Humphrey St. Francis is all about business in its fifth consecutive trip to the Class D2 state tournament.
Or, if things go well, make that several trips.
The defending champion carries a 15-game winning streak and a 23-3 record into Monday’s opener against seventh-seeded Diller-Odell (16-7).
Tip-off at Lincoln North Star is set for 6 p.m.
“Our girls know what to expect,” Flyers coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “When we talk about the state tournament, it’s not a reward. It’s business as usual. It’s hopefully three more games.
“We’re not looking to go to Lincoln to have fun and celebrate. We’re looking to go down there and win basketball games, and that’s just from the experience of being there before.”
St. Francis suffered back-to-back losses to C2 defending champion Crofton and district finalist Norfolk Catholic at the turn of the calendar year.
Reichmuth said the Flyers took the loss to the Knights hard and really changed their attitude after that game. That has paid off.
“We just got the mindset there that we’ve got to go a little harder and work together a little better,” he said. “It’s been totally a team effort since then. We kind of turned a corner a bit.”
That led to the current winning streak, which included postseason wins by 38, 50 and 23 points.
“I like where we’re at,” Reichmuth said. “We seem to be clicking pretty well. The girls are really committed and working hard. Our defense seems to be where we need it to be. We’re able to adjust some things. ... We’re ready to try to make some noise.”
St. Francis is allowing an average of 29.9 points during its winning streak.
For the season, the Flyers are averaging 56.8 points themselves with senior Kaylee Stricklin putting up 14.2.
With the one-week state tournament format, Humphrey St. Francis will be traveling back-and-forth due to an off day between games.
Reichmuth said not playing back-to-back-to-back would be an adjustment for teams, but he said one thing that hasn’t changed is the level of competition in Class D2.
“It’s extremely balanced,” he said. “I think this new format does a great job every year of getting the top eight teams into the tournament. I think they’ve done that again.
“You look at Wynot, who is an eight seed, and they’re just a fantastic team. It’s just pretty balanced from one to eight in D2.”
For the Flyers to have an opportunity to repeat, they need to continue to play “stellar defense” since they aren’t a tall team.
“For us to win this deal — or make a run or even get a win or two — our defense has to be over the top,” Reichmuth said. “Our defense has turned into some transition points, which is important for us.”
The Flyers are making their 14th appearance overall and have claimed four state titles with five runner-up finishes.
But facing Diller-Odell will be a new look after playing Sterling and Mullen over the first two rounds each of the previous two trips.
If seedings hold, the Flyers would be involved in an all-area semifinal showdown on Wednesday.
O’NEILL ST. MARY’S (19-6) takes on sixth-seeded Crawford (20-4) on Monday at 7:45 p.m. at Lincoln North Star with that winner facing either St. Francis or Diller-Odell.
The third-seeded Cardinals are making their first appearance since a third-place finish in 2017 and their eighth trip overall.
A balanced scoring attack has helped St. Mary’s lose only once against D2 competition.
The Cardinals’ top three scorers are all sophomores — Mya Hedstrom (13.2 points per game), Alissa Brabec (11.7) and Lorissa Reiman (11.2). Reiman also collects 11.2 rebounds per contest.
Crawford is searching for its first state tournament win in its third appearance.
The Rams lost only to C2 teams this season and also feature a trio of players averaging in double figures — seniors Natalie Barry (14.3 ppg) and Jasmine Dyer (10.5) along with junior Carly Lemmon (10.0).
Crawford averages 53.4 points per contest while giving up 33.3 points.
WYNOT (15-10) opens the first day against top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart (24-3) at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast.
The Blue Devils are 12-0 in state tournament first-round games since 2005. That run includes wins as a fifth, sixth and seventh seed since 2015.
This first-round pairing is a rematch of last year’s semifinal won by the Irish 41-27.
The two teams are becoming accustomed to meeting in Lincoln. This will be the eighth meeting in the past nine years, with Wynot holding a 4-3 advantage.
Falls City Sacred Heart carries a 16-game winning streak into this meeting since a 10-point loss to D1’s top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock on Jan. 4.
The Irish outscore their opponents by an average of 55.1-31.
Wynot puts up 44 points while allowing 36. Senior Karley Heimes leads the Blue Devils with 12.8 points.
Just like in Class D2, D1 also features three area teams in Lincoln, with those first-round games taking place Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (19-6) battles sixth-seeded Nebraska Christian (20-5) at 10:45 a.m.
The third-seeded Bulldogs return to state for a second consecutive season and third trip in four years.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is searching for its second win in a state tournament game, having gone 0-5 since its win in its debut in 2014.
The Bulldogs rebounded from a three-game losing streak to win four in a row, including a 45-39 victory over Overton in a district final to earn the return trip to Lincoln.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is led by 6-1 senior center Addison Schneider, who averages 18.1 points and 13.9 rebounds per game.
Senior Paige Beller adds 8.9 points while Lexi Frauendorfer, Claire Korth and Halle Beller all put up over six points.
The Bulldogs outscore their opponents by an average margin of 56.2-46.4.
Nebraska Christian will be at a disadvantage in the state tournament experience department.
The Eagles are making their debut after defeating Alma 47-36 in a district final.
Nebraska Christian reeled off 10 consecutive victories following a three-point loss to Humphrey St. Francis in the Goldenrod Conference tournament championship game.
The Eagles — whose school is located just outside of Central City — won 14 out of 15 games after starting the season 6-4.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (13-15) takes on top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) at 1:30 p.m.
The battle-tested and eighth-seeded Trojans — who lost in the D1 semifinals each of the previous two state tournaments — started this season 2-8 but have won four in a row, including a 55-33 district final victory over a 20-win Ravenna squad.
Hartington Cedar Catholic played only six Class D opponents and defeated all of them with half of those victories coming in the postseason.
This is the Trojans’ 13th trip to the state tournament and third in a row.
Makenna Noecker leads Hartington Cedar Catholic with 19.1 points.
Elmwood-Murdock returns for the second consecutive season but is looking for only its second state tournament win in its seventh appearance.
The Knights recovered from a 57-55 triple overtime loss to second-seeded Archbishop Bergan in a subdistrict final to defeat McCool Junction by 30 points in district play.
Elmwood-Murdock’s other losses came to C1 top-seeded Lincoln Lutheran and C2 qualifier Oakland-Craig.
The Knights are led by seniors Lexi Bacon (11.1 points per game) and Brenna Schmidt (11.0).
Elmwood-Murdock averages 48.8 points and allows 28.
NIOBRARA/VERDIGRE (18-8) follows that contest at 3:15 p.m. against fourth-seeded Shelton (24-1).
This is the first state tournament appearance by the fifth-seeded Cougars since the formation of the co-op. Niobrara’s lone state appearance was in 1985 while Verdigre’s most recent trip came in 1992.
Sophomore Josilyn Miller leads Niobrara/Verdigre with 19.6 points. The 5-5 guard connects on 48.3% of her shots.
Shelton is also a new face to the state tournament and makes its debut.
The Bulldogs won 13 games in a row following a three-point midseason loss to Centura.
Shelton defeated Alma and Cambridge — teams with a combined record of 36-14 — by a total of 44 points in its last two postseason contests.