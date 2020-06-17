The crack of the bat, the smack of a catcher's mitt from a 100 mph fastball, players rounding bases, coaches yelling, players giving each other high-fives and the roars of thousands of screaming fans are sounds every baseball fan is familiar with but have yet to experience this year.
The coronavirus pandemic has postponed, canceled and disrupted many sports in 2020, including Major League Baseball. For baseball fans around the country, they aren’t accustomed to not having baseball to watch.
Everyone is asking the same question, "Will the MLB have a season?"
"I'm pretty frustrated because this time of year I will usually be watching baseball," longtime MLB fan Randy Anderson said. "I do miss it. I'm frustrated that we're not moving any closer to a season. This is kind of a lost season already."
The 54-year-old Norfolk resident is a diehard baseball fan who has been paying attention to the sport ever since he was a kid in the 1970s.
Anderson and the rest of the MLB fan base have watched as the Major League Baseball Players Association and the team owners sit at a standstill when it comes to finding an agreement for this season.
"My fingers are crossed, but I think the players want to play really bad and I'm not sure if they will cave into the demands of the owners. But I think the players will probably find a way to play this year regardless," Anderson said.
Another devoted MLB fan, Clint Leifeld, 29, is also frustrated with how MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and the rest of the league are handling the unusual situation, which is only making it harder for the fans. No matter what happens, the fans lose out on games that could have been played, said Leifeld, who grew up in Newman Grove and now lives in Norfolk.
"The commissioner isn't doing anything to get any closer because he offers the same deal over and over again when the players have been pretty dug in,” he said. “It's been frustrating, from all standpoints."
Just a week ago Manfred had said he's "100%" sure that there will be baseball but this week, that has change, with him saying he's "not confident."
Normally the MLB would be about 50-60 games deep into the season with the All-Star Game right around the corner in the second week of July. But this year fans have had to make adjustments and come up with different ways to entertain themselves during the summer days.
"It's been rough. ... You get into a routine of always coming home and watching baseball. You are so invested watching your team but (also) watching any game that is on in any part of the day," Leifeld said. "For the most part, I've been trying not to think about it because it bums me out every single time I start to think about how much baseball I watch every year."
Not only has this affected those diehard fans who follow various teams, this has put a damper on those fans who participate in fantasy baseball. They enjoy following players and are missing out on fun, friendly competition against friends, family and coworkers.
"I miss fantasy baseball. I'm usually worrying about my fantasy baseball lineup, and work, of course," Anderson said.
Leifeld has been in a fantasy baseball league for the past four years, but the league he joined has been running since the 1980s, when all the statistics were tallied on paper rather than computer. While it takes time to get invested in the game, Leifeld said, fantasy baseball brings more attention to the sport and keeps fans more invested.
"It's a really intense league, and it takes a lot of time to build a team," Leifeld said. "I've always been one of those guys that pay attention to the games a lot more and not only my favorite team (Atlanta Braves) but you also have your fantasy players. You are definitely invested more."
Other major sports around the country are going through a few of the same difficulties that the MLB is going through because of the coronavirus, but they are coming up with different solutions for games to be played.
The NBA, for instance, is set to resume its season at the end of July after the season was canceled in mid-March. All of the games will be played in Orlando with no fans in the arenas.
While this is good news for sports fans in general, baseball fans have yet to see any progress in negotiations, leading to doubt for fans who just want to watch baseball.
"I think there will be games eventually. I'm not sure how many there will be, but there won't be very many at all," Anderson said. "I'm holding onto hope for baseball. I think we are still a month away from baseball if they come up with an agreement now."
Back in April there were talks of a shortened season from 162 to around 80 games. Now there is talk of maybe 40-50 games that will be played in empty stadiums.
"The MLB will be really hurting if there isn't a season," Anderson said.
Either way, baseball fans hope, want and need a baseball season to give those people who need distractions and an escape from their everyday lives, especially during this pandemic.
Count Anderson and Leifeld among them.
"I think we will have a season. I think we will have a short season, unfortunately, but I wouldn't be surprised if we are starting in late July or August," Leifeld said. "I think it's going to be weird and really awkward if there won't be any fans in the stands. It's going to be a sigh of relief that we are going to be getting back to the game, but it's going to be such a weird season. I feel like the players want to get back, but ... they are the ones who will be risking injuries also with the pandemic still ongoing.
“I feel like we would be so much better off if the owners would give the players what they want this one year."