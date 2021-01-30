NORFOLK — The Humphrey St. Francis boys held a 26-7 advantage over Lutheran High Northeast midway through the second quarter. The Eagles stormed back, cutting the lead to four points with 50 seconds to go in the game, but it was too late as the Flyers won 41-36.
Both teams displayed great length and athleticism in the game. The Flyers were in pressure mode on defense in the first half and held the Eagles to just 12 first half points. Coach Eric Kessler of the St. Francis boys said their defense led them to the victory.
“We were struggling all night offensively. We turned the ball over a ton and didn’t execute. A lot of credit goes to Lutheran High and how well they played defensively. We just kept saying to work on the defensive end and to hold a team like that to 36 points, I feel pretty good about it.”
The Flyers began the game on a 14-3 run. Six of the points were because of Haustyn Forney who hit two three-pointers in the first period. Forney hit another three in the second quarter which helped lead them to a 28-12 halftime lead and ended up making four three-pointers in total. Kessler said he is glad Forney has had that element of his game going lately, especially on Saturday.
“He hit some big baskets for us because we were really struggling to score. We had that healthy lead for most of the game, and we kind of choked most of it away, but we’re ahead enough that we were able to hold on. Haustyn is a really good player, so it’s nice to see him continue strong play.”
The Flyers were up 35-22 at the end of the third quarter and even though they almost lost the lead, they moved to 11-5 on the season. Kessler said the main thing he’d like to see his team become better at before district time is finishing games when they have a lead.
“We’re coming along defensively, just the last quarter wasn’t very good. You hear people talk about four-minute offense in football, and maybe that’s what we need to talk about in basketball. How we can finish things off better and get the ball into the right guys’ hands. A lot of credit goes to Lutheran High. I thought they played extremely hard, and they’re a good basketball team.”
The Flyers were led by Haustyn Forney and his 14 points.
As for the Lutheran High Northeast boys, Coach Kenny Blank said he was pleased with their second half performance, but needed to find a way to score in crunch time.
“We had a little talk at halftime, and the boys responded well. We only gave up 13 points in the second half, so I thought our focus defensively was better. I thought we figured out how to attack their 1-3-1 a little better and not be as passive as we were in the first half. I thought we got some good shots in the second half, got back into it a little bit, but not enough offense down the stretch to get the win.”
The loss dropped the Eagles 10-5 on the season. Blank said the main thing his team needs to get better at over the next few weeks is not any of their physical skills but rather their body language and toughness.
“When bad things start to happen, we get down and start to blame and complain. Adversity is going to hit in the sub district games, and we’ve got a lot of good opponents still to play. Obviously, offensively we would like to make more shots and score more, but I think it’s the little things on and off the floor that we have to be more disciplined at.”
The Eagles were led by Cort McKewon who scored 10 points.
IN THE GIRLS GAME, St. Francis opened up the game with a 25-3 run over the first eight minutes of game action, and while Lutheran High Northeast played better the rest of the way, the deficit was too large to come back from and the Flyers beat the Eagles 70-48.
Coach Bryan Reichmuth of St. Francis said the deciding factor was their energy on defense that gave them some easy looks at the basket.
“We ran a couple of different presses early and kept the pressure on them. Eventually, they broke down, and we got some transition points early on. Credit them too. They made a nice run back at us and made it a good basketball game.”
St. Francis had a 40-20 lead at halftime and a 54-35 lead at the end of the third quarter. The win Saturday keeps St. Francis undefeated with a 16-0 record. Reichmuth said one area his team could get even better at over the next few weeks is learning how to keep their foot on the gas pedal.
“I think it’s consistency. We do a lot of good things and have moments that really make your eyes open, but we’ve got to find a level where we continue to do that for all 32 minutes.”
The St. Francis girls were led by Husker commit Allison Weidner who scored 20 points and Kaylee Stricklin who added in 18.
When playing against St. Francis, a lot of coaches try to pick their battles. Coach Mike Wiederin tried his hand at stopping their potent offense by focusing on stopping Weidner, but it didn’t work out.
Coach Mike Wiederin of Lutheran High Northeast said, “We weren’t getting into our offensive rhythm really well. Our plan was to stop #2 (Weidner) from driving, so we were leaving one of those girls open, and she hurt us really badly with her threes.”
A bright spot for the Lutheran High Northeast girls was junior Mia Furst. Wiederin said that Furst arguably played her best game despite the loss, and it’s due to her work ethic in the off-season.
“She’s really strong. She got a lot stronger over the summer. She was a different girl and wasn’t getting pushed around as much as she did when she was a sophomore. She does a great job for us, and I think tonight was probably her best game not just shooting the ball but getting the ball to the shooters too.”
The Eagles were led by Mia Furst and her 15 points.
Boys game
St. Francis 16 12 7 6 — 41
Lutheran High Northeast 5 7 10 14 — 36
St. Francis (11-4): Haustyn Forney 14, Justin Leifeld 5, Jack Lubischer 6, Jaden Kosch 7, Tanner Pfeifer 7, Colten Wietfeld 2.
Lutheran High Northeast (10-5): Trystan Scott 3, Cort McKeown 10, Grant Colligan 3, Mason Petersen 7, Hayden Beaudette 5, Keaton Ranslem 8.
Girls game
St. Francis 19 21 14 16 — 70
Lutheran High Northeast 3 17 15 13 — 48
St. Francis (16-0): Allison Weidner 20, Emma Baumgart 3, Hannah Baumgart 10, Jalyssa Hastreiter 3, Kaylee Stricklin 18, Alissa Kosch 14, Leah Kosch 2.
Lutheran High Northeast (8-9): Mia Furst 15, Kinsley Carr 1, Chloe Spence 10, Becca Gebhardt 4, Mia Wiederin 13, Avery Koeppe 2, Leah Sugita 1, Hannah Fouts 2.