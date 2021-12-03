HOWELLS — A basketball game broke out in the second half of a game between a couple of football powers here Thursday night with Howells-Dodge eventually outmuscling Pierce 54-42 in both teams' first game on the hardwood this season.
Who could blame the players for the rugged first half, which saw the Jaguars get up by a touchdown early before the Bluejays made it a single basketball field goal game by the end of the opening frame?
"We have had six practices," Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said.
"We have had four practices," Pierce coach Mike Emory said.
Just over a week ago, both schools were still on the gridiron, fighting for a state title in football at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
"We haven't had a lot of time to work on a lot of things," Janata said. "We're just trying to survive one game at a time and keep moving forward."
With neither team getting a lot of practice time, they both came out of the gate quite rapidly — especially the Jaguars.
Back-to-back 3-point plays, one of the traditional variety by Gavin Nelson and one from downtown by Nelson caused Emory to ask for a timeout with 5 minutes, 1 second left in the first quarter and Howells-Dodge up 11-2.
Emory's team responded and crawled back in the game by the end of the period.
"I told them to just settle down and try to weather the storm," Emory said. "We really only have about 1½ players with any experience from last year so I was really happy with the way we responded."
The Jaguars’ last points in the first belonged to Blake Sindelar on a 3-pointer that put him over the 1,000-point plateau in his career.
Pierce grabbed a lead in the second quarter after Addison Croghan made a free throw with 3:44 left before the half to make it 21-20 and Ben Brahmer made one of two charity tosses to make it 22-21.
Sindelar closed out the scoring in the half with a pair of free throws and a nifty pass to RJ Bayer along the baseline that made it 27-22 at the break.
"They (Pierce) came out in a zone the second half which we had only run our zone offense a couple of times in practice," Janata said. "They are usually straight man-to-man so that kind of surprised us."
"We were in a little foul trouble and I decided to try a 1-3-1," Emory said. "I think it worked and kept us in the game."
The score was tied at 28 with 4:33 left in the third, and Howells-Dodge went up 35-32 on a couple of free throws by Bayer.
Colby Anderson found Brahmer underneath to answer and make it 35-34, but two more gifters by Aandy Dominguez made it 37-34 at the end of the third.
Pierce took its final lead of the game at 42-41 with 4:34 left and Janata called a timeout.
Lance Brester converted an and-one after the timeout to put the Jaguars up for good 44-42.
"We were right with them right into that stage of the game," Emory said. "They just made shots down the stretch and we did not."
The Bluejays did not score again in the contest as Howells-Dodge finished the game with a 13-0 run.
"I was very happy the way we finished," Janata said. "This is an old saying, but I would rather win ugly than lose pretty."
"I was proud of the way we competed tonight," Emory said. "To just pick up a basketball less than a week ago and come in here and play an experienced team like this — I'm proud of our kids."
Pierce 15 7 12 8 — 42
Howells-Dodge 17 10 10 17 — 54
PIERCE (0-1): Addison Croghan 0 1-2 1; Colby Anderson 0 4-4 4; Ben Brahmer 8 5-6 22; Deon Watts 2 1-2 5; Abram Scholting 3 4-8 10.
HOWELLS-DODGE (1-0): Lance Brester 3 1-6 7; Gavin Nelson 5 1-1 15; RJ Bayer 4 4-5 13; Blake Sindelar 3 3-10 11; Aandy Dominguez 2 3-4 7.