Humphrey St. Francis defeats Plainview in quarterfinals of D2

PLAINVIEW -- Humphrey St. Francis, undefeated at 11-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class D2, had its key attributes on full display here Tuesday night--a punishing rushing attack and an equally punishing defense--during a 64-20 quarterfinal pounding of the Pirates.
Behind a dominating offensive line including Evan Foltz, Dylan Wemhoff, Sam McPhillips, Kolbe Classen, Kaden Hackerott, Tanner Pfeifer, and Justin Leifeld, senior running back Taylor Wemhoff accumulated 220 yards on 19 first-half carries--including four rushing touchdowns, a kickoff return, and three point-after-touchdown runs, to provide the Flyers with more than half of its 64-point total.
Wemhoff said his linemen deserve the credit for his rushing success.
“Those guys, there’s nothing like them--they’re the best group of guys I’ve ever had to run behind. I love them to death,” Wemhoff said. “I think it’s a matter of pride, going hard every play. They’re running down and meeting me in the end zone right after I get there. It’s all about the team, always.”
The two teams had faced each other the last game of the regular season, with the Flyers winning 54-26, providing St. Francis coach Eric Kessler with some ideas on how to prepare for the rematch.
“I didn’t know how things would go tonight; they’ve got really good players, although they had a couple guys get banged up which probably made a difference,” St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. “We’ve got a good offensive line and some talented running backs, so I was hopeful that we’d be able to run it because we never knew how passing was going to be today in the wind. But we did complete a couple, so I’m pleased with how we played offensively.”
The St. Francis defense did its part as well, limiting a capable Plainview offense to 46 rushing yards in the first two quarters on 12 tries, while restricting the Pirates’ aerial attack to 88 yards--harrassing quarterback Nate Christensen into a 10-of-24 completion rate. The Flyers also forced and recovered two fumbles and added to the St. Francis point-total by recording a safety.
“They had hurt us a lot the first time we played them this season throwing the ball; I think they had 190 yards and did a really nice job of moving the ball offensively,” Kessler said. “So we tried to do a few different things to take away the run and make them one-dimensional, and I think we did that to some extent. It was a tough day to throw; they completed some, but overall I was pretty happy. They’ve got a great team and had a great year--coach Schmidt has done a great job.”
The Flyers’ combination of offense and defense took control of the game in the first quarter, scoring first on an eight-play 70 yard drive that quarterback Trevor Pfeifer finished with a 23-yard run then, after Plainview answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Nate Christensen to Jacob Hoffmann, scored 26-unanswered points to take a 34-6 lead.
Wemhoff scored on a 26-yard run and, later on a 60-yard kickoff return. Leifeld added an 11-yard run, and the Flyers’ defensive line tackled Plainview runner Will Gunning in the end zone for the safety.
In the second period, three Wemhoff touchdown runs of seven, 45, and 13 yards increased the St. Francis lead to 56-6, and the Flyers’ reserves finished out the second half with the running clock rule in effect.
The Pirates added two touchdowns in the third period on a three-yard run by John Schlote and an 11-yard rushing touchdown by Hoffmann, and a St. Francis rushing touchdown of nine yards by Tanner Pfeifer completed scoring in the 64-20 Flyers’ win.
Hoffmann finished with 63 yards on 15 carries for the Pirates, while Christensen added 87 rushing yards on seven carries--typically scrambling from the pocket while evading the Flyers’ pass rush.
Regardless of the outcome Plainview coach Kyle Schmidt said he was proud of his team’s performance and the Pirates’ 9-2 season.
“I’m proud of this group; they were 3-6 last year and coming into this year--my first as coach--I knew there were some pieces,” Schmidt said. “I just told them I was ‘uber-proud’ of how they bought into everything; they never pushed back, never questioned anything, they just came in and worked and did everything I asked them to. That’s tough to do when you’re 16-years-old and buying into a system you don’t know that much about.”
Schmidt admitted that the intense cold and strong win that blew across the field all game long, made it difficult for his team to pass the ball as effectively as they had all season.
“It wasn’t a great night to throw the ball, but we had some guys open and made some plays at times,” he said. “But credit to St. Francis, they’re a fantastic football team.”
Class D2 quarterfinal
Humphrey St. Francis (11-0) 34 22 8 0 -- 64
Plainview (9-2) 6 0 14 0 -- 20
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
HSF: Trevor Pfeifer 23 run (Evan Foltz pass from Pfeifer), 8:51.
PLA: Jacob Hoffmann 19 pass from Nate Christensen (pass failed), 7:55.
HSF: Taylor Wemhoff 26 run (Wemhoff pass from Pfeifer), 5:27.
HSF: Justin Leifeld 11 run (Wemhoff run), 2:48.
HSF: Defensive safety, 2:09.
HSF: Wemhoff 60 kick return (Wemhoff run), 1:56.
SECOND QUARTER
HSF: Wemhoff 7 run (Wemhoff run), 9:30.
HSF: Wemhoff 45 run (Wemhoff run), 8:39.
HSF: Wemhoff 13 run (run failed), 5:42.
THIRD QUARTER
PLA: John Schlote 3 run (Christensen run), 8:07.
HSF: Tanner Pfeifer 9 run (Haustyn Forney run), 1:58.
PLA: Hoffmann 11 run (pass failed), :00.