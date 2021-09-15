WAKEFIELD — Howells-Dodge turned away Wakefield here Tuesday night in straight sets 25-10, 25-23 and 25-12 here at Wakefield in a best-of-five sets match.
The Jaguars bolted out of the gate with the 25-12 first-set win and never really looked back as they cruised to the sweep, improving to 10-1 on the season.
"We served very aggressively tonight, which sets the tone for us," Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said. "We've had a busy three weeks so to keep pushing ourselves mentally has been a challenge, and I'm happy with the way we've handled this stretch of games."
The stretch Janke was referring to actually began as the season started for the Jaguars on Aug. 24 and they have beaten the likes of Oakland-Craig, Winside, Randolph and Tilden Elkhorn Valley. The lone blemish comes from undefeated Clarkson/Leigh back on the last day of August.
After H-D dominated the opening set, Wakefield came back in set two to try to make a match of it and came up just short 25-23.
"We really came into this without a lot of pressure," Wakefield coach Brittany Eisenmann said. "They are a very good team, and we felt like we had nothing to lose. We need to learn to just play our game and not worry about the opponent. We'll keep trying to get better."
With the Jaguars leading 17-10 in set two, Wakefield mounted a comeback and eventually tied the score 18-18.
Daveigh Munter-McAfee started the comeback with a block, and the Jaguars committed three errors during the run to help the Trojans back in the match.
Wakefield took a 20-18 lead before Janke called a timeout to try to right the ship.
"I just told them to settle down and play our game," Janke said. "We kind of lost focus for a while, and Wakefield was playing pretty good."
The lead grew to 21-19 before Ellie Baumert rifled a winner, one of her nine kills in the match, to make it 21-19, but Makenna Decker answered for the Trojans with a kill to make it 22-19.
"We definitely played better in that second set," Eisenmann said. "We just couldn't keep it going."
Baumert slammed another kill off the Wakefield tip and then her sister, Grace, hit a winner cross court to tie the score at 22.
"We need to stay focused and keep working hard," Ellie Baumert said. "We have the potential to be very good, and we are working to get there. We have our goals to work toward."
The set ended on an ace serve, one of a dozen the Jaguars served during the match.
HOWELLS-DODGE (10-1): Blair Fiala 3k, 12d., 10s; Grace Baumert 11k, 5a,7d, 1s; Carly Bayer 2k, 3a, 2b, 5d; Brooklyn Macholan 5k, 3a, 1b, 8d; Natalie Pieper 9k, 7d; Ellie Baumert 9k, 1a, 3b, 12d, 19s; Jade Bayer 5d; Morgan Gall 4d.
WAKEFIELD (6-7): Olivia Donner 1a, 6s; Aishah Valenzuela 1a, 16d; Katie Borg 2d; Alex Arenas 3k, 12d; Makenna Decker 2k, 1b, 1d; Alice Brown 1k, 2a, 2d; Jordan Metzler 4k, 7d, 5s; Daveigh Munter-McAfee 1k, 1b, 1d; Destiny Helzer 2k, 5d.