PIERCE — If Kim Fogle believes one thing, it's that good coffee is made by people — not machines.
That's why she opened Rivet Roasters in Pierce on Sept. 1, 2020, and, despite being open less than a year, she has already developed a loyal customer base preferring her drinks over corporate chains.
"I have customers come back saying they can't go to other coffee shops now," she said. "I'm all about the independent coffee companies."
Making a perfect cup of coffee, Fogle said, is a science. And like every scientific method, there must be trial and error. There must be the proper weight comparison of beans and water, and the barista must wait the proper amount of time for the beans' carbon dioxide to be released.
Coffee beans are fresh for roughly 90 days, and ground coffee can go stale if left out uncovered. Timing and freshness make all the difference between smooth sipping and dirty dregs.
"There's a lot of science that goes into making a good cup of coffee," she said. "You can't just pour water into a pot and expect a beautiful cup."
The work also lies in knowing how to use the beans. Fogle is proud to grind and make all of the coffee herself, using beans from all over the world: Costa Rica, Rwanda, Nicaragua and, her personal favorite, Yemen.
Knowing each flavor profile, from balanced to chocolatey to bright to tangy, influences what type of bean best fits the drink.
Making good coffee also lies in the experience of the barista — not a machine, Fogle emphasized. Grinding her own beans and pouring her own cups ensures that every drink is made with a personal touch instead of just another order punched into a cash register.
"If you're not pouring a shot, you're just pushing a button," she said. "You don't have control over it."
Although Fogle did not have much experience other than "my own personal dabbling," she knew the converted chicken hatchery would be the perfect spot on Main Street for something new. Once she and her husband, Will, remodeled the shop, it became more than just a business. It was a mission.
"I want to make sure that anybody who comes in here leaves with the perfect cup of coffee in hand, or with the beans or product to make that perfect cup," she said. "I want them to just have a good cup. That's why I'm here."