HUMPHREY — Bryan Reichmuth loves the game of basketball.
Last March, the Humphrey St. Francis girls coach led the Flyers to the girls Class D2 state championship. Last week, he assisted CWC coach Laurel O’Malley in leading the Dark team to a win in the Northeast Nebraska all-star game and, on Monday, he was guiding the St. Francis C team during a team camp at Norfolk Catholic.
“I’ve always just loved being around sports,” Reichmuth said. “We had one boy, three girls; I started coaching them in elementary and kind of just followed them all the way up.”
It’s been an unconventional journey for Reichmuth, the 2021 Daily News Coach of the Year. For one thing, he is not a teacher at the school; he’s the senior vice president of operations for Central Valley Ag.
Reichmuth graduated from Humphrey High in 1979, played college basketball for Northeast Community College and didn’t begin his coaching career until his children — Brent, Britney, Brooke and Brandy — played at the elementary-school level.
“As my oldest daughter was getting into high school, the varsity coach asked me to do some JV stuff. And then he left and the school just couldn’t find a head coach, so they came and asked me if I’d do it. I said, ‘I really don’t want to, but don’t force anybody to do it, because if you force it, it’s probably not going to work.’ “
Needless to say, Reichmuth took the job and four state championships and 19 years later, he still loves it. “It’s been very rewarding and gets more rewarding all the time,” he said.
Reichmuth credits his wife of nearly 40 years, Lori, and his players for his and the school’s success. “Luckily, they put up with my schedule,” he said. “We practice at night all the time, so the girls are always having late practice. It’s a big challenge, but the girls have accepted it. They understand their roles, and we’ve made it work.”
Reichmuth led St. Francis to Class D1 state championships in 2005, ‘06 and ‘07, then settled for runner-up finishes in 2014, ‘18 and ‘20 before winning it all this past March.
Of course, future Nebraska point guard Allison Weidner led the 2021 Flyers, but she would be the first to tell you that it was a total team effort.
“It was a special group,” Reichmuth said. “We were talented, number one, but we just had great kids who loved the game, understood the game, but the team unity is what was so special. These girls just loved each other like sisters.”
As the coach reflected on the past two decades, he could not think of a more accurate statement than to say he’d been blessed. “We’ve always had talent but, more importantly, they’ve always bought into our program and expectations, are committed and working hard and we’ve found success throughout the years because of that.”
Reichmuth’s job outside the school system limits his ability to work with the younger kids so he said activities like summer team camps are all the more important.
“I don’t really get them until they’re freshmen, but tradition is a wonderful thing,” he said. “They see us play. Our players are role models to them all the time, and they just get it. I steal their June from them. Parents have to pay some fees, but that’s what it takes, commitment from all areas.
“I’m as competitive as the next guy and winning is important but, at the end of the day, it’s relationships and hopefully we’re having a positive impact on these girls.”
Previous honorees
2020: Joe Anderson, Oakland-Craig
2019: Rob Sweetland, Wayne
2018: Jerry Cover, Norfolk High
2017: Tony Siske, Norfolk High
2016: Scott Kneifl, Wayne State College
2015: Matt Svehla, Northeast Community College
2014: Steve Wieseler, Wynot
2013: Jayne Arens, Crofton
2012: Kathy Gebhart, Lutheran High Northeast
2011: Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic
2010: Travis Friesen, Lindsay Holy Family
2009: Mark Brahmer, Pierce
2008: Kenny Loosvelt, Madison
2007: Brock Eichelberger, Ewing