HOWELLS — A rematch of sorts tested the Howells-Dodge Jaguars early, but they responded quickly and never looked back in a 58-8 win over the Dundy County-Stratton Tigers of Benkelman in the Nebraska Class D2 state football quarterfinals on Friday at Howells Community Park.
The Jaguars and Tigers played one another in the quarterfinals a year ago, only in Benkelman as Class D2 teams. Howells-Dodge won that game 44-18 en route to a state championship.
“I thought our offensive line played really big. They kept us moving the ball and did a great job up front,” coach Mike Speirs said. “That’s a really good football team over there and for our kids to do what they did tonight was nice to see.”
That line play showed up early, as Howells-Dodge had a 10-play, 51-yard touchdown drive to start the game. The first nine plays were runs, but the last was a touchdown pass from Brittin Sindelar to Jestin Bayer on third down and eight.
The Jaguars forced a turnover on downs, then had a 10-play, 32-yard touchdown drive that put them up 12-0 early in the second quarter.
That’s when Corbin Horner, the DCS quarterback who came in averaging 212 total yards of offense a game, made things interesting.
The first spark came on a 39-yard scramble on third and short to get into Howells-Dodge territory. Three plays later on fourth and four, he found Andrew Englot wide open on a slant route for a touchdown. The ensuing two-point conversion made it a 12-8 ballgame with 7:45 left in the second quarter.
Howells-Dodge almost didn’t get a chance to respond after the ensuing kickoff was fumbled, but they fell back on it at their own 19-yard-line. In that moment, Speirs wanted to reassure the black and green of what they’re capable of.
“We’ve just got to keep fighting. We’ve got to keep doing our job and take care of our business and everything will take care of itself.”
Lance Brester helped make sure of that on their second play of the drive, where he took a toss, found running room outside and went off to the races for a touchdown that put the Jaguars up by two possessions.
The defense forced a three and out, then Bayer ran in a touchdown to expand the lead. Horner was picked off on the first play of the ensuing drive. Bayer ended the next drive with another touchdown.
The senior checked a lot of boxes for the black and green. Bayer had 10 carries for 39 yards and team-high three touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 28 yards and a score. Defensively, he led the team with nine total tackles.
As a fullback and linebacker, Bayer was heavily involved in the battle at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
In the eyes of Bayer, constant physicality was a big reason for their success.
“We felt like if we were physical the whole game, we could push them around so that's what we did,” he said. “We came in with a lot of steam.”
The Jaguars allowed just 122 rushing yards. A hundred and thirteen of those yards came from Horner, who also completed just two of seven passes for 21 yards and a touchdown. He was also picked off twice by Brester.
Howells-Dodge now moves on to the state semifinals next Friday, Nov. 11. where they host Greeley Central Valley.
Dundy County-Stratton 0 8 0 0 — 8
Howells-Dodge 6 30 8 14 — 58
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
H-D: Jestin Bayer 18 pass from Brittin Sindelar (PAT failed) 6:36.
SECOND QUARTER
H-D: Sindelar 1 run (PAT failed) 11:23.
DCS: Andrew Englot 18 pass from Corbin Horner (Alex Englot pass from Horner) 7:45
H-D: Lance Brester 54 run (Brester run) 6:48.
H-D: Bayer 1 run (Brester run) 3:16.
H-D: Bayer 1 run (Brester run) 0:33.
THIRD QUARTER
H-D: Bayer 9 run (Brester run) 2:13.
FOURTH QUARTER
H-D: Lane Belina 15 run (Kellen Fiala run) 8:10.
H-D: Fiala run (PAT failed) 4:13.