HUMPHREY — The Class D2 No. 1 Howells-Dodge Jaguars and the Humphrey St. Francis Flyers met for a reunion of sorts on Friday night at the Ed Kolz Sports Complex.
Dating back to the days of Howells Bobcats and the Dodge Jaguars — the schools that would eventually merge to become Howells-Dodge — the teams on the field on Friday had 21 state titles between them, including two in the last three. Humphrey St. Francis won the D2 championship in 2019 and Howells-Dodge won Class D1 in 2021.
In its first game against the Flyers since consolidation, Howells-Dodge scored a touchdown on each of its four drives in the second half to beat St. Francis 44-8.
Much of that offensive success came courtesy of a blocking change.
“They just had seven guys within a yard of the line of scrimmage and we weren’t getting them all picked up,” coach Mike Speirs said. “We changed our blocking scheme at halftime. The kids said ‘Let’s try doing that’ and we did.”
The Jaguars went into halftime holding onto a 14-8 lead. They would get the ball to start the third quarter, but a holding penalty put them back at their own 10-yard line after their first play.
That’s when Lance Brester took a sweep to his left, cut back to his right, stiff-armed two defenders and outran another for a touchdown.
Following a St. Francis three and out, Jestin Bayer got in on the fun, completing a nine-play, 65-yard drive with a touchdown run of his own. Brester added another touchdown following another Flyers three and out and the Jaguars went up 36-8 with just over 10 minutes left in the game.
It was another banner night for the senior running back, who had 26 carries for 279 yards and four touchdowns. It’s his fourth game of the season in which he’s run for at least 200 yards.
“It’s all in the (offensive) line,” Brester said. “When they’re getting their blocks, it’s easy for me to get around. They’re just doing their job and I’m doing mine.”
Brester’s night put him at over 1,000 yards for the season, but to him, the number that matters most is in the team’s win column.
“I’m just doing my job,” he said. “Winning is what matters, so I’m just doing my job and letting everyone else do theirs.”
Early on, it was the defense putting Howells-Dodge in the best position to win.
On the first drive of the game, the Flyers got it all the way down to the Jags’ 30-yard-line. However, the defense forced a turnover on downs and took over at their own 27.
Nine plays and 53 yards later, Brester barreled in for his and the team’s first touchdown of the day to make it 6-0.
Howells-Dodge had a chance to go up by two possessions early in the second quarter, but an errant lateral on an option by Brittin Sindelar on fourth down allowed St. Francis to regain possession at its own 25.
The Flyers drove into Jaguar territory, but a holding backed them up 15 yards. On the next play, Connor Kreikemeier forced a strip sack and the black and green took over 30 yards from the end zone.
The play was a result of increased pressure and defensive adjustments on the part of the Jaguars.
“Our defensive linemen were just getting too far upfield and they were letting the quarterback run and he’s too good an athlete to do that,” Speirs said. “But once we kind of developed a pocket and settled down in that pocket, we were able to get a little more pressure on him.”
Four plays later, Brester found the end zone for the second time, making it 14-0 with two minutes, 43 seconds to go before halftime.
St. Francis then got moving and Carson Wessel found Jaden Kosch for a touchdown with 18 seconds remaining. Wessel then scrambled his way into the endzone on the two-pointer, keeping the Flyers within six at the break.
A big reason for the turnaround between each half came in Howells-Dodge’s mentality. The team, who outscored its last two opponents 124-14, realized it was time to really hunker down.
“St. Francis, we knew was going to put up a heck of a fight, which they did,” Speirs said. “And at halftime we had a little Come to Jesus meeting and the kids responded.”
Flyers coach Eric Kessler felt his team did not play nearly as well in the second half as it did in the first.
“In the first half, we kind of hung with them. The second half, they just dominated us,” he said. “We turned the ball over, they broke tackles, they broke runs that they didn’t do in the first half. We were outclassed in the second half by a long shot.”
Much like so many Humphrey St. Francis teams that Speirs has seen up close over the years, Speirs once again saw a lot of talent in Humphrey St. Francis that he thinks will serve them well down the road.
“They’re going to be awfully tough for the next four years,” he said. “I told Coach Kessler that if we don’t get them this year, I don’t know if we’re going to be able to get them for the next four years.”
Both teams return to action on Friday, Oct. 7. Howells-Dodge returns home to face Winside while Humphrey St. Francis hosts Walthill.
Howells-Dodge (6-0) 6 8 16 14 — 44
Humphrey SF (3-3) 0 8 0 0 — 8
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
H-D: Lance Brester 2 run (PAT failed) 1:45.
SECOND QUARTER
H-D: Brester 14 run (Brester run) 2:43.
HSF: Jaden Kosch 21 pass from Carson Wessel (Wessel run) 0:18.
THIRD QUARTER
H-D: Brester 90 run (Lane Belina run) 11:29.
H-D: Jestin Bayer 14 run (Brester run) 5:34.
FOURTH QUARTER
H-D: Brester 45 touchdown (PAT failed) 10:01.
H-D: Belina 52 run (Belina run) 8:01.