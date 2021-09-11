HOWELLS — The Howells-Dodge Jaguars, established 8-man powerhouse, lived to tell the tale after a visit from unbeaten Cross County (Stromsburg).
Three last quarter touchdowns brought Cougar fans to their feet while the hometown crowd held its breath.
It remained tense until Blake Sindelar stepped in front of his receiver at the 12-yard line for a game ending interception.
The Jaguars kneeled down with :26 remaining to win 40-38 and escape unbeaten 3-0.
“You have to credit their kids a lot. They really fought hard and fought back.” Howells-Dodge coach Mike Speirs said, “Our offensive line played really well. Levi (Belina) ran the ball hard. We lost a lineman early-on in Aandy Dominguez, but we had younger kids step up and do the job. That was very pleasing to see.”
Through three quarters the Jaguars seemed to have the game well in hand. With 11:45 remaining Levi Belina (24 carries, 202 yards) scampered for 24 yards and his second touchdown to stretch his team’s lead to 38-14.
“The line really stepped up this week.” Belina said after the game, “They got to their blocks and stayed on them. They gave me enough room to get some yards and pick up some first downs.”
Little did anyone know that when Brittin Sindelar reached over the goal line on the ensuing two-point conversion it would be the ultimate difference in the game.
“They’re disciplined.” Cross County coach Hayden DeLano said, “When you play Mike Speirs you know that their kids aren’t going to beat themselves. That showed in penalties tonight, they’re very disciplined and they don’t make mistakes.”
Senior Shayden Lundstrom (21 carries for 176 yds) would be the man to step-up for Cross County. After Belina’s late touchdown, and Sindelar’s 2-points, Lundstrom took the ensuing kick-off 45 yards to put the Cougars quickly into scoring position. Two minutes later Lundstrom reached the ball across from 3 yards out.
Coach DeLano, with renewed optimism, opted to try an onside kick. It was number 5 Lundstrom who recovered the kick for Cross County on the short side of the field. His team looked to be in position for another quick score. What happened after this might baffle coaches, columnists, and fans at any level.
The Cougars lost yardage and then committed two consecutive intentional-grounding penalties.
This pushed the visitors all the way back to their own 7 yard-line into a situation of 3rd & 41.
Lundstrom took the 3rd down snap and rolled to his left. It looked like an obvious attempt to put his punter into better position for fourth down. Suddenly Lundstrom spotted a cut-back lane and, after slipping only one tackle, stumbled into open field. Seventy-three yards later Lundstrom was in the end zone. His Cougars were back in the game with 8:44 remaining, and Izaak Dickey tumbled across the goal line for the conversion to make the score 40-30.
“We got them into bad situations. Their kids just made plays. The one that really hurt was that long touchdown on 3rd and 41.” Coach Speirs grinned and shook his head, “I guess you’ll see everything if you coach long enough.”
Cross County held Howells/Dodge on the next possession, but the Jaguar punt was perfect. The ball came to rest at the Cougar 3 yard-line. Once again, Cross County would have to work themselves out of trouble. Good blocking moved the sticks. A key 37-yard reception from Lundstrom to Jackson Lindburg eventually put the ball inside the 10-yardline. Then Cory Hollinger secured a pass from Lundstrom for another touchdown. Haiden Hild rumbled across for the 2-point conversion to make the score 38-40.
On the final drive the Jaguars needed just one more first down to drain the clock. Untimely a false-start and delay-of-game penalty moved them backward and forced the punt. Lundstrom returned another kick for 37 yards. Now, within sight of the comeback, Cross County decided to throw deep. Blake Sindelar cross-cut his receiver at the twelve yard-line for a game saving interception and Howells/Dodge escaped with a 40-38 victory.
CC 0 8 6 24 — 38
H-D 0 6 16 8 — 40
Scoring Summary
SECOND QUARTER
H/D: Levi Belina 3 run (L. Belina run), 9:00.
H/D: Gavin Nelson 2 run (L. Belina run), 3:21.
CC: Haiden Hild 4 run (Shayden Lundstrom run), :36.
THIRD QUARTER
H/D: Lance Brester 27 pass from G. Nelson (L. Belina run), 9:58.
CC: Haiden Hild 3 run (conversion incomplete), 4:31.
H/D: G. Nelson 4 run (L. Belina run), 1:51.
FOURTH QUARTER
H/D: L. Belina 24 run (Brittin Sindelar run), 11:45.
CC: S. Lundstrom 3 run (S. Lundstrom run), 9:20.
CC: S. Lundstrom 73 run (Izaac Dickey run), 8:44.
CC: Cory Hollinger 4 pass from S. Lundstrom (H. Hild run), 4:08.