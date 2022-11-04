Howells-Dodge comes out on top of five-set thriller

LINCOLN — Howells-Dodge was looking for back-to-back state volleyball titles in the semifinals of the Class D2 Nebraska State Volleyball Championships here at Pinnacle Bank Arena with an early Friday morning matchup with Shelton.
It took five sets to decide the outcome in a typical semifinals thriller for the ticket to the finals. Technically it took more than five sets.
The Jaguars kept their title hopes alive with a come-from-behind match that will be talked about for years to come as they turned back upstart Shelton 25-20, 20-25, 19-25, 25-17 and 19-17, earning a return trip to Saturday’s finals against either Humphrey St. Francis or Overton.
The victory included seven Grace Baumert winners in the final set, including three in a row when Howells-Dodge trailed 5-1 early in the final set.
Baumert finished the match with 33 kills, and Blair Fiala tipped-up 51 set assists in the match.
Baumert finished the match with back-to-back kills and scored three of the Jaguars’ last four points.
The Jaguars showed the heart of a champion as they battled back in set four to even the match at 2-2 after the Bulldogs grabbed a 2-1 match lead after three sets.
In the opening set, the Jaguars came out of the gate swinging, specifically Grace Baumert, who had four kills in the early going as her team built a 7-2 lead, forcing the Bulldogs to call a timeout.
Shelton came back to tie the set at 13-13 and battled back again at 19-19, but Howells-Dodge would widen the gap to 21-19 on a monster slam by Carly Bayer. A Shelton hitting error made it 22-19 coming out of another Bulldog timeout.
Jade Bayer served an ace to make it 23-19 before a second shot winner from setter Blair Fiala earned the Jaguars a set point before they won the set an a Shelton hitting error to take a 1-0 advantage in the match.
Howells-Dodge fell behind in set two 9-5 before getting back to within a single point before Shelton called its first timeout of the set. Back-to-back kills from Baumert and Natalie Pieper brought the Jaguars back to within the single point.
A Baumert kill later in the set tied the score at 15-15, but Shelton closed out the set with a 10-5 run to tie the match heading into set three.
The Jaguars again trailed early and played catch up the entire third set, but did get back within a point again at 20-19 after an over pass winner from Carly Bayer, but back-to-back hitting errors by Howells-Dodge, a kill, an ace serve and an over pass winner from the Bulldogs closed out the set and gave Shelton its first lead in the match, 2-1.