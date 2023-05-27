Nationally known children’s book illustrator Ard Hoyt will be making a special appearance at the Norfolk Public Library on Saturday, June 3.
Hoyt’s appearance is in recognition of the fifth anniversary of the library’s expansion. He will be reading from his books at a special “celebrity storytime” for children. The library is giving away free copies of Hoyt’s books to children ages 10 and under while supplies last. Celebrity storytime begins at 10:30 a.m.
Later that afternoon, adults and youth ages 10 and up can learn the art of illustration from Hoyt himself. Hoyt’s illustration workshop is open to aspiring artists/illustrators of all skill levels. The workshop is free, but seating is limited to 20 participants. Registration is required and can be done on the library’s event calendar on their website. The illustration workshop runs from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Hoyt’s illustrated works have made the New York Times bestseller list and earned awards such as the Henry Bergh Children’s Book Award. He has illustrated more than 30 books, including the NYT bestseller “I’m a Manatee” by John Lithgow.
“With a white sheet of paper, you can go anywhere,” Hoyt said.
His childhood dream was to draw pictures for children’s books, and he loves a great story — reading them, telling them and drawing them. “Life,” he said, “is all about the story.”
Children’s book illustration requires the artist to convey the story in a way that enhances the child’s understanding. The characters need to be expressive enough for the child to connect with them, yet the scene must not be overly complicated. Hoyt’s work conveys the emotions of his characters and, if the story calls for it, a bit of whimsy as well. He excels at drawing animals, both traditional and those with human traits. Hoyt spent time teaching art in elementary and junior high schools, so he should make a fantastic leader for both the storytime and the illustration workshop.
Celebrity storytime and the celebrity illustration workshop are open to the public. Registration is not required for the storytime session.