve played overall all year. We just had a few breakdowns and a couple of turnovers. Especially when we were down 1 or 2 points, and we had a couple of turnovers in a row, if we don’t have those, maybe it’s a different story.”
“I’ve got to give credit to Humphrey St. Francis. That’s what they do. They put pressure on you, and they cause those turnovers.”
The Bluejays played great defense in the second quarter, holding the Flyers to just 10 points. Sindelar said they had to switch from their normal defense a little because of Weidner, and it ended up working well for them throughout the game, especially during that stretch.
“We decided that we were going to be in the lane. Especially early, Weidner likes to get in the lane and create, so we were going to plug the lane up and make her pass the ball off. It wasn’t our typical man defense we run through the year, but we had to do something to control her and not let her get to the lane.”
Pierce moves to 9-4 with Thursday’s loss, but Sindelar believes his team can accomplish great things this year. The Bluejays will have more chances to prove themselves again with a tough schedule remaining and as a member of the Mid-State Conference.
“I really think there’s a lot of potential,” Sindelar said. “Our conference and our schedule doesn’t get any easier, so we’re going to have to step up every night, but they showed me tonight that they can play with one of the best teams in the state regardless of class.”
The Bluejays lead scorer was Kenzie Moeller with 22 points.
Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48
Humphrey St. Francis 17 10 14 12 - 53
Pierce 7 17 12 12 - 48
Humphrey St. Francis (12-0): Allison Weidner 22, Emma Baumgart 1, Hannah Baumgart 2, Jalyssa Hastreiter 3, Kylee Wessel 6, Kaylee Stricklin 14, Alissa Kosch 5.
Pierce (9-4): Faith Lubischer 3, Gina Wragge 1, Payten Simmons 8, Kenzie Moeller 22, Morgan Moeller 9, Abby Meier 5.