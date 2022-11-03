LINCOLN – Humphrey St. Francis may have had a slightly sweeter than normal win in the first round of the Class D2 state tournament on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The third-seeded Flyers swept sixth-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart 25-22, 25-23, 25-20. The Irish defeated St. Francis in the previous two state tournaments as well as the Class D2 girls basketball title tilt in March.
“Especially sweeping them, that was one of the best accomplishments of the season for sure,” said senior outside hitter Kylee Wessel, who had a match-high 22 kills. “I’m super excited to see what the next two games have in store for us.”
St. Francis coach Dean Korus said it was nice to finish up on the winning side of this meeting at state for once.
“A couple of years in a row, that was old. It’s kind of nice,” he said. “I guess revenge is sweet. We’ll take it.”
The Flyers (26-4) got off to a shaky start when the Irish (25-9) jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first set.
“I think we still had our confidence,” Wessel said. “It was just like the first-game, first-set jitters, but we definitely come out of it and we came out stronger. We got things done.”
St. Francis certainly got things done, immediately responding with its own 8-1 run to tie the match at 9.
“We were making a lot of uncharacteristic errors, but I was surprised that we got back on track as quickly as we did,” Korus said.
Wessel played a big part in the quick comeback.
“That first rotation, she had six kills go across the net,” Korus said. “We set her the ball, and she kept doing what she needed to do with it.”
Wessel said experience in high-pressure events was one factor that helped in the quick comeback.
“I also think it was our communication,” she said. “It was our defense leading into our offense. (Setter) Emma (Baumgart) was giving me a perfect ball every single time. The energy from our team was just crazy, and that brought us up.”
Baumgart had 35 set assists and regularly fed the Flyers’ hot hitters – Wessel and Tessa Deets, who had 16 kills, including the winners in the first and second sets.
Hannah Baumgart had 31 digs while Makenna Wietfeld added 21 for the Flyers, who face second-seeded Overton on Friday at 11 a.m. in the semifinals.
“If we play great defense – and that’s been our characteristic all year – I’m confident we’ve got a chance at them,” Korus said.
Falls City SH (25-9) 22 23 20
Humphrey SF (26-4) 25 25 25
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART (kills-aces-blocks): Daycee Witt 0-0-0, Saylor Hutfles 0-0-0, Olivia Eickhoff 9-0-2, Makinley Scholl 9-0-0, Jentry Lechtenberg 5-0-0, London Nachtigal 3-0-1, Jessica Wertenberger 4-1-0, DeLanie Witt 0-0-0, Macy Keller 6-0-1. Totals 36-1-4.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (kills-aces-blocks): Hannah Baumgart 0-1-0, Kylee Wessel 21-0-1, Emma Baumgart 1-0-0, Makenna Wietfeld 0-0-0, Tessa Deets 16-1-0, Leah Kosch 2-1-0, Tori Jarosz 1-0-3. Totals 41-3-5.
Set assists: FCSH 34 (Witt 15, Hutfles 15, Scholl 3, Wertenberger 1), HSF 38 (E. Baumgart 35, H. Baumgart 2, Wessel 1).