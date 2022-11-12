What do you think?
Howells-Dodge rolls past Central Valley
By MIKE RENNING
HOWELLS - Howells-Dodge wasted little time in staking a claim to the Class D2 state finals game with a resounding, 50-12 win over Greeley-Central Valley here Friday night.
The Nebraska weather was uncooperative, but no one in Howells cared as the Jaguars and Mike Spiers acted like, well, Howells-Dodge.
Howells-Dodge ran over and around the Cougars and the Jaguar defense was on task to get the Jags to the state finals.
"They (Central Valley) did some things different than they had all season," Spiers said. "But our guys did a great job of responding to what they did and taking care of what we can take care of - we just played very well."
The Jaguars scored just one minute and 15 seconds into the contest on a four-yard run by Lance Brester and were really never threatened due to the Jaguar running game and a defense that shut down the Cougar offensive attack.
"Our guys followed the plan we put into place," Spiers said. "Central Valley did a couple of things that they hadn't shown before, but we adjusted to them and played our football."
Which translates into a lot of Lance Brester.
Bresster scored on runs of four, 16, 10 and 25 yards and caught a Brittin Sindelar aerial from 35 yards away to lead the Howells-Dodge offensive charge.
The Jaguars scored the first three touchdowns of the contest and went into the halftime break with a 28-6 lead.
After the 10-yard touchdown run from Brester and a Sindelar run from the 13, the continuous clock was put in motion with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter.
Central Valley halted the clock later in the third but just a little over a minute into the final 12 minutes, Brester restarted the continuous clock with his 25-yard run.
"We have worked so hard for this," Jaguar senior lineman Andy Dominguez said. "We wanted to get down to Lincoln, we've been thinking about it since last year."
Dominguez did his part.
He registered a dozen tackles on the night, two behind the line of scrimmage and he blocked a punt early in the third quarter to set his team up at the Cougar 14-yardline.
"I did a stutter-step to get around the guy blocking me and just made my way to the punter," Domiguez said. "The ball was right there and I just blocked it."
Howells-Dodge was in the end zone two plays later and increased their advantage to 34-6 with 9:39 left in the third.
The lead increased to 42-6 a little over two minutes later when Sindelar ran in a touchdown from the 23 to make it 42-6.
The Jaguars will be looking to repeat as state champions after taking the D1 title last year over Cross County in the finals.
"These guys have been focused on getting back to Lincoln," Spiers said. "They've worked really hard to get where we are and now we neede to just get down there and finish it off the right way."
Howells-Dodge will take on Hitchcock County in the finals on Monday, November 21 at 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Hitchcock County blanked Bloomfield 48-0 to advance in the other D2 semifinal,
CV (9-2) 0 6 6 0 - 12
H-D (11-0) 14 14 14 8 - 50
FIRST QUARTER
H-D: Lance Brester 4 run, Brester run, 10:45.
H-D: Brester 16 run, run failed, 8:27.
SECOND QUARTER
H-D: Jestin Bayer 1 run, Brester run, 6:58.
CV: Zandar Wolf 4 run, run failed, 2:18.
H-D: Brester 35 pass from Brittin Sindelar, run failed, :32.
THIRD QUARTER
H-D: Brester 10 run, pass failed, 9:39.
H-D: Sindelar 23 run, Brester run, 7:04.
CV: Zaden Wolf 9 pass from Dierks Nekoliczak, pass failed, 2:28.
FOURTH QUARTER
H-D: Brester 25 run, Lane Belina run, 10:51.
