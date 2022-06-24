It was a decision that changed Nebraska high school football history.
In hindsight, it was the perfect example of right place at right time.
But when Howells hired a new football coach in 1996 — one who had taken the previous year off from teaching and coaching — who could have guessed what was to come?
What was to come was the creation of one of the most dominant football dynasties in state history.
And Mike Speirs kept adding to his already impressive legacy when he led Howells-Dodge to its first Class D1 state championship last November to go along with an unprecedented run of nine titles between 2000 and 2010 at Howells.
“It was a fun season,” Speirs said. “It was a special kind of season. Once the playoffs started, I felt our level of play really picked up and they just played with a lot of confidence throughout the playoffs.
“We went through a pretty tough stretch of games there through the quarterfinal, semifinal and final games where we played some really, really talented teams. In each one of those games, the kids executed exactly how we wanted them to, and they just played at such a high level that it was fun to watch. At the same time, as a coach, sometimes you’re impressed by your own kids’ high level of play, and that’s kind of where we were.”
For leading the Jaguars to a 13-0 season and their first championship, Speirs has been selected as the 2022 Daily News Coach of the Year.
He knew that Howells-Dodge would field a strong team in 2021. But a veteran coach also knows never to assume exactly how far a team will go.
“I knew that they were going to be good,” Speirs said. “I knew they were going to be talented, and we returned a lot of experience. But you never really know how far you’re going to go. A lot depends on your draw in the playoffs, and a lot depends on injuries and that kind of stuff.
“I felt going in that if we could stay healthy, we would be a pretty decent team. But I wasn’t sure how far we would be able to go.”
A 42-12 win over Cross County at Memorial Stadium capped off an impressive, dominant playoff run. A 24-point win over Elmwood-Murdock in the first round turned out to be the closest call for the Jaguars.
The championship was the first for the combination of Howells and Dodge, which brought a combined 15 state titles into their 2012 merger.
And the Jaguars continued to have success on the football field from their debut. They have qualified for the playoffs every year and were knocked out in the first round only once. But a championship game appearance was elusive.
Howells-Dodge fell one win short of going to Lincoln in 2017 and was eliminated in the quarterfinals three times.
So finally claiming that first football title for the combined trophy case for the two communities proved to be especially rewarding.
“It is pretty special,” Speirs said. “We have a group of kids who graduated this year that have had a lot of athletic success. To be able to get them a championship was pretty satisfying.
“It also meant a lot with the rich history between Howells and Dodge. To be able to do it as a combined school, finally, that was pretty special.”
Key decisions
Speirs’ remarkable run at Howells never would have happened if not for a couple of key decisions during his life.
After graduating from Hay Springs in 1985, Speirs attended Chadron State College. He decided to pursue becoming a teacher and a coach.
But if he had kept his first intentions, he would have been busy in the winter season, not the fall.
“When I was in college, I thought I was going to be a basketball coach,” Speirs said. “That’s where I thought I wanted to be and what I thought I wanted to do. I never considered coaching football.”
His path toward his football success took its first small steps at his inaugural job in Hanover, Kansas.
“My first job, I was an assistant for one year and then the head coach left,” Speirs said. “They kind of had to sell to me as inexperienced as I was to be the head coach. I just started to enjoy coaching football. I enjoyed the strategy part of it.”
Speirs was the head coach at Hanover for three years before taking a job as an assistant at Hyannis for one year.
His desire to become a basketball coach was extinguished by that point.
“I always tell the kids I don’t know if I could coach basketball anymore because you put them out on the court and it’s up to them to execute correctly,” he said. “As a coach, you can’t really ever stop the game that much to change things. In football, we get a mini timeout between every play, and I think I kind of fell in love with that.”
After that lone year at Hyannis, Speirs exited teaching and coaching. But after one year away, he was drawn back.
He needed a job. And that perfect example of right place at the right time paired up Speirs and Howells.
And, oddly enough, basketball played a part in putting them together.
“I decided I wanted to get back into education and back into coaching,” Speirs said. “Howells was attractive because it had a head football position (open), and I had known of Howells because of their basketball program.
“One of my high school teachers had grown up in Clarkson, so he always talked about Howells and their basketball program. I was aware of their athletic success in the ’70s and the ’80s in basketball, so that seemed like an attractive place to be.”
But football success at Howells was another matter. When Speirs took over in 1996, the school had a total of three playoff appearances and one postseason win — and those came in the early to mid-1980s.
In 1999, the Bobcats returned to the postseason for the first time in 13 years. A second postseason win wasn’t in the cards. But a narrow 14-6 loss to Humphrey St. Francis in the first round indicated that the times were changing.
The first Class D1 state title run came in 2000, and that included a 14-0 win over St. Francis in the quarterfinals.
“I was just in the right place at the right time,” Speirs said. “They gave me a few years to develop the program, and we were lucky enough to get that done. I just enjoy being here.”
Five more state title seasons followed with that six-year championship span seeing Howells go a combined 72-2. The six consecutive championships is tied for the longest streak in state history with Falls City Sacred Heart.
“We just had a heck of a run of talented kids, and we found a system that worked for our kids and worked for our program,” Speirs said. “The kids bought in, and that’s a big thing. We were getting — and we still do here at Howells-Dodge — excellent numbers participation wise. The kids work hard in the offseason to become better athletes.
“It’s one of those things where once you get it doing, as a coach, you just really have to work to maintain it. The kids take pride and ownership in the program, and that seems to build upon itself.”
The title run ended in 2006 when Howells was bumped up to the 11-man ranks. But the Bobcats were still a semifinalist in Class C2 and lost 3-0 to Elmwood-Murdock in the second round the next year.
In 2008, a return to eight-man football meant a return to state championships. Three more were secured in a row.
That streak ended in 2011 when Sargent edged Howells 21-18 in the D2 championship game in what was the final game for both schools before they consolidated with neighboring towns.
In all, Howells’ nine state titles are tied for the second most in state history. The 10 earned by Speirs with Howells and Howells-Dodge would equal Norfolk Catholic’s record number.
If the 23 consecutive playoff appearances by Howells and Howells-Dodge under Speirs were considered one streak, it would be the fifth longest in state history.
‘Set in his ways’
As time goes on, Speirs sees changes in eight-man football. But much of it still closely resembles the sport he grew to enjoy early on in his career.
“You probably see a little more spread, a little more people using athletes,” he said. “But it still comes down to the blocking and the tackling. You might see some schematic changes but nothing dramatic.”
As for changes in Speirs’ coaching philosophy? Those are harder to find.
Opponents know their defense will face a heavy dose of sweep plays. And they will face a hard-nosed, physical team.
“I guess I’m starting to become that old coach who is set in his ways,” Speirs said with a laugh.
There are other special moments that remind coaches when they have earned that “old” label.
Last week, Speirs was the head coach of the East team in the Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Classic. During halftime of that game, former Howells players Michael Bayer and Mat Eikmeier were honored as 2022 inductees into the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association’s hall of fame.
“Just this weekend, we had two former Howells players inducted into the eight-man hall of fame,” Speirs said. “Just to see them at the game and get to visit with them, that’s pretty special.
“I guess I’ve been here long enough that I’m starting to coach second-generation kids. That’s always fun. Their dads know how everything works, so they can tell their kids. That’s the fun part. Once they grow up and move on with their lives, you still have a relationship with them and can connect with them.”
Speirs said he believes that sports can play an important role in high schools, especially in smaller communities.
“In the smaller schools, if you get 35 boys out for football, you have the majority of the male student population doing that,” he said. “I think the more kids you get involved in athletics, it helps the discipline in the school system. It helps the morale and gets everybody involved. The more people you can get involved in your program in a small school, the better off it is.”
Howells-Dodge’s first state title certainly provided a morale boost for a school that also enjoyed winning a volleyball championship last November, too.
“It was a very satisfying season,” Speirs said. “It’s one you will look back on down the road and have very fond memories of.”
Previous honorees
2021: Bryan Reichmuth, Humphrey St. Francis
2020: Joe Anderson, Oakland-Craig
2019: Rob Sweetland, Wayne
2018: Jerry Cover, Norfolk High
2017: Tony Siske, Norfolk High
2016: Scott Kneifl, Wayne State College
2015: Matt Svehla, Northeast CC
2014: Steve Wieseler, Wynot
2013: Jayne Arens, Crofton
2012: Kathy Gebhart, Lutheran High NE
2011: Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic
2010: Travis Friesen, Lindsay Holy Family
2009: Mark Brahmer, Pierce
2008: Kenny Loosvelt, Madison
2007: Brock Eichelberger, Ewing