LINCOLN — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family came from 10 points down entering the fourth quarter to defeat Howells-Dodge for the Class D1 state championship Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Jaguars led 38-28 after three quarters, but the Bulldogs came out firing in the fourth and eventually forced overtime. The comeback started with back-to-back buckets by Jason Sjuts and Ethan Keller to make it a six-point game.
Aandy Dominguez replied with a baseline jumper for Howells-Dodge, but a putback and-one by Jacob Sjuts and an NBA-range 3 by Jason Sjuts had the Bulldogs within two at 40-38 with 3:19 left in the game.
After a timeout, Jacob Sjuts tied the game. Following a Howells-Dodge turnover, the Bulldogs had a chance to tie it, but Blake Sindelar stole a pass and went coast-to-coast for a layup with 2:01 to play.
The Jaguars’ Jett Spier then missed a 3-pointer and, after an offensive rebound, the Bulldogs were called for traveling.
Howells-Dodge then went into its delay game with 1:33 to play.
Humphrey/Lindsay had to foul three times before it could put the Jaguars on the line. Cooper Beller fouled Jacob Tomcak with 32.9 seconds left and missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Sage Frauendorfer answered on the other end with an amazing reverse layup to tie the game, and a steal by Jason Sjuts gave the Bulldogs the ball with 1.1 seconds remaining and the score tied at 42.
The Bulldogs had the perfect play designed out of the timeout. Kyle Preister looped the ball to Jacob Sjuts under the basket, but his attempt fell short and, appropriately, the two East Husker powers would decide the game in overtime.
In the overtime, Jacob Sjuts was fouled and hit two free throws to give the Bulldogs a 44-42 lead.
Sindelar answered with a floater in the lane and drew a foul but missed the free throw and it was tied again at 44.
Seconds later, Jacob Sjuts gave the Bulldogs a 46-44 advantage. Sindelar then drew a foul on the other end and went to the line for a one-and-one and made both free throws to tie it again.
Keller then drew a foul on the other end and made one of two to give Humphrey/Lindsay a one-point advantage with just over two minutes to play.
Another Bulldog foul sent Sindelar to the line for two shots, where he made one of two to tie it at 47.
Jacob Sjuts then drew a foul to go to the line with 1:21 to play. The junior casually sank both for another two-point Bulldog lead.
The Jaguars then turned it over on the other end and a foul sent Frauendorfer to the line for a one-and-one with 1:01 left. He missed and Howells-Dodge rebounded.
RJ Bayer's shot under the basket missed, Jacob Sjuts rebounded and went to the line for two shots with 41.7 seconds left. He made one of two for a 50-47 Bulldog advantage.
A Jacob Tomcak 3 missed, Jacob Sjuts rebounded, was fouled and went to the line for two shots and to seal the Humphrey/Lindsay victory. He did by making both making it 52-47.
A pair of missed 3-pointers on the other end and a Frauendorfer rebound. He missed both, but the Bulldogs maintained the five-point lead.
Three missed Jaguar shots later, the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs were the state champions.
Early on, though, both teams felt the nerves, missing high-percentage shots. Jacob Sjuts got the Bulldogs on the board first with a driving layup. Sindelar answered with an and-one and followed that with a floater in the paint for a 5-2 lead.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family answered with a pair of buckets off great post moves from Keller to take a 6-5 advantage into a media timeout.
Gavin Nelson came out of the timeout by burying a 3 after teammates had collected two offensive rebounds and Howells-Dodge regained the lead, 8-6.
The Jaguars extended it to 12-7 before Jacob Sjuts split a pair of defenders for a bucket with 35 seconds left in the quarter and it was 12-9 at the end of one.
Defense was the name of the game early in the second quarter as both teams struggled from the field. A Dominguez bucket for Howells-Dodge was the only score for either side in the first 4½ minutes.
Keller assisted Jacob Sjuts for a layup to pull the Bulldogs within 15-11, but the Jaguars scored the next nine points. A Lance Brester 3 followed by a Sindelar basket off an in-bound pass and a Bayer and-one had Howells-Dodge on top 23-11 with two minutes left in the half.
Humphrey/Lindsay then cut into the lead by outscoring the Jags 4-1 for the rest of the half. Two Jason Sjuts free throws with 53 seconds remaining made it 24-15 Howells-Dodge at the half.
Despite the size disadvantage, Howells-Dodge outrebounded the Bulldogs 22-16 in the first half including eight offensive rebounds that led to second and third shots.
The teams traded baskets early in the third quarter. Bayer's bucket made it 30-17 Jags.
Later on, the Bulldogs tried to get back into the game buckets by Jason and Jacob Sjuts were quickly answered on the other end Howells-Dodge baskets from Dominguez and Nelson.
Jacob Sjuts led the Bulldogs with 24 points while Blake Sindelar had 18 for the Jaguars.
Class D1 boys final
Howells-Dodge 13 11 14 4 5 — 47
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 9 6 13 14 10 — 52
HOWELLS-DODGE (20-9): Lance Brester 6; Jacob Tomcak 5; Gavin Nelson 6; RJ Bayer 6; Blake Sindelar 18; Aandy Dominguez 6.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (22-5): Cooper Beller 2; Sage Frauendorfer 2; Jason Sjuts 13; Jacob Sjuts 24; Ethan Keller 11.