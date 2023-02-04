KEARNEY — Prior to the start of the state duals wrestling championships, Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz was just hoping his team could get a win.
It wound up bringing home a trophy.
The Braves posted impressive wins over Raymond Central and St. Paul to reach the Class C finals but ran into a buzzsaw in top-ranked Broken Bow, which lit up the Braves with a 56-15 decision to claim the state title and leave the Braves as runners-up for the second year in a row.
“We weren’t sure if we’d get past the first round here, but we had some guys step up and win some swing matches, and then we got the train rolling early against St. Paul, so I was really proud of our kids getting to the finals,” Wintz said.
The fifth-seeded Braves got off to a great start in their 39-31 win over No. 4 seed Raymond Central. A decision by Elijah Hintz at heavyweight, a pin by Ryan Stusse Jr. at 106 and a forfeit at 113 staked the Braves to a quick 15-3 advantage.
Wins by Jaxson Hassler (132) and Hudson Last (145) extended that advantage to 33-15 before the Mustangs won three in a row to make things interesting at 33-28. Brek Thompson came through with a 40-second pin at 195 pounds to close out the dual and send Battle Creek to the semifinals.
St. Paul, which upset top-seed Wilber-Clatonia in the opening round, found itself behind big early after pins by Hintz, Stusse Jr. and Zion Baier (120) along with a technical fall by Ayden Wintz (113) and a major decision by Hassler, but battled back with five straight wins to get within three at 27-24 before the Braves closed with four straight pins by Wyatt Nierodzik (170), Thompson, Dahkota Zlomke (195) and Jacob Ottis (220) to put the Braves in the finals.
Stusse Jr. got a forfeit to start the finals, but it was all Broken Bow after that, as a questionable situation put the Indians on a fast track to the blowout win.
Top-ranked 113-pounder Chauncey Watson of Broken Bow had position on No. 2-rated Ayden Wintz and returned him hard to the mat, landing on Wintz’s face. Action didn’t stop and Watson took advantage of the situation to get a pin 10 seconds into the second period, and it seemed Battle Creek’s chances were pretty much done after that.
“He got returned right on top of his head and they didn’t stop the match,” Wintz said. “Hopefully he’s good to go next week, but that was kind of a momentum swing early that went their way and really took us out of the dual.”
Watson’s pin was the first of five straight wins by the Indians — four by pin — that made it a one-sided result fairly quickly. Hudson Last posted an impressive come-from-behind win at 145 pounds to momentarily stop the bleeding, but the Indians came back with six more wins to finish off the victory.
“Broken Bow is just a buzzsaw and they kicked the crap out of us, but I’m still proud of our group,” Wintz said. “The kids battled hard but it’s tough when you get behind against a good team like that.”
Wintz said the runner-up finish is a good momentum builder heading into this week’s C-2 district at Norfolk Catholic High School, a district that Wintz said will test his team.
“It’s going to be a tough district with teams like Pierce and (Wahoo) Neumann and a lot of quality individuals,” he said. “We had some kids who wrestled really well down here today and I don’t want this last one to take anything away from that, because i thought we battled hard and I like where we’re at heading into districts.”
NORFOLK COACH JUSTIN GREY had high hopes for the third-ranked Panthers going into Saturday’s action, but the Panthers had to settle for a fourth-place finish in Class A after a close 34-32 loss to Papillion-LaVista in the consolation finals.
The Panthers opened with a 51-27 win over Elkhorn South and tried to come back from a 37-9 deficit against second-ranked Lincoln East in the semifinals, but the hole was too deep to dig out of as the Spartans beat the Panthers 40-31.
Grey decided to take a forfeit at 132 pounds and move all of his kids from 138 to 220 up a weight class to try and give the team some more favorable matches, but the strategy didn’t work out.
“It was still a good strategy, and in duals something like that either goes your way or it doesn’t,” he said. “The problem was that we gave up so many bonus points in those lighter weights and let the score get out of hand a little and was just too much for us to get back.”
The Panthers started hot in their opening-round win over the Storm, getting pins from Rylee Hammer (220), Jackson Bos (285) and Ryder Kahny (106). The Storm matched Norfolk’s three pins to tie the match, but Calvin Empkey and Gavin Van Driel followed with first-period pins at 132 and 138 to give Norfolk the lead for good, winning six of the last eight matches to take the dual.
Heavyweight Jackson Bos got Norfolk off on the right foot in the semifinals with a quick first-period pin, but Lincoln East responded with three pins and a technical fall to build a 23-6 advantage.
Grey’s move to give up six at 132, followed by a decision by Lincoln East at 138 pounds, made it 32-6 and put Norfolk in a situation where it needed to make up bonus points quickly.
Gavin Van Driel ended Lincoln East’s six-win string with an 11-4 decision over Jayden Carlson at 145 pounds, but a technical fall at 152 meant Norfolk needed four pins and a technical fall to complete the comeback.
Dylan Busch got the Panthers started with a second-period fall at 160, but Jacob Licking could only manage a major decision at 170, meaning Norfolk could do no better than a tie. Lincoln East secured the win at 182, sending the Panthers to the third-place match against Papillion-LaVista.
Grey was more disappointed in the outcome against the Monarchs, who built a similar big advantage early and were able to win the dual when they avoided a pin in the 285-pound match.
“We beat Papio earlier in the year and I felt we had the better team, but things just didn’t go our way today,” Grey said.
Norfolk got a win by Kahny to open the dual at 106, but the Monarchs countered with three pins and a decision to go up 21-3.
Norfolk and Papio traded major decisions before Busch, Licking and Hudson Waldow followed with bonus-point efforts to get Norfolk within two at 25-23, and a last-second reversal by Papio’s Alex Morris to beat Bos 5-4 put Norfolk in a pin-to-win situation at heavyweight with Rylee Hammer needing six to get the win. He earned a 2-1 decision, but it wasn’t enough as the Monarchs got the third-place trophy.
Grey said that while he was disappointed the team couldn’t bring home a higher-placing trophy, he is looking forward to the team’s district tournament this weekend at Norfolk High School.
“We have Papio in our districts at home, so we’ll get healthy and be ready to show up,” he said. “We want to win our district this year at home, and I figure that’s how we get even with them.”
PIERCE LOST BOTH of its duals in Class C action, falling to Fillmore Central (33-31) and Logan View (50-24) in a pair of tough duals.
Even though the Bluejays went 0-2, coach Tyler Legate said he was happy that his team had the opportunity to compete in the tournament.
“We wrestled hard today and I’m really proud of the effort,” he said. “We’re still a young team and we’ve got another week to get better before districts, but I’m really proud of their effort.”
The Bluejays got off to a good start with decisions by Boston Krueger (220) and Dawson Raabe (285) and led 18-0 after the Panthers forfeited at 113 pounds.
When Draydin Gossman pinned Brenner McCann-Coen early in the second period of their 120-pound match, Pierce was up 24-0, but Fillmore Central came back with four wins in the next five matches. Jayden Coulter (160) and Blake Bolling (170) both scored bonus points for the Bluejays, but Fillmore Central closed with a pin at 182 and a decision at 195 to come back for the win.
The Bluejays just didn’t have the firepower to hang with Logan View in the consolation semifinals. Raabe and Corbin Pfeil (113) both picked up pins to make it 12-0, but the Raiders won nine of the last 11 matches, seven of them by pin, to knock the Bluejays out of the tournament.
Even though they didn’t come away with a win, Legate said it was a fun opportunity for the kids heading into the most important two weeks of the season that are coming up.
“We’ve got a week to get better and we’re going to have some fun and have some good practices,” Legate said. “I wish we could have made the top four here today, but that’s how it shakes out sometimes.”
Nebraska State Duals
Class A Results
First Round
(1) Millard South 71, (8) Millard North 4
(5) Papillion-LaVista 54, (4) North Platte 9
(3) Norfolk 51, (6) Elkhorn South 27
(2) Lincoln East 67, (7) Omaha Central 3
Consolation Semifinals
North Platte 49, Millard North 27
Elkhorn South 49, Omaha Central 21
Semifinals
Millard South 54, Papilllion-LaVista 13
Lincoln East 40, Norfolk 31
Placing Matches
Fifth Place — Elkhorn South 46, North Platte 27
Consolation — Papillion-LaVista 34, Norfolk 32
Championship — Millard South 42, Lincoln East 19
Class B Results
First Round
(1) Cozad 57, (8) Schuyler 18
(5) Omaha Skutt 41, (4) Waverly 22
(6) Blair 31, (3) Hastings 28
(2) Bennington 50, (7) Northwest 24
Consolation Semifinals
Waverly 56, Schuyler 18
Northwest 36, Hastings 29
Semifinals
Omaha Skutt 50, Cozad 24
Blair 33, Bennington 30
Placing Matches
Fifth Place — Waverly 54, Northwest 18
Consolation — Bennington 38, Cozad 30
Championship — Omaha Skutt 39, Blair 25
Class C Results
First Round
(8) St. Paul 52, (1) Wilber-Clatonia 17
(4) Battle Creek 39, (5) Raymond Central 31
(3) Fillmore Central 33, (6) Pierce 31
(2) Broken Bow 61, (7) Logan View 3
Consolation Semifinals
Raymond Central 42, Wilber-Clatonia 27
Logan View 50, Pierce 24
Semifinals
Battle Creek 51, St. Paul 24
Broken Bow 51, Fillmore Central 25
Placing Matches
Fifth Place — Raymond Central 42, Logan View 38
Consolation — St. Paul 45, Fillmore Central 22
Championship — Broken Bow 56, Battle Creek 15
Class D Results
First Round
(1) Aquinas 53, (8) Cambridge 23
(4) Sutherland 45, (5) Burwell 30
(3) Twin Loup 38, (6) Thayer Central 36
(7) Shelby-Rising City 45, (2) Anselmo-Merna 31
Consolation Semifinals
Cambridge 48, Burwell 29
Thayer Central 42, Anselmo-Merna 36
Semifinals
Aquinas 44, Sutherland 15
Twin Loup 42, Shelby-Rising City 39
Placing Matches
Fifth Place — Cambridge 54, Thayer Central 27
Consolation — Sutherland 36, Shelby-Rising City 34
Championship — Aquinas 65, Twin Loup 15
Area Results
Norfolk 51, Elkhorn South 27
220: Rylee Hammer, Norfolk, pinned Cole Lovgren, 1:44. 285: Jackson Bos, Norfolk, pinned Cooper Perrien, 1:13. 106: Ryder Kahny, Norfolk, pinned Owen Schaecher, :29. 113: Kieran McGlynn, ES, pinned Ricky Hernandez, 1:28. 120: Colin Crister, ES, pinned Tannor Thompson, 2:23. 126: JT Paxton, ES, pinned Jesus Monrroy, 5:30. 132: Calvin Empkey, Norfolk, pinned Talen Mytty, 1:07.
138: Gavin Van Driel, Norfolk, pinned Michael Lovejoy, 1:34. 145: Jordon Boyles, ES, dec. Joel Thompson, 4-3. 152: Dkylan Busch, Norfolk, pinned Zen Fallquist, :53. 160: Jacob Licking, Norfolk, pinned Ryan Fisher, :48. 170: Hudson Waldow, Norfolk, dec. Nolan Hoesing, 3-1. 182: Eliot Thomsen, ES, pinned Jaeden Thompson, 4:21. 195: Kayden Kettler, Norfolk, pinned Brett Vance, :42.
Lincoln East 40, Norfolk 31
285: Jackson Bos, Norfolk, pinned Jase Frost, :58. 106: Leland Sindel, LE, tech. fall Ryder Kahny, 20-4. 113: Scottie Meier, LE, pinned Ricky Hernandez, 1:02. 120: Noah Ingwersen, LE, pinned Tannor Thompson, 1:45. 126: Joshua Shaner, LE, pinned Jesus Monrroy, :35. 132: Norfolk open. 138: Cole Toline, LE, dec. Calvin Empkey, 7-2.
145: Gavin Van Driel, Norfolk, dec. Jayden Carlson, 11-4. 152: Westin Sherlock, LE, tech. fall Joel Thompson, 15-0. 160: Dylan Busch, Norfolk, pinned Mason Milgerl, 2:38. 170: Jacob Licking, Norfolk, maj. dec. Landon Spivey, 10-2. 182: Caleb Schwerdtfeger, LE, dec. Hudson Waldow, 4-3. 195: Jaeden Thompson, Norfolk, pinned Jordan Johnson, 3:08. 220: Kayden Kettler, Norfolk, pinned Alex Lyman, 4:24.
Papillion-LaVista 34, Norfolk 32
106: Ryder Kahny, Norfolk, dec. Cadillac Niroomand-rad, 5-1. 113: Tyler Durden, P-L, pinned Ricky Hernandez, :33. 120: Ronald Greer, P-L, pinned Tannor Thompson, 1:57. 126: Jacob Campbell, P-L, pinned Jesus Monrroy, 5:42. 132: Cal Price, P-L, dec. Calvin Empkey, 5-2. 138: Cavin Van Driel, Norfolk, maj. dec. Gavin Watterson, 13-0. 145: Kenneth Bryant, P-L, maj. Joel Thompson, 13-4.
152: Dylan Busch, Norfolk, maj. dec. Collin Hurlburt, 13-2. 160: Jacob Licking, Norfolk, pinned Elijah Kothe, 1:17. 170: Hudson Waldow, Norfolk, pinned Caleb Ketelsen, :57. 182: Coleton Haggin, P-L, pinned Jaeden Thompson, 3:59. 195: Kayden Kettler, Norfolk, pinned Casey Popish, 2:11. 220: Alex Morris, P-L, dec. Jackson Bos, 5-4. 285: Rylee. Hammer, Norfolk, dec. Jace Wheeler, 2-1.
Battle Creek 39, Raymond Central 31
220: Tyson Malousek, RC, dec. Jacob Ottis, 11-6. 285: Elijah Hintz, BC, dec. Owen
Kreikemeier, 11-4. 106: Ryan Stusse Jr., BC, pinned Sean Shultz, :49. 113: RC open. 120: Elijah Ehlers, RC, pinned Zion Baier, 4:23. 126: RC open. 132: Jaxson Hassler, BC, pinned Remington Parham, 5:33.
138: Phillip Kaprov, RC, pinned Devin Hassler, 1:24. 145: Hudson Last, BC, pinned Wyatt Jelinek, 3:19 152: Kyle Peterson, RC, maj. dec. Conner Neuhalfen, 9-1. 160: Tie Hollandsworth, RC, pinned Casey Schnebel, 5:26. 170: Jace Lickliter, RC, dec. Wyatt Nierodzik, 3-0. 182: Brek Thompson, BC, pinned Cameron Shultz, :40. 195: Mason Kreikemeier, RC, dec. Dahkota Zlomke, 9-6.
Battle Creek 45, St. Paul 24
285: Elijah Hintz, BC, pinned Quade Peterson, 2:47. 106: Ryan Stusse Jr., BC, pinned Layne Baker, 1:30. 113: Ayden Wintz, BC, tech. fall Derrick Ruzicka, 17-2 120: Zion Baier, BC, pinned Christian Lemburg, 4:56. 126: Jaxson Hassler, BC, maj. dec. Jaydn Thomsen, 12-0. 132: Kaleb Baker, SP, pinned Logan Lutt, :32. 138: Josiah Lopez, SP, pinned Devin Hassler, 2:51.
145: Owen Sack, SP, dec. Hudson Last, 18-12. 152: Alex Meinecke, SP, pinned Conner Neuhalfen, :42. 160: Bryson Thomsen, SP, dec. Casey Schnebel, 9-8. 170: Wyatt Nierodzik, BC, pinned Ryder Anderosn, 3:56. 182: Brek Thompson, BC, pinned Zander Markvicka, 2:29. 195: Dahkota Zlomke, BC, pinned Jack Kaslon, 1:37. 220: Jacob Ottis, BC, pinned Landyn Rubesh, 1:39.
Broken Bow 56, Battle Creek 15
106: BB open. 113: Chauncey Watson, BB, pinned Ayden Wintz, 2:10. 120: Cash Watson, BB, pinned Zion Baier, 1:30. 126: Braxon Rynearson, BB, dec. Jaxson Hassler, 7-0. 132: Colton Kelley, BB, pinned Logan Lutt, :49. 138: Tallen Harrold, BB, pinned Devin Hassler, :52. 145: Hudson Last, BC, dec. Braylan Rynearson, 10-8.
152: Dakota Baumn, BB, pinned Conner Neuhalfen, 1:42. 160: Zackary Gaffney, BB, pinned Casey Schnebel, 1:46. 170: Jack Myers, BB, maj. dec. Wyatt Nierodzik, 10-2. 182: Connor Wells, BB, maj. dec. Brek Thompson, 12-1. 195: Max Denson, BB, dec. Dahkota Zlomke, 5-0. 220: Cal Wells, BB, pinned Jacob Ottis, 2:59. 285: BB open.
Fillmore Central 33, Pierce 31
220: Boston Krueger, Pierce, dec. Hunter Lukes, 4-3. 285: Dawson Raabe, Pierce, dec. Markey Hinrchs, 2-1 (TB). 106: Both open. 113: FC open. 120: Draydin Gossman, Pierce, pinned Brenner McCann-Coen, 2:26. 126: Travis Meyer, FC, pinned Eli Streff, 1:24. 132: Brendan Bolling, Pierce, dec. Dylan Gewecke, 6-2.
138: Alexander Schademann, FC, pinned Peyton Kruntorad, 2:51. 145: Aiden Hinrichs, FC, pinned Chase Rasmussen, 3:21. 152: Wyatt Rayburn, FC, pinned Jackson Fischer, 5:23. 160: Jayden Coulter, Pierce, maj. dec. Treven Stassines, 12-1. 170: Blake Bolling, Pierce, pinned Domonic Harding, 1:44. 182: Jackson Turner, FC, pinned Zavien Buol, 1:19. 195: Blake Nun, FC, dec. Christian Nordby, 5-2.
Logan View 50, Pierce 24
285: Dawson Raabe, Pierce, pinned Garrett Gahner, :35. 106: Both open. 113: Corbin Pfeil, Pierce, pinned Dylan Palmer, 1:23. 120: Jacob McGee, LV, tech. fall Draydin Gossman, 19-2. 126: Sam Peters, LV, pinned Eli Streff, 5:09. 132: Kaden Gregory, LV, dec. Brenden Bolling, 2-0. 138: Chance Foust, LV, pinned Chase Rasmussen, 5:49.
145: Aiden Crawford, LV, pinned Jackson Fischer, 1:50. 152: Jayden Coulter, Pierce, pinned Owen Meyer, :32. 160: Wyatt Willnerd, LV, pinned Cayden Cox, 5:15. 170:Blake Bolling, Pierce, pinned Tregan Fitzke, 1:58. 182: Gavin Ruwe, LV, pinned Zavien Buol, 1:50. 195: Braydon Wobken, LV, pinned Clayton Carlson, 1:22. 220: Jayden Stillman, LV, pinned Boston Krueger, 1:03.