HOWELLS — The defending champions of Class D1 picked up right where they left off to start their 2022 season as the Howells-Dodge Jaguars beat the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors 50-12 on Friday night at Howells Community Park.
The Warriors entered the day with a dynamic quarterback in Aiden Kuester, a three-year starter whose mobility makes him one of the best in the state at his position.
He was someone the Jaguars, whose defense allowed just 15 points a game in 2021, hadn’t seen anything like before. Coach Mike Speirs wanted to make sure his team kept applying pressure defensively and kept the ball out of his hands offensively.
The defense worked its magic as Kuester went just 15 for 34 with 150 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through the air. He also ran for 46 yards on 16 carries. He was sacked three times, all courtesy of Aandy Dominguez.
“Our line had really controlled the game,” Spiers said. “Aandy Dominguez at nose was very difficult for them to block.”
Dominguez was also integral to a play that kept Neligh-Oakdale from really getting going.
After forcing a turnover on downs, the Warriors took over at their own 14-yard-line down 14-6 with nine minutes, 47 seconds left in the second quarter. Five plays later, they moved it to their own 36.
On the next one, Kuester rolled left looking for Carson Whitesel. However, his pass was deflected by Dominguez and landed in the hands of Connor Kreikemeier for an interception.
“I didn’t think about it,” Dominguez said. “I just went and made a play.”
Three plays later, Lance Brester put Howells-Dodge up 20-6 on his second touchdown of the day. Brester added another touchdown run on the team’s next drive to put the Jaguars up 28-6, a score that the black and green would take into halftime.
The Warriors made it to the Jaguars’ 30 on their first drive of the third quarter but didn’t get much further. Howells-Dodge made them pay on their ensuing drive with Brittin Sindelar scrambling for a touchdown on a broken-up pass play.
Kuester found Chase Furstenau for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Dylan Brichacek helped the black and green reach 50 before the night was through.
The opportunities for Neligh-Oakdale ended up being few and far between as Dominguez and Bayer led a defensive effort that, much like last year, made for a really tough challenge.
Bayer led the Jaguars with 15 total tackles to go with eight solo tackles. The senior linebacker credits the team’s physical effort for the dominant performance.
“We had some effort, and I think we all had physical play,” he said. “We go until they stop. That’s our plan.”
Bayer also had a hand in how Howells-Dodge controlled the game offensively.
The Jaguars held the ball for 26:49 compared to just 21:11 by the Warriors. This came in large part thanks to an offense that generated 415 rushing yards as a team.
Brester led the team with 31 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Bayer, a converted offensive guard who is new to the fullback position, rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
“I’ve always wanted to play fullback,” he said. “but sometimes you have to play where you have to play and that’s where he wanted me to go so that’s my plan.”
Sindelar and Brester got the Jaguars off to a 14-0 start with touchdown runs on each of the team;’s first two drives. However, Kuester found Whitesel for a 37-yard strike to make it 14-6.
Warriors coach Ron Beacom has every intention of making sure his team can be like Howells-Dodge. It’ll take his players giving it their all on every single play.
“What you saw tonight is you saw a state-championship-caliber team versus a team that would like to get there,” he said. “The biggest difference was on every play, they executed well, they played hard every play. Nobody takes a play off. They just keep going.”
Beacom hopes to teach that lesson and more to the Warriors, whom he hopes will not only make it back to the state playoffs, but make plenty of noise once they get there.
“We have aspirations to do more,” Beacom said. “And the only way we do that is if we learn and we move on from this.”
Howells-Dodge travels to play Fullerton next Friday, Sept. 2. Neligh-Oakdale hosts West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
N-O 6 0 0 6 — 12
H-D 14 14 6 16 — 50
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
H-D: Brittin Sindelar 12 run (PAT failed), 8:12.
H-D: Lance Brester 8 run (Brester run), 3:49.
N-O: Carson Whitesel 37 pass from Aiden Kuester (PAT failed), 1:13.
SECOND QUARTER
H-D: Brester 22 run (PAT failed), 6:27.
H-D: Brester 20 run (Brester run), 2:43.
THIRD QUARTER
H-D: Sindelar 15 run (PAT failed), 5:10.
FOURTH QUARTER
N-O: Chase Furstenau 12 pass from Kuester (PAT failed), 10:02.
H-D: Jestin Bayer 47 run (Brester run), 7:59.
H-D: Dylan Brichacek 32 run (Lane Belina run), 2:18.