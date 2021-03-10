LINCOLN — Second-seeded Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family led by as many as 13 and gave up the advantage with 1:38 left in the game.
But the Bulldogs then hit a pair of buckets and went 6 for 6 from the free throw line in the final minute and a half to survive against a determined Southern Valley team, 49-43, in the opening round of the Class D1 state tournament at Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday.
After fighting to a 12-all draw after one quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 14-7 in the second to take a 26-19 lead into the locker rooms at halftime. But it could have been more if not for missed short-range shots.
"We left a lot of points in the paint," Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Joe Hesse said.
Even so, the Bulldogs opened the third quarter with an 8-1 run that included pair of Jason Sjuts buckets. A Sjuts free throw had Humphrey/Lindsay up 34-21 with 2:51 left in the period.
But the Eagles from Oxford, Orleans and several other small southern Nebraska communities battled back, scoring the final seven points of the stanza, including a steal in the backcourt and 3-point bucket at the buzzer by Brody Yant.
That made it 36-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Despite being up 13 at one point, Hesse expected the Eagles to make a run. "They're talented," he said. "Those three guys, (Clayton) Berry, (Carter) Bose and Yant, those are three really good players, and they got some decent shooters to put around them.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, Jason Sjuts put the Bulldogs up 39-34 with a pair of free throws, but the next three minutes belonged to Southern Valley, specifically Berry.
First, the senior forward drilled a 3 from the corner and then scored off an assist from Yant to tie it at 39. He followed that with transition layup and one after being fouled by Jacob Sjuts.
"You don't even want to know what was going through my mind," Jacob Sjuts said. "It was crazy. They made that and-one to go ahead and I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me.' "
Berry missed his free throw — the Eagles were just 2 for 7 for the from the charity stripe in the game — to maintain a 41-39 lead with 1:38 to play.
During a timeout, Hesse said he told the Bulldogs to hang in there. "We're always kind of one play away from righting the ship," he said.
His intuition was right.
Ethan Keller tied it with an assist from Jason Sjuts, and Jacob Sjuts gave the Bulldogs the lead with an assist from his twin brother with 53 seconds left.
"We drew up one set, didn't execute it right, but Jacob Sjuts got loose and got that kind of back-door layup out of that, so that was nice," Hesse said.
"I looked at (Jason) in the corner of my eye," Jacob said. "I’d seen him, he was starting to dribble to the left side of the court, so I dashed to the right side and I think he saw me in the corner of his eye, so that's a little (twin) connection there to take the lead."
Bose missed on the other end, Jason Sjuts was fouled and gave the Bulldogs a two-possession lead after hitting two free throws with 33 seconds to play.
Cooper Beller than made a key steal with 22 seconds left and the Eagles were forced to foul the rest of the way. The red and blue responded by going 4 for 4 from the line down the stretch, including a pair from Keller.
"He's probably like a 30% shooter this year," Hesse said. "When those went in, you kind of felt like we were about to get a break or two."
Two Jason Sjuts free throws with 9.5 seconds sealed it, 49-43.
With the victory, the Bulldogs avenged a loss to Southern Valley in last year's Class D1 semifinals.
"This was a tough draw," Hesse said. "That new sub-state format, there's no gimmes down here anymore. You've got to work pretty hard. You've got to show up."
Jacob Sjuts said his team's difficult schedule prepared it to be able to perform with the season on the line. "We've played Omaha Concordia, who's down here at state in Class C1, Auburn, obviously, everyone knows who Auburn is, BRLD, North Bend, you play all those teams and it doesn't get any easier. It teaches you a lot of lessons down the road."
Jason Sjuts was one of three Bulldogs in double figures with 17, Jacob Sjuts added 14 and Keller 12. Berry paced the Eagles with 12 points while Bose added 10.
Southern Valley ends its season with a record of 19-5. The Bulldogs (21-5) will take on North Platte St. Patrick's in Thursday's semifinal. Opening tip is set for 4 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"It wasn't our best game, but it was enough today," Hesse said.
Class D1 boys quarterfinal
Southern Valley 12 7 12 12 — 43
Humphrey/LHF 12 14 10 13 — 49
SOUTHERN VALLEY (19-5): Kamden Bose 1 0-0 3; Brody Yant 3 2-4 9; Colton Burgeson 1 0-0 3; Clayton Berry 5 0-3 12; Carter Bose 5 0-0 10; Isaak McPhillamy 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 2-7 43.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (21-5): Jett Spier 0 1-3 1; Cooper Beller 0 0-2 0; Sage Frauendorfer 2 0-0 5; Jason Sjuts 5 6-6 17; Jacob Sjuts 5 4-6 14; Ethan Keller 5 2-2 12. Totals 17 13-19 49.