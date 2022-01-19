HOWELLS — The Class C No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldog boys and the No. 3 Howells-Dodge Jaguars have faced each other four times in the past two seasons. These games include a subdistrict final — which the Jaguars won — and the 2021 Class D1 state championship — which the Bulldogs won.
On Tuesday, the teams battled it out in a game that might have topped them all, as the Bulldogs used a late putback to beat the Jaguars 47-45.
“After playing those guys in subs and in March, this is kind of what you expected,” Bulldogs coach Joe Hesse said. “We’re just happy to get a win when we play these guys because they are darn tough.”
With the game tied 45-45 with 47.8 seconds left, a sequence following a Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family timeout led to Cooper Beller driving and dunking the ball to Ethan Keller under the hoop.
Keller would get surrounded by Gavin Nelson and R.J. Bayer, who blocked his initial go-ahead shot. However, Keller rebounded and put the ball back through with 17 seconds left.
“I wasn’t really expecting to get the ball,” Keller said. “I usually would let the Sjuts twins do their thing at that time because they’re big shot makers. When Cooper passed me the ball, there was a window and I just took it.”
Keller made the shot with a cast on his left hand. He sustained an injury in shop class on Jan. 12 that required 20 stitches and forced him to miss two games.
“Our coach was saying it would be a great atmosphere and not a lot of people get to play in these types of games,” he said. “I wasn’t about to play. I almost didn’t, but I really wanted to.”
Howells-Dodge would call a timeout with 12 remaining to set up a play to either win the game or keep it going. Blake Sindelar lost control of the ball, regained control and kicked it out to Nelson, who found Sindelar back at the top of the key.
Sindelar then heaved up a hasty desperation shot past the outstretched hands of Jason Sjuts. The ball missed the net and bounced off the court into Keller’s hands.
The play was emblematic of one of the biggest problems plaguing Howells-Dodge in the contest; fighting past a very long and very athletic Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family team.
“It doesn’t look like they’re trying that hard.” Jaguars coach Kevin Janata said. “You think you have a window and then you try to make that pass and then they get it.”
The Bulldogs outrebounded Howells-Dodge 31-21 and had 18 field goals to the Jaguars’ 17.
Jacob Sjuts led the way with 10 rebounds along with a team-best 20 points, many of which didn’t come until the fourth quarter.
With his team down 34-32 heading into the fourth quarter, Sjuts single handedly led Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on a 8-2 run and a 39-36 lead with 4:04 left in the game.
“We just had to keep doing the game plan of pounding it inside,” he said. “I think we did a really good job of that and it paid off in the end.”
It did pay off, but not before a three and two free throws by Sindelar gave Howells-Dodge a one-point lead. Following two free throws by Jason Sjuts, a putback by Bayer, a three point play by Jacob Sjuts and another layup by Bayer, the game was tied with a minute remaining.
“To come into their own house and get a really good win like this,” Sjuts said. “It’s really big for us, especially for conference seeding.”
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family returns home to face Madison on Thursday. Howells-Dodge travels to Tekamah-Herman on Friday.
IN THE GIRL’S GAME, the Class D No. 1 Bulldogs defeated No. 6 Howells-Dodge 61-35.
No baskets were scored until there were five minutes, 19 seconds remaining, when Morgan Gall hit a two-pointer for the Jaguars. It would end up being the only lead they held all night.
Claire Korth and Alisha Dahlberg each hit a three-pointer to spark an 11-0 run that put the Bulldogs up big and set the tone for the rest of the night.
“I think moving out of the press and just back into the 1-3-1 at halfcourt gave our girls time to relax a little. We weren’t rotating very well in our diamond,” Bulldogs coach Kandee Hanzel said. “They were better passers than I anticipated and we weren’t moving our feet. Once we did that, Paige went to work up top on that 1-3-1 and I thought she did a really good job tonight.”
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family hosts Madison on Thursday. Howells-Dodge hits the road to face Tekamah-Herman on Friday.
BATTLE FOR BECKY
Before the game, many fans and players from both teams could be seen wearing red t-shirts. The front read “Battle for Becky” and the back read “#faithoverfear.”
They refer to Becky Brabec, the wife of Howells-Dodge athletic director Jordan Brabec and mother to Blake Sindelar. She was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in August.
In response, many people in and around Howells began to rally behind Becky and made t-shirts in support of her. The ones worn in the gym on Tuesday were some of over 870 that have been sold so far.
“It was something that was really cool,” Jordan Brabec said. “Just showing support for her.”
BOYS GAME
Humphrey/LHF 11 13 8 15 — 47
Howells-Dodge 10 10 14 11 — 45
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (13-0): Jett Spier, 1 0-0 2; Cooper Beller, 2 1-2 5; Sage Frauendorfer, 2 0-0 4; Jason Sjuts, 1 2-3 5; Jacob Sjuts, 7 5-6 20; Ethan Keller, 5 1-3 10; Total, 18 9-14 47.
HOWELLS-DODGE (12-2): Lance Brester, 1 0-2 3; Colton Klosen, 2 1-1 5; Gavin Nelson, 2 2-2 8; R.J. Bayer, 5 1-2 11; Blake Sindelar, 6 2-2 16; Aandy Dominguez, 1 0-2 2; Total, 17 6-11 45.
GIRLS GAME
Humphrey/LHF 15 11 20 15 — 61
Howells-Dodge 5 8 10 12 — 35
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (12-2): Claire Korth, 4 0-0 10; Paige Beller, 4 2-2 10; Halle Beller, 5 2-2 15; Alisha Dahlberg, 3 0-0 7; Jenaya Wemhoff 1 0-0 2; Lexi Frauendorfer, 1 0-0 2; Mollie Groteluschen, 0 2-2 2; Abilyn Schneider, 0 1-2 1; Nellie Streblow, 3 0-0 3; Addison Schneider, 4 1-2 9; Total, 23 8-20 61.
HOWELLS-DODGE (6-9): Abbey Pieper, 4 1-2 10; Morgan Gall, 1 1-2 3; Sophia Dvorak, 2 0-0 4; Lily Praest, 2 3-4 8; Blair Fiala, 2 0-0 5; Jordyn Ratzloff, 0 1-2 1; Sasha Perrin, 1 3-6 4, Total, 12 9-16 35.