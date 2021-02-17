How do you celebrate Lent?

Lent is a Christian season of practice, celebrated by some Christians though not all. Christians use the season of Lent to prepare hearts and minds for the mystery of the resurrection, but it is all celebrated differently. I celebrate Lent, though I do not actually give anything up. I am a Presbyterian, and we are not required to give anything up for Lent. I believe that Lent is a time to revisit, renew and strengthen our faith. This time between Ash Wednesday and Easter is a time of holy focus on God’s grace to help us reorient ourselves towards God. Just like exercising for our physical health, our consistent spiritual practices improve our spiritual well-being.
As a Presbyterian, we focus more on adding something to our lives, rather than taking something specific away. Maybe it’s a spiritual practice that can be added during the 40 day of Lent, like a devotional reading, prayer and quiet time with God. For me personally, I am not exactly giving something up for Lent. I am going to do a devotional every day and hopefully I can stick with it. For me, it is hard to find time sit down and read my Bible. I get very busy with work, school activities, and homework, so by the time I get done with my day, I am exhausted. My plan is to get up earlier than I normally do so I have time to do my reading. This way, I won’t leave it till the end of the day when I am tired and just want to go to bed. I know I need to spend more time with God, so I think starting this during Lent would be a great way to help me stick with it, even when Lent is over.
The things we do in Lent are not meant to be kept for Lent alone. The idea is that we learn new lessons about ourselves, about the world, and about God that we then apply for the rest of our lives. The revolution may start in Lent but can stretch outwards to change the whole of your life, maybe even the whole world — so be the change you want to see.