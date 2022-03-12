LINCOLN – While the term “title town” isn’t an exact fit, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family proved to be a championship co-op during this year’s unique one-week simultaneous boys and girls basketball state tournaments.
Less than 17 hours after the HLHF boys added a Class C2 trophy to their collection, the girls broke through for their first state championship with a 42-34 victory over Shelton in the Class D1 battle of the Bulldogs on Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Addison Schneider finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Lexi Frauendorfer added 10 points and Paige Beller chipped in nine for the champs.
Frauendorfer also collected 11 rebounds to give HLHF a second double-double.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family held a 44-24 advantage in rebounds and outscored Shelton 17-4 in second-chance points.
“Rebounding is one of our keys, because I think Shelton is actually a pretty good rebounding team,” HLHF coach Kandee Hanzel said. “We average probably 40, 50 rebounds a game, so being in that spot was nothing unusual for us.
“With Lexi, you wouldn’t think seeing her walking out on the court that she’s a rebounder from the size (5-foot-7). But her grit and her ability to get in position says a lot.”
That rebounding disadvantage made it difficult for Shelton while it was shooting only 21.7% (10 for 46).
Shelton coach Jeff Thober said Schneider was the reason for his team’s struggles on the boards.
“No. 45 was difficult,” he said. “She’s tough – wide, tall and makes it hard just to get anything. I don’t think we hardly had any offensive rebounds and we usually dominate the boards. Credit to them and No. 45.”
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (22-6) put up the first five points in the game – which could have been a bad omen considering Shelton trailed in the first quarter of its previous state tournament wins by 10 and nine points.
Shelton (27-2) came back quicker this time to go up 12-9 late in the first quarter, but HLHF took a 14-12 lead at the end of the period thanks to a Claire Korth 3-pointer and two free throws by Beller.
And the lead was almost more but Halle Beller’s shot from beyond midcourt at the buzzer rattled in and out of the rim.
The second quarter was all Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. It outscored Shelton 14-3 and limited its opponent to 1-for-10 shooting from the floor to snag a 28-15 halftime advantage.
“Today, our second quarter brought us into the game,” Hanzel said. “I think we were a little nervous in the PBA spotlight in that first quarter. In the second quarter, we came out with a 14-3 run.”
HLHF built its lead up to 16 points early in the third quarter on a basket by Schneider. But eight turnovers in the period helped Shelton claw back to within 33-24 by the start of the fourth.
When the teams went scoreless for the first 4:38 of the fourth quarter until a pair of Schneider free throws, that only helped Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family close in on another championship ceremony.
Halie Clark snapped Shelton’s drought with a 3-pointer with 2:45 remaining to pull her team within 35-27, but HLHF hung on from there.
Schneider finished with a double-double in every game of the state tournament run, but she was quick to credit her teammates for her success.
“I’m inside so I have to rely on them to get offensive boards or them seeing me inside,” she said. “I can’t do my job without them. Ultimately, it’s me working hard and getting position. That helps me get offensive boards and scoring inside because I usually have the size advantage on most teams. Definitely, I try to use that to my fullest.”
It was an especially rewarding state title for the 6-foot-1 senior center who tore an ACL during a summer league game early in her high school career and then tore an ACL in her other knee on a noncontact play while going up for a layup during last year’s first-round loss in the state tournament.
“She’s one of the strongest people I know,” Frauendorfer said. “She does plays for us, and it’s really touching because you can’t have a better teammate than her.”
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family recorded the first boys/girls state basketball title sweep by one program since Falls City Sacred Heart claimed both D2 championships in 2018.
Shelton (27-2) qualified for the state tournament for the first time just three years after going 0-21 and not scoring over 20 points in 13 of those losses.
“It took kids – that’s what it took,” Thober said. “These kids are amazing. There’s not a great athlete in the bunch. They’re just great kids working their tail off. Work ethic and attitude – you could see it in the game today. They aren’t ever going to quit, and that’s the type of kids that we have.”
CLASS D1 GIRLS STATE FINAL
Shelton 12 3 9 10 -- 34
Humphrey/LHF 14 14 5 9 -- 42
SHELTON (27-2): Mayte Meza 2-7 0-1 4; Dru Niemack 3-5 2-4 6; Makenna Willis 3-19 0-0 8; Emmilly Berglund 1-3 4-6 6; Brianna Simmons 0-0 2-22; Halie Clark 2-8 2-2 8; Alia Gomez 0-3 0-0 0; Sidney Gegg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-46 10-15 34.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (22-6): Paige Beller 3-7 3-4 9; Halle Beller 1-7 2-2 5; Alisha Dahlberg 0-4 1-2 1; Lexi Frauendorfer 2-8 5-11 10; Addison Schneider 4-4 4-5 12; Claire Korth 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 12-37 15-24 42.