Nine months after Cooper Prorok died, his family purchased nearly 100 Nerf guns to celebrate his birthday.
The Humphrey family had deemed Sept. 3 the first “Cooper Day” with a giant Nerf war, something he loved to do with his parents and siblings in his free time.
Most of the past year and a half have been dedicated to honoring Cooper, who died by suicide on Jan. 5, 2020. Earlier this year, his parents, aunts, sisters, grandma and other family members created the Lean On Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to raising awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.
The foundation recently selected Humphrey High School senior Riley Jurgens as its first recipient of the $1,000 Good Confidant Scholarship, which was open to Humphrey seniors who help others and exhibit good character.
“It is more for a person with a good soul, good character and with a drop of a hat they would help anyone in need,” said Jason Prorok, Cooper’s father. “If we can promote these kids to want this scholarship — maybe by being a little bit more kind — we might make a difference and save children’s lives.”
Prorok said the foundation’s board, made up of nine members of Cooper’s family, had a hard time picking the recipient. It took them a couple of weeks to come to a decision. Each applicant’s name was blocked out, so eventually board members decided “Applicant B” was the best candidate.
After selecting her application and meeting her in person, Prorok said Jurgens was selected because she “is just an amazing young soul.”
Jurgens said she applied for the scholarship because she has a deep passion for mental health awareness.
“I read about the group, and I wanted to spread awareness for it,” Jurgens said. “I have had familiar things happen to me like that, so I felt like it was a really good scholarship. I felt like I was a good representative for it.”
Jurgens went to Madison High School for two years before transferring to Humphrey. She graduated with 26 college credits, so she will be attending Northeast Community College for one year before transferring to UNL to pursue degrees in elementary education and elementary counseling.
While Jurgens didn’t know Cooper personally, she knew his older sister and said his story resonated with her. Cooper didn’t attend Humphrey High as he had been living with his mother in Bellevue, but his siblings living in Humphrey do.
Cooper already towered over his dad at 15 years old. He liked to play sports and be active, participating in football, basketball, tennis and, of course, family Nerf wars.
He loved video gaming, “just like any other high school kid,” Prorok said. He was special because he still liked spending time with his family as a teenager — shooting hoops with siblings or going on camping trips.
While he joked he would one day be a YouTube gaming sensation, Prorok thought his son wanted to be a civil servant in some way. He talked about joining the military service or becoming a firefighter.
And above all, he was a kind soul, Prorok said.
One reason why Prorok finds his foundation’s mission so important is because he and his wife, Sarah, felt as though they were blindsided by Cooper’s death.
“What was so shocking was that he had no signs of mental illness. He was like a normal kid, an all-American kid, and you blink your eye and a tragedy happens with no signs of it,” he said “We need to open eyes of parents and siblings and friends so they can really look at that person, say kind words — that might help somebody who is having bad thoughts.”
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people in the U.S. ages 10 to 34, according to the National Institute for Mental Health. Prorok said he finds these statistics — including the fact that almost 2,200 suicides occur daily worldwide — extremely troubling.
Prorok and other family members knew late last year that they wanted to form a foundation to fight the stigma of mental illness and fundraise for suicide prevention. Lean On Foundation was created in January of this year.
“The name is supposed to represent (the fact) that if you are having a bad day, you can lean on us — we don't mean us just as our foundation, but anybody,” he said. “If you run into someone having a bad day, you’d like to think that they can lean on you.”
The nonprofit is hosting a “Spiking Out the Stigma” volleyball tournament as its first event on Saturday, June 12, in Hastings. The foundation also sells bracelets and T-shirts and offers a Venmo donation option on its website, www.leanonfoundation.com.
Proceeds go to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and mental health agencies and helps the foundation’s programming. Prorok said he hopes to eventually partner with other local mental health awareness organizations and speak at schools around the state about suicide prevention with Cooper’s story.
Prorok believes one battle Cooper dealt with was the feeling of not being good enough.
While Cooper struggled in silence, Prorok wants his foundation to inspire others to reach out for help or to check up on others who are hurting.
“We want to have everyone to be able to lean on everybody. That's the only way to make it forward as a society. We should be able to lean on each other,” Prorok said. “If suicide is eradicated, then our job is done. But unfortunately, we know that's probably never going to happen.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-TALK (8255). Visit www.leanonfoundation.com for more information about the nonprofit’s mission, events and donation options.