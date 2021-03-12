LINCOLN — Consolation games are "like a box of chocolates," as Forrest Gump once said.
When the ball is tossed in the air at the tip, coaches aren't sure exactly what they are going to get from their respective teams.
After the heartbreak of a semifinal loss, some teams have finished for the season.
In the Class D2 consolation game here at Lincoln North Star, Humphrey St. Francis coach Eric Kessler found out his team would respond favorably in a 56-39 third-place win over O'Neill St. Mary's on Friday morning.
"We got off to a very good start," Kessler said. "It fed us energy to get us out of the gate."
In the first eight minutes, the Flyers used their trademark pesky defense, a few outside shots and a lot of ball movement to build a 24-9 advantage after one quarter.
"We really started badly," Cardinal coach Luke Bulau said. "I don't think it was an energy problem, I felt like we were kind of nervous and made some early mistakes. You can't do that against St. Francis."
St. Mary's responded well after the first quarter as it was a 32-30 ballgame the rest of the way.
In fact, the final half was a dead heat.
Tanner Pfeifer evidently slept well Thursday night as he came out firing with 11 points in the first quarter and teammate Justin Leifeld added five and a dozen total in the first half.
The Cardinals seemed poised to make things interesting in the last quarter despite heading into the period down 22 after Pfeifer converted a steal and lay up to close out the third.
St. Mary's opened the fourth with a 3-pointer by Connor Semin early in the frame and then got a free throw from Aidan Hedstrom with 5:47 left on the clock.
Isaac Everitt then spotted Adam Everitt breaking to the basket and zipped a pass to make 48-32 with 5:20 on the clock.
A little over a minute later, the Cardinals got to within 15 when Adam Everitt grabbed his own offensive rebound and scored. With 1:54 left, another 3-pointer from Semin made it 50-37, but the Flyers closed it out from there to settle on the 17-point win.
"I was very proud of these guys," Kessler said. "They responded to this game like I had hoped they would and as I expected they would. It's a very good feeling to end this season on a win -- not where we wanted to get the win, but it's great for our kids."
Bulau also found plenty of positives for the week of basketball.
"We're young so this experience is great for us," he said. "It was great to get out of the first round and get these two games in. We'll use this to move forward from here."
Class D2 third-place game
HSF 24 11 13 8 — 56
OSM 9 9 8 13 — 39
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (22-5): Jack Lubischer 4 2-2 10; Justin Leifeld 6 2-4 15; Jaden Kosch 1 0-0 3; Austin Leifeld 2 1-2 7; Tanner Pfeifer 9 0-1 17; Tyler Preister 1 0-0 2; Colton Wietfeld 1 0-0 2.
O'NEILL ST. MARY'S (23-4): Isaac Everitt 0 2-2 2; Tate Thompson 2 0-0 5; Connor Semin 4 2-4 14; Charles Barlow 1 0-0 2; Adam Everitt 4 0-0 8; Aidan Hedstrom 2 3-5 8.