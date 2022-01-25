Class D No. 1-rated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family has played half of its 16 games so far against opponents who have already reached the 10-win mark.
And the challenges keep coming for the Bulldogs.
This week they’ll take on Class C No. 8 Oakland-Craig and Class D No. 8 Elgin Public/Pope John before entering a loaded East Husker Conference tournament field as the No. 3 seed.
“There are a lot of good teams in this conference,” said coach Kandee Hanzel, who has compiled a 94-24 career record. “It’s well-balanced per class. We’re just coming off a loss to BRLD, but if we play them again, I think we can beat them. We didn’t play well.
“With the different classes in this conference, it’s just a fun atmosphere. It’s fun to see where we sit on the bracket and how we can get to Fremont. We want to play in the semis there.”
The Bulldogs could face a quick rematch against Oakland-Craig in Monday’s quarterfinals to try to advance to the semifinals on Feb. 3 at Midland University. BRLD could await there with Class C No. 1 North Bend Central the top seed and on the other side of the bracket.
A trip to Class C No. 3 Crofton looms following conference tournament play, so the challenges don’t slow down for a team that has faced only four Class D1 opponents.
And that’s something Hanzel likes. She hopes the Bulldogs can learn important lessons before the postseason by playing this level of competition each and every game.
“Last year we kind of dominated teams where we didn’t have to play our starters anymore (late in games),” she said. “This time, we have a tendency to get a lead and then we get on victory lane before it’s over. We have a few turnovers or miss a few shots and let other teams get back in.
“Yet we still come away with wins. I think that’s building us up for tougher competition, and obviously our schedule is tough. That’s the way we want it. You’re not going to be a good team unless you play good teams.”
With four starters back off a 19-5 team, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s success is no surprise.
“It’s been huge to have seven people familiar with the system and coming back off a successful season last year,” Hanzel said. “To only have to replace one starter is a huge factor.”
It’s been another big season for 6-foot-1 senior center Addison Schneider. She is putting up 17.7 points and 13.8 rebounds per game after coming off an injury suffered in last year’s Class D-1 state tournament opening round loss to Archbishop Bergan. And that followed a torn ACL Schneider suffered in May of her freshman year.
“I know there’s times people are concerned about her coming back from injuries like that, but she’s done a tremendous job of getting back into it,” Hanzel said. “Offensively she carries our team. But it’s also her rebounding presence and a lot of things that go unnoticed like that. She’s close to 1,000 (career rebounds) there, too.
“Everybody looks at points this and points that, but those rebounds are a huge factor. When she’s not on the floor, we know she’s missing.”
Hanzel said Schneider looked good during volleyball season, so there were no concerns entering the winter sports season, although getting up and down the floor in basketball is a difference.
But HLHF is far from a one-person team, which is a must with Schneider sometimes being triple-teamed.
Senior guard Paige Beller averages 9.9 points while junior Halle Beller is a “great point guard,” Hanzel said. Senior guard Lexi Frauendorfer is “a game-changer who does a lot of things that don’t show on the stat line,” Hanzel said.
Junior Alisha Dahlberg took over the one open starting spot this year, while freshman Claire Korth is contributing “more offensively than defensively right now, but she’ll eventually be an all-stater,” Hanzel said.
The Bulldogs hope for a deep run in the East Husker tournament before trying to earn their fourth trip to the state tournament in five years.
But after suffering first-round losses in 2018, ’19 and ’21 by a combined 17 points, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family wants to earn an extended stay in Lincoln.
“The girls definitely are thinking about that,” Hanzel said.
CLASS D
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Humphrey St. Francis and O’Neill St. Mary’s continue to remain locked into the top three spots in this week’s Class D ratings. The No. 1 Bulldogs suffered the only loss of any of those teams last week but aren’t docked for an 11-point loss to Class C rated BRLD.
For the second consecutive week, things continue to be unsettled from there on due to the balance of teams in these two classes in the area.
After just entering the ratings last week at No. 8, Niobrara/Verdigre jumps up to No. 4 after winning seven of eight. The only loss was last week’s 62-57 battle against Class C contender Elkhorn Valley.
Hartington Cedar Catholic remains No. 5 with a deceptive 6-11 record. The Trojans have only three Class D opponents on their schedule and have already won all of those contests.
Not surprisingly, Wynot only spent one week out of the ratings before bouncing back in at No. 6. The Blue Devils lost to Class C contender Pierce by seven points before earning a 38-28 win over Plainview in back-to-back contests.
Plainview is the second new team to enter this week’s ratings at No. 7. The Pirates stunned Elgin Public/Pope John 68-43 one night before their loss to Wynot.
Those series of games resulted in Elgin Public/Pope John dropping from fourth to eighth.
Howells-Dodge (7-10) and Summerland (10-6) both exited the ratings. They are joined by Creighton (9-6) as teams looking to get back into the win column to improve their status as contenders.
CLASS C
It remained quiet at the top of the Class C ratings.
No. 1 North Bend Central, No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, No. 3 Crofton and No. 4 Ponca went a combined 10-0 last week to solidify their spots.
Pender, Clarkson/Leigh and BRLD all slid up one spot to take the Nos. 5, 6 and 7 rankings.
After knocking on the door, Oakland-Craig breaks in at No. 8.
The Knights (11-4) have won four of five this month, including a victory over Class B Sidney (14-3). Their only loss came to No. 1 North Bend Central, although a meeting with Class D No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family looms Tuesday.
Pierce fell out from No. 5 after a 10-point loss to Battle Creek.
Elkhorn Valley (14-2) joins the Bluejays as top contenders. North Central (13-4), Wakefield (10-5) and Wisner-Pilger (11-5) also continue to receive consideration.
Top games this week
Tuesday: Wisner-Pilger at Clarkson/Leigh; Oakland-Craig at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Hartington Cedar Catholic at Ponca; Elkhorn Valley at Summerland; Creighton at St. Mary’s.
Thursday:\!q Crofton at Pierce; North Bend Central at Wisner-Pilger; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Elgin Public/Pope John; Ponca at Wynot.
Tourney time
The conference tournament season hits the area late this week with the action picking up leading to championship Saturday on Feb. 5.
The Mid-State Conference tournament’s final two rounds are hosted by Wayne. The top seeds are Class C No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, No. 3 Crofton, contender Pierce and Wayne.
The Niobrara Valley Conference tournament is spread out over six sites over the course of eight days. North Central hosts the semifinals while West Holt is the site for the championship and consolation games.
Class D No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s, No. 4 Niobrara/Verdigre, Class C contender Elkhorn Valley and Class D No. 8 Elgin Public/Pope John are the top four seeds.
Midland University in Fremont hosts the final two rounds of the East Husker Conference tournament, which begins Friday.
Class C No. 1 North Bend Central, No. 7 BRLD, Class D No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Class C No. 5 Pender are the top four seeds. The next two seeds are Class C No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh and No. 8 Oakland-Craig in what shapes up to be a deep, challenging field.
The Lewis & Clark Conference tournament — including Class C No. 4 Ponca and Class D No. 6 Wynot — holds its championship game on Monday, Feb. 7, at Wayne State College.
Class D No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis was the area’s first conference champion. The Flyers claimed their fifth consecutive Goldenrod Conference title by edging Nebraska Christian 47-44 in overtime on Saturday.