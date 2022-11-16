The Howells-Dodge Jaguars have looked every bit as dominant as they did a year ago, when they won the Class D1 state championship.
Now in Class D2, the black and green have won each of their 12 games by an average of 44 points. They’ve scored no less than 40 and allowed no more than 20 in any of them.
While they’ve looked the part of defending champions all season, thereby giving many people reason to believe they can win it all again, this year’s players always try to stay focused on the task at hand. That includes playing their best every snap of every game.
“We always preach to the kids about being the best version of ourselves that we can and ‘let the chips fall where they may’ kind of attitude,” coach Mike Speirs said. “I thought the kids have really done a great job of embracing that.”
Many of those leading this year’s Howells-Dodge team were big contributors a year ago. Jestin Bayer and Aandy Dominguez remain the team’s best defensive players while Lance Brester has dazzled as the new starting running back.
As a result, the mentality has been largely the same, especially when it comes to fundamentals and physicality. The former is something Speirs said the team had gotten better at as the season had gone on, especially with technique on each and every play.
“I think you always have to replace starters and you never know how everything’s going to fit or how all the pieces will come together,” he said. “I think that as the season has progressed, we’ve kind of gelled into a unit very well and kind of got all the pieces to fit where they’re supposed to fit.”
Physicality in particular plays a big role for the black and green. It helps the team challenge its opponent to play on its terms, which helps set the tone of the contest.
“The kids really embrace the idea of playing physical football and trying to be physical at all times,” Speirs said. “They believe if they can play that way, it will challenge the other team to rise up to our level instead of us play to the other team’s level. Those kids have kind of embraced that again this year.”
All of those things and more will need to be in tip-top shape against what will be the best opponent they’ve faced all year.
Hitchcock County (out of Trenton) has perhaps the best defense in eight-man football, shutting out five of its 10 opponents — including three of four in the playoffs.
On offense, the Falcons have three backs who have eclipsed 900 rushing yards and at least 10 touchdowns. They’ve scored at least 44 points in all but one of their games this season.
“They’re another physical, downhill team, and they’re very aggressive defensively,” Speirs said. “They’ve got very good size, very good players, that’s a quality football team. It’s going to be a physical, physical football game on Monday and almost a kind of war of attrition kind of thing of who’s going to be able to stand in there longest.”
Knowing assignments on defense will be big for Howells-Dodge to stop the run game. With Hitchcock County’s option offense being as potent as it is, one small mistake could result in a big play.
“Defensively, being assignment-sound is going to be huge,” Speirs said. “That’s something that we focus on all the time and make sure we emphasize and hopefully by the 12th, 13th game of the season, it pays off.”