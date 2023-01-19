It was not an ideal start for Howells-Dodge.
Back in Class D1 after spending the 2021-22 season in C2, the Jaguars came out 1-3.
Many players were still trying to get back in the groove after reaching the state football championship game less than two weeks before the first basketball game. That meant not a lot of time to gel together, and it showed in each game, especially to coach Kevin Janata.
“We just didn’t mesh very well together right off the bat and you could tell just by our flow on offense,” he said. “We weren’t scoring, we were turning the ball over 22-plus times a game, so it definitely showed that we weren’t meshing on the court at that point.”
Howells-Dodge was making just 38% of its field goals in the first three games of the year and was 9 for 58 on 3-pointers up to that point.
The turnaround since that 1-3 start can’t be traced back to one specific moment. It can, however, be traced back to time. More time practicing. More time studying film. More time to come together as a team and form an identity as a team and as individuals.
Since that start, the Jaguars have now won 10 straight games. In that span, the shooting has been much better, with the black and green shooting 45% on field goals and 31% on 3-pointers.
It also helps when your two best players — Lance Brester and Aandy Dominguez — are able to heal up after long seasons of football.
“Lance was banged up coming out of football. He’s healed up. Aandy was banged up coming out of football. He’s healed up,” Janata said. “We’re getting healthy, and we’re meshing at the right time.”
The most recent win on their current streak came against Mead, which was rated as a top 10 team in Class D1 by the Omaha World-Herald.
Howells-Dodge came in and won 64-50. Janata said he was especially impressed with how the defense played against a great collection of guards, even when said guards went on scoring runs.
“You’re not going to hold a team like that scoreless. When they went on their runs,” he said,. “we responded on the offensive end, ran the offense, took care of the ball, got good shots and, when we needed the points, the baskets fell, so it came down to winning all three phases, offense, defense and transition.”
There have been many instances in which teams have gotten hot against the Jaguars, both in their slow start and their recent winning streak. In most of them, especially recently, the team has shown “no panic,” as Janata put it.
It comes largely thanks to a deep senior class — which includes Dominguez and Brester — that’s played in a lot of big games. Those seniors have been instrumental in appearing in each of the last two state tournaments, reaching the finals in Class D1 in 2021 and losing in overtime in the C2 quarterfinals in 2022.
So when the slow start happened, the seniors knew they just had to get in a groove.
“They just felt like we just need to get our legs underneath us and we just need to start playing together,” Janata said.
Even in a handful of wins, the Jaguars have been down by double digits at one point. Each time, the seniors have been able to calm the others down and finish the job.
“The upperclassmen did a nice job of just calming everybody down and getting those underclassmen to buy into that ‘hey, no matter what, there’s time on the clock. We’re still in this thing,’ ” Janata said. “I just feel like we’ve been doing a good job coming together.”
RATINGS
It’s getting crowded at the top of the Class C ratings. Wayne, Norfolk Catholic, Pierce and Hartington Cedar Catholic all make a great case for No. 1. This week, I give it to Cedar Catholic, which has the best overall résumé among the teams. The Mid-State Conference tournament can’t come soon enough.
Boone Central goes down to No. 5 as a result of the fluctuation at the top. Elkhorn Valley and Summerland might as well be tied with how similar their résumés are. They’ll get to play each other in Tilden on Tuesday.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge holds steady in the eighth and final spot, but Wakefield and Lutheran High Northeast are right on its heels. O’Neill and Clarkson/Leigh also are receiving consideration.
Howells-Dodge is your new No. 1 in Class D after a sound road win over highly rated Mead. Wynot goes to No. 2 as a result with Creighton moving up. Even in two losses, the Bulldogs played well against two quality opponents.
Stuart overtakes Elgin Public/Pope John after a win head-to-head on Friday. Bancroft-Rosalie goes down to No. 5, and Wausa holds steady. Santee is receiving consideration.
CLASS C
Cedar Catholic split a pair of contests against elite competition. The Trojans fell to undefeated Dakota Valley on Thursday, then erased a nine-point deficit at halftime on Friday to hand Pierce its first loss of the season. Cedar has shown a lot of resilience this past week, especially against the Bluejays. Another tough test awaits the Trojans, who travel to face Wayne on Friday.
Wayne topped North Bend Central and Crofton this past week, with a loss to Boys Town on the road in between. The Blue Devils are a team reliant on defense so far, as they're 1-4 in games when they’ve allowed 45 or more points. Their one win went into double overtime. Can Wayne keep up with an opponent that goes on a run? We could find out on Friday against Cedar Catholic.
Norfolk Catholic topped Crofton on Saturday, then followed up with an impressive win over Pierce. The defense has looked like its usual self again, allowing 32.25 points a game since a loss to Wayne on Jan. 5. Triston Hoesing, who hit six 3-pointers against the Bluejays and five in the fourth quarter, is one of many new contributors on what might be a deeper roster than it was a year ago. The Knights are scheduled to travel to Neligh-Oakdale on Thursday. They’ll then host a pair of quality opponents; Lutheran High Northeast on Friday and O’Neill on Tuesday.
Pierce must now find a way to answer after suffering its first two losses of the season on the road to Mid-State teams. Players on the roster outside of Abram Scholting and Ben Brahmer need to take more shots. The pair made all but one of the Bluejays’ field goals against Norfolk Catholic. This is an improved team with players capable of stepping up. Now the Bluejays just need to do it. Pierce hosts Battle Creek on Saturday and travels to West-Point Beemer on Tuesday.
Boone Central steadied the ship with wins over Lincoln Christian, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and St. Paul last week. Regardless of the competition, any kind of win streak builds positive momentum, especially for a team with the depth to compete. The team hosts Ord on Friday, then travels to face Central City on Tuesday.
Elkhorn Valley topped Niobrara/Verdigre and Bloomfield on the road before beating Class D-rated Wausa by 40 at home. The Falcons have looked efficient to start the year, winning by an average of 23.5 points a game. They’ve got a tough week coming up. The green and gold host Creighton on Friday, travel to Boyd County and Osmond/Randolph on Saturday and Monday, respectively. Then on Tuesday the team hosts …
Summerland. The Bobcats overcame a nine-point deficit at halftime to beat Hunmphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday 43-42. Summerland’s defense looks like one that could take the Bobcats far, allowing 35 points a game. It’ll surely be tested on Tuesday against a Falcons team averaging 60.6 a game. Before then, Summerland travels to Plainview on Monday.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge picked up wins against Walthill, Plainview and Hartington-Newcastle. The Bears have taken a couple of tough losses to great teams but do look like one of the best in the Lewis & Clark Conference. LCC has played 10 games against conference opponents and won nine of them. The Bears host Battle Creek and Osmond/Randolph coming up.
CLASS D
Howells-Dodge got a big individual contribution in the win over Mead. Aiden Meyer, primarily a post player, had 14 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 67% from the field. The Jaguars now enter a stretch of winnable games. It’ll be interesting to see how dominant they can be in this immediate stretch with the East Husker Conference tournament getting closer. The black and green take on Tekamah-Herman, Pender and Battle Creek.
Wynot won three of its four games last week, with the only loss coming on the road to Winnebago. Their most recent win came at a tough Creighton team. The Blue Devils have played eight games since the start of the new year, including six against opponents in Class D1 or higher. They’ll need to worry about only one game this week as they host Plainview on Friday.
Creighton suffered a loss at O’Neill in addition to the 58-55 loss at home to Wynot. Much like the Blue Devils, the Bulldogs were tested quite heavily this past week but looked good even in those losses. The question now becomes whether they can play hard for all 48 minutes of a game no matter who it’s against. The upcoming week does not make things easier for Creighton, which travels to Elkhorn Valley on Friday and hosts O’Neill St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
Humphrey St. Francis dropped a road contest to Clarkson/Leigh on Friday, then beat Elba at home in the quarterfinals of the Goldenrod Conference tournament. The Flyers have a bit of work to do inside, both when it comes to rebounding and showing physicality on both ends. Offensive efficiency is also an area the team wants to improve in. A conference tournament is a good chance to get right. St. Francis takes on Fullerton in the semifinals on Friday at Central Valley.
Bancroft-Rosalie fell to Ponca on Saturday, then bounced back with a close win at Homer on Monday. After five straight wins, the Panthers cooled off a bit last week and now look to bounce back against a pair of tough teams. The first sees them travel to face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday. The second sees them travel to Winnebago on Tuesday.
Wausa picked up a win against Osmond/Randolph before the tough loss at Elkhorn Valley. The Vikings have now lost four of their last five games, having been outscored big late in many of them. The purple and gold will have a chance to steady the ship this week with games against Tri County Northeast and at Winside.
Stuart’s only game this past week was a big one: A 52-50 overtime win over Elgin Public/Pope John. After being down five after three quarters, the Broncos outscored the Wolfpack 20-13 in the fourth quarter and overtime. It’s a big win for the résumé, and they’ll look to build off it this week. Stuart hosts Valentine on Thursday, then travels to face a red-hot Santee team on Friday.
Elgin Public/Pope John bounced back from the loss to Stuart with a win at Winside. The Wolfpack have the talent to make it back to the state tournament. It’s just a matter of getting that talent to click, especially in a Niobrara Valley Conference that looks competitive. The Wolfpack will host West Holt on Friday and Greeley Central Valley on Tuesday.
GAMES TO WATCH
Friday: Lutheran High Northeast at Norfolk Catholic, Bancroft-Rosalie at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Stuart at Santee, Hartington Cedar Catholic at Wayne, Creighton at Elkhorn Valley.
Tuesday: Summerland at Elkhorn Valley, O’Neill at Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast at Wakefield.