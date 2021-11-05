Howells-Dodge comes from behind to defeat Nebraska Christian in five

LINCOLN — Howells-Dodge lost the first two sets and trailed 24-22 in the third before rebounding for an emotional Class D1 state semifinal victory over Nebraska Christian on Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Jaguars rallied for a 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5 victory to advance to Saturday’s final.
After winning the first two sets, Nebraska Christian's Olivia Macken executed a block to give the Eagles from Central City a 24-22 advantage in the third and two match points before the Jaguars arose from the ashes.
Ellie Baumert's kill cut the Nebraska Christian lead to 24-23, an Eagle attack error tied it at 24. Baumert's block gave the Jaguars the lead, and another Nebraska Christian attack error gave Howells-Dodge the 26-24 victory and new life in the match.
Howells-Dodge trailed two sets to one, but the momentum was squarely on its side of the net. The Jaguars opened the fourth set with a 9-4 run and never looked back.
As the Jaguars hit their stride, the Eagles began to struggle at the net. The balls that were falling in earlier were sailing wide, long or into the net.
Nebraska Christian was unable to get within anything closer than a five-point margin the rest of the way, and Carly Bayer's kill ended it at 25-14 to set up a fifth set to 15 for all the marbles.
The score was 2-2 in the fifth before the Jaguars took control. Howells-Dodge scored the next seven points and the rout was on.
It appeared to be Howells-Dodge's day when, with the score at 4-2, the Jaguars' Brooklyn Macholan dug a ball from the back row that seemed to sail harmlessly to the Nebraska Christian side of the net. But instead of fielding the ball, miscommunication caused it to fall to the floor.
A Blair Fiala kill gave the Jaguars a 10-3 lead. The Jaguars outscored the Eagles 5-2 the rest of the way. Back-to-back kills by Grace Baumert ended it at 15-5.
To start the match, the two sides played even volleyball to 11 before Nebraska Christian went on a 4-0 run that included kills by Molly Griess and Alexandra Bruning.
The Jaguars trailed 19-14 before Fiala triggered a 5-0 run with a kill. An Eagle net violation tied it at 19.
But no sooner had Howells-Dodge climbed back into the set before Nebraska Christian went on another run, this time of the 3-0 variety. Reghan Flynn’s ace serve made it 23-20 and later, a rocket from the back row from Flynn gave the Eagles the first set.
Nebraska Christian’s serve and receive were the difference early in the second set. The Eagles were able to get considerably more swings as they were in-system more often than the Jaguars.
The Jags were still in it, though. But with the score tied at 20, Nebraska Christian went on a 5-2 run to close the set. Flynn’s kill from the back row put an exclamation point on set point, and the Eagles led two sets to none.
Howells-Dodge trailed 11-7 in the third before an Ellie Baumert kill started a 9-1 run. But again, the Eagles responded with an 8-3 run to take a 21-20 advantage.
Griess had two kills and a block for the Eagles to give the Central City girls a 24-22 lead before the Jaguars’ heroics to take the third and eventually the fourth and fifth sets.
Howells-Dodge, now 30-3, will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Fremont Bergan and Elmwood-Murdock on Saturday morning at 11 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The match can be seen on Nebraska Public Media, formerly NET.