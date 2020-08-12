Howie is enjoying pandemic

None of us could have pictured a year ago that kids would be heading back to school wearing masks all day, that there wouldn’t be Husker football games, and that weddings would be curtailed if not completely canceled.
Instead of focusing on the changes in life that we really aren’t too happy about, it’s good to consider what hasn’t changed in the last six months.
Since we’re farmers, it was a relief to be able to plant a crop and see it grow to a beautiful field of green like we do every year. If you put in a garden this year, I’m sure you’ve gotten a boost from having a harvest of beans, zucchini or whatever else you’ve grown — no masks required!
There is definitely a good feeling from seeing the cycle of planting and harvest that hasn’t been interrupted.
SINCE WE’RE home most every evening, we’ve had more time to take better care of the trees and shrubbery in the landscaping and around the farm, even cutting down a few that needed to go. I’m putting in a few grape vines and hope to be making grape jelly in the next few years as a bonus from 2020.
Enjoying a fire pit has been another aspect of life that hasn’t changed. You can have a little campfire and not spread any germs at all. We threw some ears of corn on a fire last night and ate our first “roasting” ears which were absolutely delicious.
I’m planning on putting a meal in foil in the fire this evening since the temperature has been lower this week. We never usually have time in August to mess with cooking over fires.
Good food is still good food and we’re definitely eating more of it these days. We can easily eat a loaf of homemade bread in one day — I prefer my slices warm with butter and honey. More time is taken for meal preparation this summer, and we are more apt to appreciate the effort put into it.
THE MENU may include turkey legs, liver and onions, grilled hamburgers or rib steak and rarely are there leftovers to give to our dog, Howie.
Thankfully, our pets haven’t changed either. Our miniature beagle, Howie, hasn’t really seen us wearing our masks (and probably would bark at us), but he has liked his owners being home all of the time — especially the kids who are likely to play with him more than Tom or I would.
The whole social distancing thing can be tiring but we can be glad we can call anybody and have a good chat no matter where they’re at. In the last week I talked with my sister in Florida, our daughter in Pennsylvania and my aunt and uncle in Chambers and they’re all doing well.
Imagine 100 years ago when your only way of communicating was by letters and even they only came when the mail happened to be delivered in your area.
I hope you are enjoying the unchanged delights that we have around us. Have a great fall.