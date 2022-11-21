LINCOLN — A few plays made the difference on Monday morning, as the Trenton Hitchcock County Falcons defeated the Howells-Dodge Jaguars in the Nebraska Class D2 state football championship game at Memorial Stadium.
“Every time it looked like we were going to get something going, we did something to hurt ourselves,” coach Mike Speirs said. “We just couldn’t get it going.”
The title is the first for Hitchcock County in program history, as was their appearance in the annual contest.
It’s the first time the Jaguars have lost a game since 2020, when they dropped a second-round playoff game to Burwell 50-14.
The Falcons got the ball to start the third quarter down 12-8. On the fourth play of the drive, Keynan Gaston found Trent Kisker cutting across the field on a deep slant. Lance Brester met him in coverage as the ball landed in Kisker’s hands, but Kisker wrestled the ball away from Brester and took it to the house, giving the Falcons the lead.
Gaston ran in the two-point conversion to make it 16-12 with 10 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third.
“We’d seen some other teams run a pretty similar play,” Hitchcock County coach Randall Rath said of the touchdown pass. “Their kid made a great play on it. You’ve got to be a little lucky, too, sometimes.”
Howells-Dodge fumbled the ball at their own 24 yard line on their next drive. The Falcons took over, but turned it over on downs.
The Jaguars then drove for 13 plays and 34 yards on a drive that took the game to the final quarter. On the first play of the fourth, Lance Brester was stopped for no gain, forcing a turnover on downs.
Brester finished the day with 34 carries for 175 yards and a touchdown. 123 of those yards came in the first half, as he struggled to get much going after the break.
“You’ve got to give credit to their d-line. They’re some big boys and they’re good,” he said of Hitchcock County’s defense. “They know where to be and when to be there, so they did a great job.”
Hitchcock County picked up two first downs on its next drive. They were forced to punt it away, but pinned the Jaguars at their own five-yard-line. The black and green got a first down on a facemask, but were once again forced with a fourth down not long after.
Jestin Bayer took it up the middle on a fullback dive, but only got one of the two yards needed to move the sticks, allowing Hitchcock County to take over 27 yards from the endzone.
Howells-Dodge was 3 for 13 on third downs and 4 for 6 on fourth downs. Hitchcock County was 5 for 12 and 3 for 5.
The Jaguars forced two fourth downs in a last-ditch effort to keep their chances alive, but the Falcons converted on both of them.
The second conversion was a fourth and goal from the one, on which Drew Scott reached the ball over the goal line to make it 22-12.
Howells-Dodge then ran out of time on their ensuing possession, ending the game.
“They turned the culture around about four years ago and (they are) very accountable young men,” Rath said of the Falcons. “They’re better people than athletes, so they deserve this. They’re just unbelievable kids.”
Howells-Dodge got the ball to start the game, but lost eight yards on its first drive and was forced to punt, allowing Hitchcock County to take over.
The Falcons answered with an eight-play, 32-yard drive capped off by a Keynan Gaston touchdown run. He found Kisker on the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Howells-Dodge answered with a nine-play, 55-yard drive that ended with a Brester touchdown. However, he was short of the line to gain on the two-pointer as the Falcons held an 8-6 lead.
The Jaguars’ defense held to force a three and out on the ensuing drive. Once they got the ball back, the black and green marched 48 yards on nine plays. Bayer put the cherry on top with a touchdown to put Howells-Dodge ahead for the first time. The two-point conversion failed and it was 12-8.
On top of six carries for 19 yards and a touchdown, Bayer led the defense with 18 total tackles and 2½ for loss.
“We knew coming in, they were going to be a physical team,” Bayer said of the Falcons’ offense. “I feel like we stepped up the best we could, but there were some key plays that we just couldn’t capitalize on.”
Hitchcock County drove down inside the Howells-Dodge red zone on the next drive, but turned it over on downs at the 14, giving the Jaguars the ball back with 1:21 left in the half.
The Jaguars got the ball inside Hitchcock County’s red zone, but the clock ran out after Brittin Sindelar failed to reach the line to gain on 3rd and six at the Falcons’ 15, going into halftime up 12-8.
Brester and Bayer were two of many seniors whose leadership helped Howells-Dodge get to two state title games. In the eyes of Speirs, they’ll be hard to replace.
“A lot of these guys have been three and four year starters that had just graduated, so I’m really going to miss them,” Speirs said. “They’ve done a really good job for us for three, four years, so we’re going to miss their leadership. They’re just a good bunch of kids.”
Howells-Dodge completes the 2022 season 12-1. Hitchcock County finishes a perfect 13-0.
Hitchcock County (13-0) 8 0 8 6 — 22
Howells-Dodge (12-1) 6 6 0 0 — 12
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
THC: Keynan Gaston 1 run (Trent Kisker pass from Gaston) 6:02.
H-D: Lance Brester 6 run (PAT failed) 1:16.
SECOND QUARTER
H-D: Jestin Bayer 3 run (PAT failed) 6:32.
THIRD QUARTER
THC: Kisker 45 pass from Ke. Gaston (Ke. Gaston run) 10:10
FOURTH QUARTER
H-D: Drew Scott 1 run (PAT failed) 0:58.