LINCOLN — Humphrey St. Francis spotted Maywood-Hayes Center one set and then turned it around to win the next three and advance to the Class D2 state championship match after a 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-14 victory over the Wolves on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"I thought we played a very good game," St. Francis senior middle Kaylee Stricklin said. "We started off kind of slow in the first set but, in the last three sets, we kind of got our momentum up. We started playing the way we play best, just excited, playing with confidence and having fun."
Things didn't start out well for the Flyers. The Wolves rushed out to a 12-5 lead and maintained at least a five-point advantage the rest of the way in cruising to a 25-19 first-set win.
For the second day in a row, St. Francis coach Dean Korus made a specific change. "We went to a 5-1 (one-setter offense) and dropped the 6-2 (two-setter). The kids were gelling in that. So, it worked," he said.
It certainly did, but Maywood-Hayes Center held the advantage early in the second set. Olivia Hansen's kill had the Wolves on top 9-6 before St. Francis went on a 9-1 run that included back-to-back-to-back kills by Kelly Pfeifer.
The Flyers then cruised to a 23-17 lead before the Wolves made a stand with a 4-0 run that cut it to 23-21. But back-to-back Kylee Wessel kills gave the Flyers the set and tied the match.
"We kind of found ourselves a little bit," Korus said. "We played more relaxed than the first game. I could tell we were tense again. When we're not smiling on the floor, that's the key."
The Flyers had seized the momentum, and it carried over into the third set. St. Francis scored the first three points and never looked back.
It appeared the Flyers would hold the Wolves to single digits but with set point at 24-9, the southwestern Nebraskans rallied for four straight points before an attack error into the net gave St. Francis the 25-13 win and a 2-1 advantage in the match.
"After the first set, I just told the girls, 'Guys, we just need to calm down. Let's play the Flyer way. We got this,’ " Stricklin said. "We knew we could beat them if we just calmed down, had fun and played with confidence."
The Flyers were feeling plenty confident entering the fourth set, but the Wolves, losers of just two matches all year, would not go quietly.
The two sides played to a 9-all draw before St. Francis took over. Jalyssa Hastreiter's kill triggered a 10-1 run, which included three Pfeifer kills as well as two Wessel kills and a block.
The Flyers were able to put it on cruise control the rest of the way and Stricklin's kill off an overdig produced game, set and match, 25-14.
Korus said defense wins championships, and his Flyers played tremendous defense, especially in the last three sets and particularly at the net. "We were getting more touches. I think we're a little quicker in our 5-1 than we are in our 6-2 so we got more balls up and then everybody just seems to start hitting it a little more."
Wessel led the Flyers with 19 kills. Stricklin produced five solo blocks, Hannah Baumgart recorded 39 digs, and Emma Baumgart dished out 45 assists.
The Flyers will now meet top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart for the D2 title on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Asked whether he'd start in a 5-1 offense on Saturday, Korus said with a smile, "I think so."
Class D2 semifinal
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS DEF. MAYWOOD-HAYES CENTER 19-25, 25-2,1 25-13, 25-14
MAYWOOD-HAYES CENTER (27-3): Kiley Hejtmanek 1a, 17d, 26s; Olivia Hansen 15jm 1b, 18d; Lexi Wood 5k, 20d, 16s; Stevie Handsaker 7k, 1b, 5d; Maddie Doyle 6k, 1b, 3d; Kyla Patel 2k, 2b, 13d; Aniah Seiler 1a, 37d.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (25-5): Shelby Gilsdorf 1d, 4s; Kylee Wessel 19k, 1b, 25d; Emma Baumgart 3k, 1b, 15d, 45s, ; Kelly Pfeifer 15k, 3b, 22d, 1s; Tessa Deets 4k, 2b, 4d; Morgan Pfeifer 3d; Kaylee Stricklin 10k, 5b3d; Jalyssa Hastreiter 1a, 3d, 4s; Hannah Baumgart 39d.