Howells-Dodge boys Lincoln-bound after holding off Mead comeback

HOWELLS — The No. 4 seededHowells-Dodge boys took an early 7-0 lead after a Lance Brester layup, and a layup and three-pointer by senior Jacob Tomcak. That run was enough to hold off an attempted comeback by No. 13 Mead, giving the Jaguars a 43-36 win and a trip to the state tournament.
The Jaguars relied on their defense throughout the game. With numerous blocks, steals and deflections, they created havoc on defense and held 6’5 Raider Bayley La Croix to eight points.
Coach Kevin Janata of Howells-Dodge said, “We rely on our defense, especially when shots aren’t falling. Give them credit. PJ Quinn is a great coach. He had his team prepared, and we knew it was going to be a dog fight. We just found a way to pull it out in the end.”
Tomcak said their defensive prowess comes from practice where iron sharpens iron.
“We really take pride in our defense. We always do a drill during practice where we go against each other, and it’s super competitive, and I think that’s where it correlates to the court.”
After the early 7-0 lead, the rest of the quarter was fairly even. Blake Sindelar drilled a three-pointer in the right corner at the buzzer, and the Jaguars started the second quarter with a 17-8 lead. The Raiders tightened their screws on defense in the second quarter and held Howells-Dodge to just seven more points as the Jaguars took a 24-20 lead into halftime. Janata gave some more credit to Quinn who is in his 22nd year at Mead.
“We did a lot of preparation for a box-and-one. Like I said, can’t credit PJ Quinn enough. They threw the kitchen sink at us. They were 1-3-1, 2-3, and I’m pretty sure I even saw a 3-2 at some point and that box-and-one. Give our kids credit. We didn’t go over some of that stuff this week, but they were ready when we yelled out what we wanted to do.”
The third quarter played out like the first half, and Howells-Dodge began the fourth quarter with a 32-25 lead. The Raiders climbed all the way back in and had a chance to take the lead with a few minutes left in the game. That’s when Sindelar took over and cut off their momentum by driving hard with his right hand and scoring an and-one. Tomcak said it’s great as a senior to see Sindelar’s passion for the game.
“He’s the most hardworking player on our team, and it’s not even close. It’s great to see him come in every morning and get some extra shots up with me. As an upperclassmen, having a guy that’s younger than me and is willing to put it the work with me is really exciting.”
With wins this year against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, the Jaguars have shown they can play with anyone. And with only one graduating player this year, the Jaguars look poised to do some damage in the state tournament this year and maybe next year.
Janata said, “We had some kids step up and be leaders this year. With only one senior, they had to pull some weight. We are a young team, and you could tell earlier in the year when we were 1-4 at one point, and it was because of young team mistakes. We’ve grown. Every game, every practice, we’ve taken steps forward. We put ourselves in this position to make it down to state.”
“We’ve said it in practice before, when we put together four quarters, we can beat anybody. We have to have that mental sharpness and preparation going down to state along with that mentality.”
Tomcak has the same belief as his coach.
“We’ve proven we can beat some of the best, and if we bring our defensive intensity night in and night out, I believe we can beat anyone we go against.”
Howells-Dodge shot 88% from the free-throw line. They were led by Sindelar and his 16 points. Tomcak added 8 as did RJ Bayer.
The Raiders shot 44% from the free-throw line and were led by Bayley La Croix and his 8 points.
Class D1-4 boys district final
Mead 8 12 5 11 — 36
Howells-Dodge 17 7 8 11 — 43
MEAD (16-7): Luke Carritt 1 0-0 3; Tyler Pickworth 2 1-2 7; Hunter Pickworth 2 1-2 5; Emmett Couch 2 0-0 6; Beau La Croix 0 1-2 1; AJ Carritt 3 0-0 6; Bayler La Croix 3 1-3 8. Totals 13 4-9 36.
HOWELLS-DODGE(18-8): Lance Brester 3 1-1 7; Jacob Tomak 3 0-0 8; Gavin Nelson 1 0-0 2; RJ Bayer 3 2-2 8; Blake Sindelar 5 5-6 16; Aandy Domiguez 1 0-0 2; Totals 16 8-9 43.