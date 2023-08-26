NELEIGH-- In a game filled with many twists and turns, including seven turnovers, including a turnover on downs, Howells Dodge outscored Neligh-Oakdale 16-6 in the second half to complete a come-from-behind road win at Neligh-Oakdale Friday.
“My takeaway is it’s a great win to start the season,” Howells Dodge coach Mike Speirs said. “It’s a great way to get out of here with a win.”
It was a strong start for Neligh Oakdale (0-1). The hosts held a 20-6 lead with 3:56 remaining in the first quarter, with three touchdowns on its first three drives.
All-State player senior Bryson Gadeken was moved to quarterback this season, and he excelled at running the ball in the game, especially on the first three drives. On the first drive, he scored on a 3-yard rush and on the third he scored on a four-yard rush. With a 26-yard passing touchdown to senior wide receiver Colson Krebs in between.
“We were able to run the ball really effectively,” Neligh-Oakland coach Ron Beacom said.
But the game changed pretty drastically after that for the rest of the game.
On the first play of the Warriors’ next possession, Gadeken threw a pick-six on a screen play that was intercepted by senior Oscar Dominguez. Dominguez simply caught the short screen pass and had nothing but the green field in front of him to take it for a touchdown.
The Warriors’ next drive also ended in an interception.
“Honestly, as I told our kids, that (game) was on me,” Beacom said. “I didn’t need to get cute. We tried to throw a couple of screens to try to keep them off-balanced, and they did a good job of defending it.
“I am going to guess that is one of the reasons it was working pounding the ball, is because they thought we would throw it more. They thought we would throw some screens, and they had done a really good job of sitting on them. And so, if we would have stayed with some of the stuff that was working, instead of giving up those two touchdowns. Maybe you are up two touchdowns at halftime instead of tied.”
Speirs said it was a matter of defense being in the right place at the right time for getting at Gadeken to start the interceptions in the first quarter after the hosts’ first three drives.
“We were trying to figure out exactly how they were running their plays,” Speirs said. “They were doing a great job of disguising what they were doing and pulling guys. We knew he was going to run the ball, because he was running back last year, and he was a heck of a running back.
“We were able to get some pressure at the right times to get a couple turnovers. We picked off two screen (passes), which we knew they were going to run screens. We kind of got them out of the screen game by doing that. That’s always huge against coach Beacom.”
As Howells Dodge (1-0) lost a lot of starters last season, it has a lot of young talent on its roster, and the Jaguars needed some to step up. Sophomore running back Hunter Luther answered the call. He had three rushing touchdowns in the game, including the visitors’ first touchdown to shorten the hosts lead to 14-6.
Spiers was “very impressed” with Luther’s performance.
“I thought (Luther) did a great job,” Speirs said. “I thought (senior running back) Lane Belina did a great job. We feel like we have got three really good (running) backs and getting them carries is one of the things we are trying to do.”
Gadeken got another rushing touchdown from one yard out with 9:22 remaining in the second quarter to hold a 26-18 lead.
Luther had another rushing touchdown with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter, this time it was for 48-yards, and the 2-point conversion was converted to tie the game at 26-26.
Neligh Oakdale scored on the opening drive of the third quarter on a three-yard reception from senior wide receiver Colson Krebs from Gadeken to take the lead back, and the 2-point conversion was made for a 32-26 lead with 9:22 remaining in the third quarter.
That was the last time the Warriors scored in the game. The Jaguars dominated the time of possession in the second half, and the three possessions for the Jaguars ended with an interception, interception and then a turnover on downs.
“I think that our kids settled down defensively,” Speirs said. “We started tackling better was a big thing defensively. We didn’t tackle well at the start. That Gadeken kid is a big, strong kid. If you don’t use good technique, he is going to break it.”
Howells-Dodge tied the game with 2:52 remaining in the third quarter on an 8-yard rushing touchdown from Luther on a 3rd-and-5, and then took its first lead, 34-32 on the 2-point conversion after Neligh-Oakdale failed the 2-point conversion after its touchdown.
“That felt really good,” Spiers said on taking the lead. “Then to be able to get up by 10 – that was huge, because now they needed two scores. To get that lead finally – that was big.”
The Jaguars got another rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, this time it was a big one for 81 yards from Belina with 10:31 remaining.
“Overall, our kids battled,” Speirs said. “When you are down 20-6, you can kind of start to get your head down. We fought back, and had a couple of breaks go our way. We were able to build on that.”
With the tough season-opening loss for Neligh-Oakland, this puts them in the same situation as last year, after a season-opening loss to Howells Dodge a year ago.
“I told them, this team kind of stuck it to us last year on this first night, and all we did is got better every week and ran off 11-straight games and played in the championship game,” Beacom said. I expect they will bounce back. We want to be the best version of this year, but being the best version of this year will include us doing a great job, learning and getting better.”
Howells Dodge- 18 8 8 8 - 42
Neligh Oakdale – 20 6 6 0 – 32
FIRST QUARTER
(NO) Bryson Gadeken 3-yard run (8:43)
(NO)Colson Krebs 26-yard touchdown reception (5:07)
(HD) Hunter Luther 24-yard rush (4:10)
(NO) Bryson Gadeken 62-yard rush (3:56)
(HD) Oscar Dominguez pick 6 (1:39)
(HD) Hunter Luther 24-yard rush (:23)
SECOND QUARTER
(NO) Bryson Gadeken 1-yard rush (9:22)
(HD) Hunter Luther 22-yard rush (5:40)
THIRD QUARTER
(NO) Colson Krebs 3-yard reception (7:19)
(HD) Hunter Luther 8-yard rush (2:52)
FOURTH QUARTER
(HD) Lane Belina 81-yard rush (10:18)