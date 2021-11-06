LINCOLN -- Top-seeded Howells-Dodge is at the top of the Class D1 volleyball world after defeating second-seeded Fremont Bergan 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-21 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday.
After surviving several match points in Friday's semifinal against Nebraska Christian, the Jaguars fell behind again on Saturday, dropping the first set to the perennial powerhouse Knights.
But Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said it's the Howells-Dodge way. "That's what Blair (Fiala), our setter, pushed through our brains, but that's what works for us."
Added Jaguar outside hitter Ellie Baumert, "All season, we've just really thrived being behind because It just gives us an extra challenge and extra push. We're the late starters the grandparents hate because we're giving them all heart attacks."
During the first set, the Jaguars had trouble getting around, over and through Bergan's formidable block, but toward the end of it, Janke said, they figured it out.
"We started realizing that they were blocking inside, and that's something we have achieved all year is taking the line shot. Grace (Baumert) ran with it, and Ellie hit a few right down. And, even though we started seeing it a little too late, I'm glad that they figured it out for the second set."
Grace Baumert, Ellie Baumert and Natalie Pieper all had multiple kills in that second set. A 4-0 run put the Jaguars up 12-7, and Bergan never got closer than a four-point margin the rest of the way.
Grace Baumert's kill off the block gave Howells-Dodge the 25-14 second-set win and tied the match at a set apiece.
But Bergan rebounded in the third set. Paige Frickenstein's kill had the green and gold on top 10-5.
The Jaguars trailed by as many as six points before they began to slowly chip into the Knight advantage.
An Ellie Baumert kill cut it to three at 15-12. Grace Baumert's service ace made it a 16-14 game, and her kill down the line tied it at 19.
The game was tied at 21 and 22 as well, but the Jaguars could not get over the hump of taking the lead until Ellie Baumert scored with a kill off the block to put Howells-Dodge on top 23-22.
A Pieper kill gave the Jags a set point at 24-22. But back-to-back kills by Bergan's Kaitlyn Mlnarik tied it.
After a Howells-Dodge timeout, Pieper responded with a cross-court kill, and Ellie Baumert ended it with a kill using a little finesse to give the Colfax and Dodge County girls a 2-1 lead in the match.
"When we play disciplined, that's when we strive best. When we kind of get sloppy and not look at the little things, that's when we kind of fall apart," Grace Baumert said.
The fourth set started similarly to the third with Bergan jumping on top early. Frickenstein's kill off a Howells-Dodge overdig had the Knights up 11-5.
That's when the Howells-Dodge way started to kick in again. The Baumert sisters instigated a 5-0 run that included an Ellie Baumert kill as well as two kills and a block from Grace Baumert. That pulled the Jags within 15-12.
The Knights increased the lead to five before a 7-2 Jaguar run tied it at 19. The sequence included three kills and a block by Ellie Baumert, a Pieper block, an ace serve by Grace Baumert and a Brooklyn Macholan kill.
A Howells-Dodge net violation gave Bergan back the lead at 20-19. A net serve tied it at 20. Grace Baumert''s kill down the line put the Jagus up 21-20, and a service error tied it again at 21.
But another sevice error, this one on the part of Bergan, gave Howells-Dodge the lead. Grace Baumert then scored on a kill from the back row to put the Jags up by two for the first time in the set.
A Bergan attack error gave Howells-Dodge match point, and Grace Baumert ended it with another kill from the back row between two Fremont defenders. It was game, set and match, 25-21, and the first state volleyball championship for Howells-Dodge as a consolidated school.
"The theme for me is not regretting it," Janke said. "I didn't want them to sit there and live on the fact that maybe they didn't get to a ball because they didn't give 100% effort."
Both Baumert sisters finished the match with 23 kills. Ellie Baumert also led the team in digs with 18 while Fiala was tops in assists with 35.
It was Bergan's fourth straight year in the D1 final. With Saturday's loss, the Knights are 2-2 in those matches.
While the title was the first ever for Howells-Dodge, Howells had earned three state championship trophies in 1980, 1995 and 2011.
CLASS D1 FINAL
HOWELLS-DODGE DEF. FREMONT BERGAN 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-21
FREMONT BERGAN (27-11): Summer Bojanski 3s, 21d; Kaitlyn Mlnarik 17k, 1s, 11d; Paige Frickenstein 13k, 6d; Rebecca Baker 3k, 32s, 9d; Carlee Hapke 2k, 3s, 12d; Linden Nosal 2k; Adler Gilfry 9d; Kennedy Bacon 8k, 3a, 7d.
HOWELLS-DODGE (31-3): Blair Fiala 3k, 35s, 12d; Grace Baumert 23k, 3a, 12s; Jade Bayer 13d; Carly Bayer 3k, 2d; Brooklyn Macholan 1s, 5d; Natalie Pieper 6k, 15d; Ellie Baumert 23k, 21s, 1a, 18d; Morgan Gall 1d.