LINCOLN — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family opened the third quarter with a 16-2 run to break open a tie game at halftime and held on to defeat North Platte St. Patrick's 52-39 in the semifinals of the Class D1 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
"The first half, they were collapsing," Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Joe Hesse said. "They were sending a lot of bodies down. Our big guys couldn't even turn to get a shot up and at halftime, we talked about running a couple of different things and maybe getting our guards more involved on the perimeter.
"But our big dogs wanted to stick with the two-post offense with the understanding that they're going to be looking to kick it out to the guards because people are helping and sagging."
One of those guards, junior Jett Spier, benefited by burying a pair of 3-pointers in the first minute and a half of the second half. Spier said he was appreciative of his taller teammates — Jacob and Jason Sjuts and Ethan Keller — giving him a chance by kicking it out.
"They get us open; they give us confidence," Spier said. "We came into the game, we're nervous. They told us we were going to be open and they're going to find us, and they did that."
The game didn't start out as well for the Bulldogs. Both teams set the defensive tone early. In fact, the first points of the game — a Jacob Sjuts 3 — came nearly two minutes in.
The Bulldogs had trouble corralling rebounds, missed multiple short-range jumpers, turned the ball over more times than they would have liked but still had the game tied at 18 at halftime.
Despite the frustration, Hesse said it was important to keep pounding the rock inside. "Shots might fall," he said. "I don't want to say, 'Put it in the officials' hands,' but the more looks you get inside, that's where fouls are called, so we want to keep doing that."
The two sides slugged it out in the first quarter. Spier's 15-foot jumper gave the Bulldogs a 10-9 lead with 45 seconds remaining, but Irish guard Joseph Heirigs finished an impressive post move to score and give his team the one-point advantage after one quarter.
The two biggest plays of the second quarter came in the first minute and happened within 10 seconds of one another. Both also involved fouls called against the Bulldogs' Jacob Sjuts, his second and third of the game, which forced the 13-point-per-game scorer to the bench for almost the entire second quarter.
Still, Hesse did not hesitate to start his junior post in the third quarter. "He's a smart player," Hesse said. "We talked at halftime, 'Jake, you give up the rebound, give up the layup. We have to have you on the floor. Don't try to make that superhero play, let them have it.'
"He's so good both inside and out, spacing the floor, we've got to have him in the game. We're better when he's out there."
Both Jason and Jacob Sjuts scored from 3-point range to give the Bulldogs a 30-20 advantage. Jason then made a 17-footer and Jacob assisted Keller to make it 34-20.
St. Patrick's worked hard to get back in the game. Jack Heiss scored inside and outside to keep the Irish within striking distance. His putback made it an eight-point game, 37-29, entering the fourth quarter.
But the Bulldogs didn't take the foot off the gas pedal in the final eight minutes and the Irish could get no closer than eight.
St. Patrick's Corby Condon scored with a 3 to make it 47-39 with 1:07 to play. Then the Sjuts twins sealed it. Jacob made two free throws, Jason went one for two from the line and Jacob scored with an assist from Jason in the final minute for the final 52-39 margin.
Jacob Sjuts led the Bulldogs with 12 points while Spier added 11. Condon led the Irish with 16.
North Platte St. Pat's fell to 22-6 and will play in the third-place game on Friday morning against Burwell while Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family improved to 22-5 and will take on Howells-Dodge for the D1 crown beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
It will be the third meeting between the two sides this year, having split the first two.
"It's going to be fun," Hesse said. "They're a great team. They're coached really great. Their kids are great. We have a lot of respect for them, and it's going to be fun. Our kids are going to be excited, their kids are going to be excited."
Asked what his team would need to do to win, Hesse smiled. "I know this is going to sound stupid if you watched the other two (state tournament) games (Howells-Dodge played) but you have to stop Blake (Sindelar) but I don't know if that's really possible.
"That guy's a really good player, he's a tremendous athlete, but we have to find a way to slow him down, keep him out of the paint."
Class D1 boys semifinal
North Platte St. Patrick's 11 7 11 10 — 39
Humphrey/Lindsay HF 10 8 19 15 — 52
NORTH PLATTE ST. PATRICK'S (22-6): Corby Condon 6 0-0 16; Joseph Heirigs 3 0-0 6; Jack Heiss 4 2-5 11; Logan O'Malley 0 1-2 1; Trayton White 0 0-2 0; Alexander Davies 1 1-2 3; Caleb Munson 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-11 39.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (22-5): Jett Spier 4 0-0 11; Kyle Preister 2 1-3 6; Cooper Beller 2 0-1 5; Sage Frauendorfer 0 2-2 2; Jason Sjuts 3 1-3 9; Jacob Sjuts 3 4-4 12; Ethan Keller 3 1-6 7. Totals 15 9-18 52.