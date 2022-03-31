Addison Schneider’s high school basketball career seems like a script from some too-good-to-be-true Hollywood sports movie.
There’s the facing of adversity.
In Schneider’s case, that was tearing the ACL in both of her knees over the course of her high school career.
Then there is the triumph at the end.
Schneider certainly had that, leading Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to its first girls basketball state championship 371 days after suffering her second ACL tear at the 2021 state tournament.
For her performance, the 6-foot-1 senior center was selected as captain of the Daily News’ Class D all-area girls basketball team
Schneider doesn’t think she would have celebrated as a Class D1 state champion without her injuries.
“It ultimately made me the person and athlete that I am,” she said.
And the Bulldogs certainly used Schneider’s consistent and dominant play to become first-time champions.
She put up 18 points and 11 rebounds in a first-round win over Nebraska Christian on the same court where she suffered her second knee injury one year earlier.
Then 18 points and 23 rebounds in the semifinals against Archbishop Bergan.
Finally, it was 12 points and 14 rebounds in the final against Shelton for a third state tournament double-double.
Schneider is a repeat selection to the Class D Elite Eight.
She is joined by Wynot senior Karley Heimes and Humphrey St. Francis senior Kaylee Stricklin in accomplishing that feat.
Moving up from last year’s second team are Stuart senior Lexi Schroder and Niobrara/Verdigre sophomore Josilyn Miller
Plainview sophomore Abbie Kromarek was a third-team selection while Creighton’s Maycee Zimmerer was on the Class C third team.
Hartington Cedar Catholic junior Makenna Noecker made her debut as a first-team selection.
Youth is served on the second team with a majority of the players concluding their sophomore season — Bloomfield’s Madison Abbenhaus, Elgin Public/Pope John teammates Ashlyn Charf and Keyera Eisenhauer, O’Neill St Mary’s Mya Hedstrom and Summerland’s Adyson Mlnarik.
A trio of seniors are also on the second team — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family teammates Paige Beller and Lexi Frauendorfer along with Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr.
Three seniors also are on the third team — Bloomfield’s Alexandra Eisenhauer, Niobrara/Verdigre’s Chaney Konopasek and Osmond’s Kiera Moes.
Humphrey St. Francis’ Emma Baumgart and Elgin Public/Pope John’s Taylynne Charf are juniors on the squad, which is completed by sophomores Alissa Brabec and Lorissa Reiman of O’Neill St. Mary’s along with Rhyanne Mackling of Tri County Northeast.
FIRST TEAM:
Karley Heimes, Wynot
n Grade: Senior. Height: 6-0. Position: Guard.
n Averages: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals.
n Coach Steve Wieseler: “Karley led us in scoring (12.8 points per game), rebounding (7.6), assists (1.8), steals (3.9) and blocks (1.1). She also did a great job of leading our team both on and off the court and led by example each and every day.”
Abbie Kromarek, Plainview
Grade: Sophomore. Height: 5-8. Position: Guard.
Averages: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals.
Coach Mike Pardun: “Abbie is a great leader and competitor. She set two school records — total points in a season and total assists in a season.”
Josilyn Miller, Niobrara/Verdigre
Grade: Sophomore. Height: 5-7. Position: Guard.
Averages: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals.
Coach Zach Stauffer: “Josilyn led us in scoring and assists and shot 48% from the floor, including 55% on 2-point field goals.”
Makenna Noecker, Hartington CC
Grade: Junior. Height: 5-6. Position: Guard.
Averages: 19 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals.
Coach Craig Wortmann: “Makenna had 563 points this season with a 19.1 average. She is a pure scoring guard who can run the floor and shoot 3s.”
Lexi Schroder, Stuart
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-9. Position: Guard.
Averages: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals.
Coach Colin Schurman: “Lexi is a four-year starter. She scored 1,236 points in her career and is the all-time leading scorer at Stuart.”
Kaylee Stricklin, Humphrey St. Francis
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-10. Position: Forward.
Averages: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals.
Coach Bryan Reichmuth: “Kaylee was always an undersized post, but she made up for that with her strength and quickness.”
Maycee Zimmerer, Creighton
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-9. Position: Guard/forward.
Averages: 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals.
Coach Trent Simpson: “Maycee is a four-year starter and a 1,000-point scorer as a junior. She is the all-time leading scorer at Creighton and set the record for most points in a single game this year against Lutheran High Northeast with 36 points.”
SECOND TEAM:
Name School Grade Height
Madison Abbenhaus Bloomfield Sophomore 5-4
Paige Beller Humphrey/Lindsay HF Senior 5-8
Jordyn Carr Tri County Northeast Senior 5-7
Ashlynne Charf Elgin Public/Pope John Sophomore 5-11
Keyera Eisenhauer Elgin Public/Pope John Sophomore 5-8
Lexi Frauendorfer Humphrey/Lindsay HF Senior 5-6
Mya Hedstrom O’Neill St. Mary’s Sophomore 5-9
Adyson Mlnarik Summerland Sophomore 5-7
THIRD TEAM:
Name School Grade Height
Emma Baumgart Humphrey St. Francis Junior 5-4
Alissa Brabec O’Neill St. Mary’s Sophomore 5-4
Taylynne Charf Elgin Public/Pope John Junior 5-8
Alexandra Eisenhauer Bloomfield Senior 5-5
Chaney Konopasek Niobrara/Verdigre Senior 5-8
Rhyanne Mackling Tri County Northeast Sophomore 5-6
Kiera Moes Osmond Senior 5-7
Lorissa Reiman O’Neill St. Mary’s Sophomore 5-10
HONORABLE MENTION:
Boyd County: Paige Drueke; Chambers/Wheeler Central: MaKenna Pelster, Hailey Genereux; Creighton: Bryna Fanta; Elgin Public/Pope John: Skyler Meis; Hartington Cedar Catholic: Jordyn Steffen, Laney Kathol; Hartington-Newcastle: Alivia Morten, McKenzie Bruning; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Halle Beller, Alisha Dahlberg; Humphrey St. Francis: Jalyssa Hastreiter, hannah Baumgart; Neligh-Oakdale: Emma Boggs, Hailey Horstmann; Niobrara/Verdigre: Bree Breithaupt, Chrissenna Swalley; O’Neill St. Mary’s: Hope Williamson; Osmond: Grace Gansebom, Macy Aschoff; Plainview: Peace Akinnigbagbe, Teya Boyer; Randolph: Erin Engel, Ella Scott; Santee: Hehaka Frazier; Stuart: Taya Schmaderer; Summerland: Hadley Cheatum, Emily Nordby; Twin River: Delaney Reeg, Whitney Schmidt; Wausa: Alexa Cunningham, Abby Kaiser; West Holt: Maci Nemetz, Landyn Mlady; Wynot: Krystal Sudbeck, Amber Lawson.