Nearly every business has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Restaurants have moved to drive thru or carry-out only, business hours have been reduced at most places and a record number of Americans are filing for unemployment. The local real estate market, however, hasn’t taken a significant hit to this point.
“After 38 years in business, we have noticed the overall real estate industry is not as active as it generally is in the springtime,” said Tom Haiar, a broker with Real Estate Professional Group in Norfolk. “We do have some activity, but there are buyers and sellers that may not be as aggressive in the market because of the COVID-19 virus. The buyer needs to get into a home to appreciate what it has to offer that includes residential, commercial and farmland sales.”
Haiar Auction Service also typically has six to 10 auctions a month this time of year, but all auctions have been postponed until June.
Of the various real estate agencies in the area, most noted that while the market has taken a dip over the past month, the detrimental impact of the coronavirus isn’t insurmountable because of the excellent housing market in Norfolk.
“Everything has slowed down, but we still have closings and showings happening,” said Steve Osborn of Coldwell Banker Dover Realtors. “It’s a good time of year so there is still activity, just not like it probably could have been.”
Sandy Wolfe with Real Living Advantage said her agency had six homes with sales pending from March 30 through April 5. Kim Wilcox of Real Estate Solutions said she and her team are leasing approximately a property a day.
Local agencies have been forced to think of innovative ideas to show houses and get listings publicized. To preserve social distance, each has begun using FaceTime or Zoom when necessary to show homes. Real estate agents also have relied on pre-recorded videos of home tours made accessible for potential buyers.
People tend to have more time on their hands, so they are looking at things virtually more than usual.
While both live virtual tours and pre-recorded video tours work to some extent, the preferred method is live FaceTime or Zoom because it allows interested buyers to ask questions during the virtual showing, similar to in-person home showings.
Some agencies are still showing homes in-person when clients request because some clients understandably aren’t willing to close on a purchase without actually entering the house themselves. Agents aren’t left a choice on some houses because homeowners won’t allow clients out of fear of the virus entering their homes.
Real Estate Professional Group, Dover, Real Living Advantage, ERA Premier Team and Real Estate Solutions Team all noted that special protocol is followed when showing homes in-person. Sellers are asked to leave bedroom doors and closet doors open and lights on to keep people from touching things.
Wolfe noted that listing agents with Real Living Advantage have Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer available to help limit the spread of germs.
Osborn said that while the market has gradually slowed over the past month, most people aren’t buying and selling homes simply to buy or sell them. New jobs, moving closer to family or limiting commuting time are all among the reasons people want to move, and there are often timelines clients have for moving into a new home. In many cases, that timeline can’t be postponed.
“Norfolk has been extremely lucky with real estate,” Osborn said. “There are never really any huge ups or downs. We’ve had better falls than springs, and we’ve had really good Januarys, when you wouldn’t think people typically buy. Buyers are always there.”
Most of the real estate agents in Norfolk can work from home, although some of them prefer to report to the office. Because a bulk of the work can be done virtually, there isn’t any reason to put clients and agents at higher risk of contracting or spreading the coronavirus.
The overall response among real estate agents is that while the housing market is usually better at this time of year because spring is the prime-time buying season, markets in other areas are being hit significantly harder by the virus outbreak.
This is attributed to a great working industry in Norfolk and the fact that the community isn’t anticipated to shut down like some areas of the country.
“I know a broker out in the Washington (state) area whose building is very close to nursing homes who have seen outbreaks, and he had to lock his door two weeks ago,” Wolfe said. “We are really fortunate that we’re able to work at a slower and safer pace, and the virus hasn't completely slowed us down yet.”
It is difficult for brokers and agents to set a timeline for when they hope things return to normal, as the coronavirus outbreak is an ever-evolving situation. Lori Oertwich of ERA Premier Team said she hopes that things can at least begin to return to normalcy in the next four to six weeks.
Osborn said he would keep “trudging along,” as that is the only way to get through these unprecedented times.
“We just need to be positive because it (the coronavirus) is going to pass. I’d rather be optimistic than negative in this case because this is America. We are going to get through this; we just need patience.”