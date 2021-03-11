Howells-Dodge lassos Burwell in D1 semifinal

Howells-Dodge vs Burwell

Jacob Tomcak of Howells-Dodge lays one in the basket over Barak Birch of Burwell

 Norfolk Daily News Correspondent/Andrea Beaudette
LINCOLN-The Howells-Dodge Jaguars started slow, but found their groove to throttle the Burwell Longhorns 76-45 on Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Class D1 semifinal. The loss put an end to Burwell’s undefeated season.

With the Longhorns behind by just one point at halftime, Blake Sindelar scored 10 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter. Gavin Nelson had five points of his own, including a three-pointer to cap off a 17-2 run by Howells-Dodge. The stretch built a lead they would never relinquish.

“These guys did a nice job in the third and fourth quarter slamming that door shut on Burwell and finishing this game,” head coach Kevin Janata said. 

This was a game that the Jaguars trailed 11-2 early on. Shots were being taken after just a pass or two and felt forced. Meanwhile, the usually-stout Jaguars defense looked like it would be knocked around all afternoon.

However, after a timeout with 3:35 left in the first quarter, those same shots started going in and Bayer began to lock down Carter Mann, the 6 foot 3 inch center averaging a double-double a game. Sindelar began to take away the scoring opportunities for Dillon Critel.

“We did a better job of just finding the right shot in the second quarter and second half,” Janata said.  

In several ways, Howells-Dodge was ready for whatever it would take to win this game. The Jaguars started the season 1-4 before rattling off wins against the likes of Humphrey St. Francis, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and two-time Class C2 state champions BRLD to get to where they are now.

“We’ve played some big schools and it’s come down to the wire,” Janata said “We’re used to pressure, and I feel like that set us up for this state tournament run.”

Blake Sindelar’s 33-point clinic was something to behold. In the third quarter he alone outscored the Longhorns 16-10. However, it was R.J. Bayer’s play in the post, something that the Jaguar offense relies heavily on, that he feels really got the team going.

“He opened it up a lot down low,” Sindelar said “and that helped me go to the hole and get some points.”

Howells-Dodge now moves on to their first finals since 2013, where they’ll face either Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family or North Platte St. Patrick’s on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“I’ve been dreaming about this,” Sindelar said “Can’t wait to go and play.”

Howells-Dodge  11 17 25 23-76                    

Burwell               11 16 10  8-45   

Howells-Dodge (20-8): Lance Brester, 0 2-2 2 ; Aiden Meyer, 1 0-0 2; Jacob Tomcak, 4 6-6 14; Gavin Nelson, 5 0-0 12; Colton Klosen, 1 0-0 2; R.J. Bayer. 4 1-1 9; Blake Sindelar, 15 3-5 33; Aandy Dominguez, 1 0-0 2; Total, 31 12-14 76

Burwell (25-1): Dillon Critel, 4 1-1 10; Quade Hunt, 2 0-0 5; Wryder Svoboda, 0 0-2 0 ; Levi Bode, 3 2-3 8; Barak Birch, 5 0-0 10; Devin Konicek, 0 1-2 1 Carter Mann, 3 4-5 11 ; Total, 17 8-13 45

