Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family has opened the season by blistering the nets to the tune of 63 points per game and 40 percent field-goal shooting, including 35 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Coach Kandee Hanzel is pleasantly surprised that her 5-0 squad is off to such a solid start.
The Bulldogs returned just two starters — Brittney Veik and Allie Schneider — from last season's team that lost a 54-50 heartbreaker in the opening round of the state tournament to eventual champ, Fremont Bergan.
At 5 feet 3 inches tall, Veik plays like a 6-footer, Hanzel said. "She's resilient. She runs our offense well. She's quick; she's fast; she sees the floor well and is a very unselfish player."
The senior point guard is averaging 11 points per game, but Hanzel said even when she's not scoring, she has a big impact on the game.
Hanzel said Schneider, a 5-9 senior, is playing out of position. The natural guard has been asked to play the post because the team is blessed with an abundance of guards.
"I have her play inside a lot, and that helps with our rebounding," Hanzel said. "She gets a lot of offensive rebounds and put-backs."
Schneider is averaging 13 points and six rebounds per game, and Hanzel said she makes things difficult for defenders because she can move to the perimeter, drain a 3, drive to the basket or kick it back out.
Schneider's younger sister, 6-1 sophomore Addison Schneider, is averaging a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds per game.
"She helps out everybody on the floor," Hanzel said. "Last year, I had her as an outside shooter. But now she's knocking down 12-footers and she's actually more efficient and gets more confidence that way."
Hanzel said senior guard Brooklyn Magsamen is a good leader and has a knack for hitting big 3-point shots. "She has good quickness and when you need her to score, she does," Hanzel said. "Otherwise, she's kind of a role player, does her job defensively."
The other starter, 5-2 junior guard Riley Jurgens, is a transfer from Madison. "She's kind of learning our offense," Hanzel said. "She's going to go off one of these games, once we get some confidence built up in her. She's very basketball-smart."
Hanzel calls 5-10 sophomore post Paige Beller a game-changer. "I like her coming off the bench because she gives us a lot of energy, she's fast and she's quick. She's probably the most athletic on our team."
Like Beller, Hanzel said 5-6 sophomore guard Lexi Frauendorfer brings a lot of energy off the bench. "She's very athletic, just a ball of fire. She'll do anything for you. If you need a steal, she's going to work her darndest to get that steal."
Hanzel also praised guard Daisy Korus and post Madison Swerczek, saying they've provided valuable depth and played valuable minutes.
The Bulldogs will be extremely battle-tested once late February and March roll around. The schedule includes contests with Pender, North Bend Central, Columbus Scotus, Summerland, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur and Oakland Craig, as well as the East Husker Conference tournament.
CLASS D
The Class D ratings chart saw a few changes in the season's first two weeks. Pre-season No. 1 Wynot opened the campaign at 3-1 after falling last week to Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
The Blue Devils' loss allowed Humphrey St. Francis to claim the top spot. The Flyers are averaging 77 points per game while allowing an average of 14.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family moves up a spot to No. 2. We'll know a lot more about the Bulldogs after a home game on Tuesday with Pender and the North Bend holiday tournament.
Chambers/Wheeler Central moves up one spot as well, to No. 3. All-everything forward Taylor Jean Peter has already surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for her career and on Saturday, she scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a win over Elkhorn Valley.
Wynot drops to No. 4 after the loss to GACC. The Blue Devils will be tested later this month at the St. Francis holiday tournament. The other teams involved: Crofton, York and the host Flyers.
Pender enters the chart at No. 5. The Pendragons have beaten three Class C teams to start the season and have suffered just one loss — to powerful Oakland-Craig.
Stuart is off to a 5-0 start and enters the ratings ladder on the sixth rung. The Broncos will be tested this week in contests with Summerland and Elkhorn Valley.
Hartington Cedar Catholic drops from fifth to seventh and remains in the rankings despite its 0-3 start. All three of the Trojans' losses have been to fellow Mid-State Conference teams — Crofton, Boone Central and O'Neill — that have a combined record of 10-2.
Elkhorn Valley rounds out the elite eight. CWC hammered the Falcons on Saturday, but the green and white also has recorded three solid victories.
Elgin Public/Pope John and Hartington-Newcastle drop from the preseason ratings and head the list of honorably mentioned along with Bloomfield, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and O'Neill St. Mary's.
CLASS C
The East Husker Conference has flexed its collective muscle in the season's first two weeks. The league boasts the top two spots in this week's Class C chart, as well as the No. 2 ranking in Class D.
Both No. 1 North Bend Central and No. 2 Oakland-Craig are undefeated in the early going. The Tigers have a 10-point win over preseason No. 6 West Point-Beemer on their résumé and the Knights boast lopsided victories over a pair of quality teams in Pender and Clarkson/Leigh.
West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic moves up from the preseason No. 7 slot to No. 3 after an eye-opening 52-42 victory over previously No. 1 Crofton. The loss dropped the Warriors to No. 4.
O'Neill remains in the fifth spot after opening the season 2-0, and Ponca enters the ratings at No. 6 on the strength of four consecutive wins to start the 2019-20 campaign.
The area's biggest surprise is Winnebago. The No. 7 Indians sport a 4-0 record that includes an impressive road win on Saturday at 4-1 Hastings Adams Central. We'll know more about Winnebago on Tuesday after its contest at Oakland-Craig.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur rounds out the top eight. The Wolverines are 5-0 with wins over Pierce and Clarkson/Leigh.
Three preseason ranked teams, West Point-Beemer, Norfolk Catholic and Clarkson/Leigh, are among the honorably mentioned and are joined by Battle Creek, Boone Central, North Central, Summerland, Tekamah-Herman and Wayne.