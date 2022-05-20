OMAHA — Some of the names may have changed, but Humphrey St. Francis remained the queens of the 4x800 relay at the Class D state track and field meet on Friday.
The Flyers won the event for the third consecutive time, crossing the finish line in 10:02.93 to beat out O’Neill St. Mary’s (10:09.40) at Burke Stadium.
Anna Stricklin, Emma Baumgart, Jalyssa Hastreiter and Hannah Baumgart teamed up as the latest winning combo for St. Francis.
“I think this felt even better than we thought it was going to,” said Hannah Baumgart, who ran the anchor leg. “It felt amazing to go back-to-back, and J (Jalyssa Hastreiter), our only senior, got three-time state champs and couldn’t get her fourth year (due to COVID canceling the 2020 season). It was a great feeling.”
The Baumgart twins and Hastreiter returned from last year’s gold winners with Stricklin replacing graduated Allison Weidner.
Hastreiter took the lead from St. Mary’s during the third leg, and Hannah Baumgart liked where the team was sitting when she received the baton.
“I knew once Jalyssa, our third leg, took first that I just had to keep it there and win it all,” she said.
Hannah Baumgart said the team’s success in the 4x800 goes back to coach Dean Korus.
“I guess coach really runs us at practice and really prepares us,” she said. “He really knows our 4x8 team is good, so he picks the best of the best runners. Other than that, we just have good runners right now.”
Shortly after the race, Hannah Baumgart didn’t even know for sure what the team’s time was. Once she checked, she was even happier with the Flyers’ performance.
“We dropped seven seconds from our best time, so that’s a great time,” she said. “I love that time.”
DARLA NELSON got tired of playing catchup.
The Wausa senior stayed about a stride behind Mullen freshman Peyton Paxton for about 3,500 meters of the 3,600.
But Nelson made her move on the final curve to pass Paxton and claim the gold medal in 12:01.47, just 0.99 seconds ahead of Paxton.
“Mentally, it was kind of hard being behind her the whole race,” Nelson said. “But I just tried to push through and do my best to catch her.
“To be honest, I felt a little tired and defeated actually (entering the final lap). But you just have to push and it shows what you have left.”
Nelson set her goals for a title after finishing third in the race at last year’s state meet.
“I was really hoping for a state championship,” Nelson said. “I was really going to try to push myself.
“All I can say is God blessed me with the talent. I tried to put in the work.”
AS THE DEFENDING state champion in the discus knowing she was competing in the event for the final time, Scribner-Snyder’s Cailey Stout felt plenty of pressure entering Friday’s competition.
And then there was the added pressure of not wanting to be forced to (jokingly) find a new place to live.
“I felt more of the pressure was on me, especially from my parents,” Stout said. “My dad told me if I didn’t win, I wasn’t going to come home. That was a little more pressure. So, I just had to stay relaxed.”
Stout and her father both left happy after she repeated with a throw of 123-2, five inches ahead of runner-up JessaLynn Hudson of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley.
“It feels really good,” Stout said. “I won last year and coming back I was really nervous because there are some really good girls here at state, and I threw against a couple last year. I knew coming in I needed to be confident and respectful of everyone else.”
Stout took the lead on her third throw of the morning. She said she was happy with her throws in the prelims but struggled in the finals by fouling all three times.
But her best throw was still enough to end her discus career as a two-time state champion.
“I went out on a bang,” Stout said. “Knowing this was the last time being able to throw — because I’m not going to college for throwing — I really wanted to put it all out there in the field.”
Stout said she has been working on her throws since middle school, so it feels rewarding for her work to pay off with state titles.
“I put in a lot of repetition and practice,” she said. “If you don’t put the work in, it’s not going to show. There’s a lot of girls who put a lot of practice in, and it really shows.”
Other area medalists in the discus were Wausa’s Taylor Alexander (fifth), Stuart’s Cadence Kramer (sixth) and Boyd County’s McKenzie Snyder (eighth).
O’Neill St. Mary’s Mya Hedstrom finished seventh in the long jump. She was joined by Alissa Brabec, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh and Lorissa Reiman on the runner-up 4x800 team.
Area qualifiers from Friday’s preliminaries for Saturday’s finals were:
100 hurdles: Niobrara/Verdigre’s Andrea Sucha and Bloomfield’s Madison Abbenhaus.
100: Bloomfield’s Alexandra Eisenhauser and Pender’s Maya Dolliver.
200: Eisenhauser.
300 hurdles: Plainview’s Abbie Kromarek and Wausa’s Abrielle Nelson.
400: Dolliver.