Housing project in Wisner to provide new homes

WISNER – At the crown of 12th Street here in Wisner, where Wisner High and Wisner-Pilger Elementary School once commanded views of the town, a dozen new homes will be taking over that spot.
The new ranch-style homes will be built through the Crown or CRedit to OWN program by Rob Woodling and Foundations Development. Ten of the homes will be available on an income-eligible basis, along with two that will require no income eligibility. One of the homes will be handicapped-accessible.
The site became available when all classrooms at Wisner-Pilger Schools were incorporated into one facility at the west edge of Wisner, freeing a lot spanning a block and a half. Wisner Community Development placed a bid to purchase, salvage and raze the facility.
Virtually tons of dirt have been removed from the site since that time to offer street-level access to the homes. Once Wisner’s City Council has finalized the plat, and building permits have been approved, the hill will be abuzz with activity as basements are dug and homes go up.
The ranch-style homes will feature three bedrooms on the first floor and one in the basement with an egress window. All will have attached two-car garages and will be fitted with energy efficient mechanical equipment and appliances.
Developer Rob Woodling describes the homes as livable and attractive, with stick-built frames and 30-year shingles, front door landscaping and shade trees.
Those who quality for the homes will be required to undertake home-ownership classes, covering such topics as basic home maintenance and the importance of maintaining good credit.
Each month, $50 will be kept back from each rent check and placed in a “forced savings account.” This account will grow monthly and will be available for the home renter to use either to purchase the home after 15 years or to use as a down payment on another home. If home renters fail to maintain their homes, the money in the forced savings account will be forfeited.
After 15 years, the $145,000 homes will become available for sale at a discounted price dictated by Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA) and estimated at $65,000.
The income-eligible homes will rent for $500 a month, excluding utilities, and the remaining two for $600. Income-eligibility is 60% of area median income as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) at the time the person moves into the home. This amounts to around $42,000 a year for a family of four.
An increase in a home renter’s income will not affect eligibility to remain in the home.
Other similar Crown developments may be viewed at Wayne, Valley, Gretna and east Norfolk.
“We hope to attract new families to Wisner,” said Alan Harms, representing Wisner Economic Development, which originally purchased the property from Wisner-Pilger Schools.
“At a minimum, 12 new families will occupy these homes or in ones freed up,” he said.
Viewing the bigger picture, Harms described the project as one piece of an economic development plan designed to fill seats at the school, invite more residents to purchase goods and services downtown, utilize city parks and fill church pews.
“It’s a boost in the arm for all parts of the community,” Harms said.
