WAYNE — When she finally got on the court, Taya Beller made up for lost time.
The daughter of Doug and Tracie Beller of Lindsay and a 2019 graduate of Humphrey High School earned the 2022 NSIC Player of the Year and the D2CCA Central Region Year for Wayne State College in a vote by the region’s sports information directors.
Beller just finished her sophomore year athletically. She redshirted her freshman year and then COVID wiped out the following season. Academically, she is a senior because she’s been at Wayne State four years, but she changed her major from applied human sports physiology to business administration management.
“I have another two semesters until I can graduate, but I’ll probably get my master’s,” she said.
Despite such lofty honors, Beller is modest about her achievements and spreads praise to her teammates.
“Honestly, I have to hand a lot of that to my team” she said. “We only had 12 players — our motto this year was ‘Power of 12,’ so it was a grind playing against each other every single day, we didn’t get a lot of breaks. My passers are amazing, they allow me to get the ball. I can only do what I do if I have good passers and a good setter behind me.”
Beller said she knew the Wildcats would be good this season because there was a lot of talent returning.
“There’s a lot of us who are pretty seasoned, so I expected us to have a pretty good season. We started really well, we went to the Colorado tournament, and there’s a lot of high-level teams there, and we won that tournament, and I think that really set the tone for our year. It really gave us the confidence,” she said. “Our conference is really high, and it’s just so much fun to play at a high level of volleyball all year long, it’s awesome. Our regional was half of our conference teams. Out of eight teams, four were from our conference.”
A change in positions helped her game.
“My first two years, I started out on the right side, but I didn’t play because I redshirted and then COVID. Last year was my first playing season, and in preseason coach decided he was going to put me back in the middle, so that was a big transition. I played middle before, but playing at the college level is totally different, a lot faster pace, and you have to stay focused, but sometimes when you get too focused, it can get in your head, and it’s kind of hard to dig yourself out, but I think having coach (Scott) Kneifl and coach (Kim) DePew there to help navigate me through that learning curve was just amazing. I also had to go against Maggie Brahmer every day, and she’s an incredible athlete, so that also helped having to go against her every day.”
Before college, Beller played the middle for the Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family volleyball team, coached by Gary Bender and Cami Oelsligle, and club volleyball, traveling around the country.
“I played club volleyball at Nebraska Juniors, and I think that helped a lot because playing at D1 level in high school is different, it’s still good competition, but playing club volleyball helped a lot, too. It’s a faster pace, too, because everyone in club volleyball is at the same level,” she said.
Playing on the club teams meant long trips to various tournaments and doing homework on the road and being back in the classroom Monday morning.
“We would go to Chicago, Des Moines (Iowa), and a lot times we would go to Florida for nationals, Kansas City, there were a lot of tournaments in Omaha, Lincoln, and Sioux Falls (South Dakota),” she said.
All that traveling and then coming back home for school at Humphrey High helped prepare her for college, where academics and athletics are similar to having two full-time jobs.
She said coaches make sure they develop good study habits.
“Our professors here are also great, they love sports, they stay on top of the sports teams, they ask us how we’re doing. It’s so nice having a small college experience, your teachers know you so well, and they help us out. If we’re gone for a test, some will make us take it before we leave (for road games), some let us take it Monday when we get back, they’re really caring about us as individuals, and they understand being in sports in college is kind of tough, so it’s nice having our teachers be understanding,” Beller said.
Beller followed her sister, Tarrin Beller, to Wayne State, who was a senior when Taya was a true freshman.
During the season, her day is full from morning until night, with practice starting off her day.
“This year we had practice at 8 a.m. most mornings, so I’d go to practice early in the morning, then go the training room quick beforehand, then I’d go straight to class for two hours, then I’d have an hour break for lunch, then class again, and then weights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Thursdays are our travel day, so I would have practice in the morning, then a break until class, then we’d hop on the bus and travel to wherever we needed to be that weekend,” she said.
That means homework was done on bus rides, which she was used to from her days traveling for club volleyball.
“I’d have to travel two hours to Lincoln twice a week (for practice), so I’d prioritize my homework in the car, and that really helped me in college. Also, redshirting my freshman year helped because I got to get in the groove of things and not be so stressed. It’s a learning curve for sure, but if you prioritize your time and figure out your time management, it’s really not as hard as some people think, but can be difficult at times, like on my travel weekends,” Beller said.
It’s not as though she can put volleyball behind her once the season ends. There is still conditioning and sand volleyball.
“Coach likes to give us a little break because here at Wayne we have beach volleyball in the spring. We get a second season in the spring, so we'll start that up in January when we come back for the second semester. He likes to give us off the rest of the semester. Our weight training coach will give us workouts, and a lot of us do this in the community weight room,” she said.
Beller said volleyball has given her a way to connect with people.
“I would say the opportunity to create relationships with people because of volleyball, I have some of my closest friends because of it and gives me a chance to meet so many new people on opposing teams as well as my own.”